Sim racing is a beast of a genre that tends to intimidate newcomers away. Driving a vehicle and racing in the streets like in Need for Speed is one thing, but driving a fully-tuned GT3 car on a racing track with the driving assists turned down while battling the meticulous physics engine is a whole other thing entirely.

Related 6 Best Split-Screen Racing Games Racing games are a beloved bunch, and they’re even more fun when played with a friend (or three) in split-screen.

For gamers who want to get into the world of sim racing, it’s highly unadvised to go out and purchase the most realistic rim racing title paired with the most premium driving wheel and pedals. Instead, they should try these seven Simcade titles, which are loose with their physics and ease players into slowly learning the basics of sim racing. All of these games can be played with a controller, and a racing wheel is only recommended for players who have outgrown the precision a controller provides. Note that the ranking prioritizes how beginner-friendly each title is, rather than its overall quality.

7 Assetto Corsa Competizione

The Least Beginner-Friendly of the Bunch

There’s a reason why Assetto Corsa Competizione is synonymous with some of the most hardcore racing fans. The game features an in-depth tire model that takes temperature, pressure, and even rubber buildup into account, factors that newcomers will have to learn about sooner rather than later. But being a good racing sim doesn’t mean that it can’t have features that can help ease beginners into the genre. Still, compared to the next entries, ACC is arguably the hardest to get into, but since it is close to the definitive racing sim experience, players who learn the genre by playing this title will have an edge over those who played easier titles.

For a beginner, the difficulty curve is unforgiving but fair. Driver assists like traction control and ABS help ease new players into handling the aggressive rear-wheel-drive monsters that dominate GT racing, while the game’s in-depth telemetry allows for precise improvements in driving technique. The real learning curve, however, comes from understanding racing etiquette, pit stop strategies and the nuances of tire wear. For those willing to put in the effort, Assetto Corsa Competizione is the closest thing to experiencing an actual GT race from the driver’s seat.

6 Need for Speed Shift 2: Unleashed

The Unlikely Sim Racer Hiding in Plain Sight

Racing Systems Platform(s) PC , PlayStation (Original) Released March 31, 1997 Developer(s) EA Publisher(s) EA

For a franchise known for street racing, Need for Speed Shift 2: Unleashed took a surprising detour into the world of sim racing. Developed by Slightly Mad Studios, this game aimed to bridge the gap between arcade and simulation, delivering a driving experience that feels raw and immersive. Unlike traditional NFS titles, Shift 2 places a strong emphasis on proper braking, racing lines and vehicle tuning.

One of the standout features is its helmet cam, which dynamically adjusts the player’s perspective based on speed, G-forces and impacts, creating a sense of realism rarely seen in racing games. The physics can feel unpredictable at times, however, making it slightly less beginner-friendly than other entries on this list. Still, for players coming from traditional NFS titles, Shift 2 serves as a great introduction to the more disciplined world of sim racing.

5 Gran Turismo 7

The King of Consistency

Few racing franchises have maintained their reputation as well as Gran Turismo. The seventh main installment continues the series’ tradition of blending realism with accessibility, making it an excellent choice for beginners who want a balance of simulation and playability. The driving physics are detailed enough to teach players proper racing techniques like braking points, cornering lines and weight transfer, yet forgiving enough to prevent them from feeling completely overwhelmed.

Gran Turismo 7 also does an excellent job of easing players into the sim racing experience. The game’s driving license tests and mission challenges act as a structured tutorial, gradually teaching everything from basic throttle control to complex race strategies. Even the progression system, which rewards players with new cars and upgrades, encourages them to experiment with different vehicles and driving styles. With its extensive single-player content and robust multiplayer modes, Gran Turismo 7 is one of the best titles players can jump into to learn how the world of sim racing works.

4 Forza Motorsport 7

As Easy or as Difficult as You Want It to Be

As the final entry in the classic Forza Motorsport series before its reboot, Forza Motorsport 7 delivers an experience that is both accessible and deeply rewarding for new sim racers. While not as hardcore as Assetto Corsa Competizione, it still maintains a high level of realism with detailed vehicle handling, realistic track surfaces, and dynamic weather that affects grip and visibility.

For beginners, FM7 offers a variety of assists that can gradually be turned off as players improve. The rewind feature, one of the franchise’s signature mechanics, is best at helping new players correct mistakes and learn from them without restarting an entire race. With over 700 cars and a wide selection of tracks, Forza Motorsport 7 provides plenty of room for experimentation, making it an excellent entry point for those looking to transition into more hardcore sim racing.

3 Driveclub

A Love Letter to Car Culture That Never Got the Sequel it Deserved

At launch, Driveclub struggled with severe online issues, but once its problems were patched, it became one of the most visually stunning and satisfying racing experiences available on consoles. While it leans more toward a sim-cade style, its handling model is grounded enough to introduce players to fundamental racing mechanics, such as maintaining racing lines and managing traction through corners.

Related 7 Best Open-World Racing Games Open worlds fit perfectly with racing games, and these titles are the best ones in the genre.

What makes Driveclub great for beginners is its structured approach to progression. Players start with slower cars and gradually work their way up to high-performance vehicles that are difficult to control, learning proper driving techniques along the way. The dynamic weather system adds an extra layer of challenge, forcing players to adapt to changing track conditions. Despite its unfortunate discontinuation, Driveclub remains a fantastic entry-level sim racer for PlayStation users.

2 Grid (2019)

A Sim That Knows How to Keep Things Fun