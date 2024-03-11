Key Takeaways Start your day with a morning routine: customize settings, gather wood, and craft a chest for efficient storage.

Explore, forage, and engage with the community by meeting villagers and purchasing seeds.

Develop your network, plant crops strategically, and meet more residents before wrapping up your day to maximize your progress.

Embarking on your Stardew Valley journey for the first time can be as thrilling as it is daunting. This guide will be your trusty companion, ensuring that your inaugural day in this vibrant world sets a strong foundation for the adventures ahead. Remember, Stardew Valley is a game of patience and persistence. If you don't achieve everything on your first day's checklist, restart without saving by quitting before bedtime. This method fosters familiarity with the game's mechanics, and it maximizes your day's potential by allowing you to meet all the villagers, complete the introduction quest, and learn some farming basics. Also, one of the great things about Stardew Valley is that you can play as you wish, so if there is something in this guide that doesn't quite suit your playstyle, feel free to do what feels best for you. With all that said, let's get into the guide!

Morning Routine: Setting Up (06:00–09:00 AM)

Rise and shine! Begin by tailoring the game settings to your comfort. Enable Auto-Run for effortless movement, activate tool indicators for precision, and zoom out for a better view of your surroundings. Your first task is to collect 50 Wood. Use these to craft a chest, placing it beside your farmhouse for easy storage. When chopping trees, focus on the trunks (10 swings) to conserve time and energy. If you have a spare moment, clear grass and weeds with your Scythe, a task that doesn't deplete the energy bar.

Venturing Out: Exploration and Foraging (09:00–11:00 AM)

After stowing away all but your Axe and Scythe, head south to the forest, crossing the bridges to the southwest. Keep an eye out for Spring Onions in the bare patches of the area. These elusive items may not always be present, but they're a boon when found. Then, make your way north to Marnie's Ranch, setting the stage for your subsequent encounters.

Midday Mingling: Community Engagement (11:00 AM – 01:00 PM)

As the clock strikes 11, you'll meet Jas exiting Marnie's Ranch. Proceed east to town, where Leah and Haley await. Visit Jodi's house next to meet Jodi and Vincent, then move north to Pierre's General Store. Here, you'll encounter Penny by the tree, Harvey and Marnie as they leave their respective buildings, and Pierre, Abigail, and Caroline within the store. While there, purchase one Cauliflower Seed and one Green Bean Seed to kickstart your farming journey.

Afternoon Acquaintances: Expanding Your Network (01:00–04:00 PM)

Dedicate your afternoon to meeting more of Stardew Valley's residents. Find Alex outside his house, then visit the beach to meet Elliott and gather any forageable items. Cross back into town, stopping by the Blacksmith to greet Clint. Then, return to Alex's house to meet George and venture southwest to the town square to meet Evelyn and Maru.

Evening Engagements: The Final Stretch (04:00–07:00 PM)

As evening approaches, visit the Stardrop Saloon to meet Gus and Emily. Then, head towards JojaMart to catch Pam and Sam as they depart. Wait outside for Shane, who leaves work at 5:10 PM. Your final destination is the mountains, where you'll meet Demetrius near his house, Linus at his tent, and Sebastian as he emerges at 6:40 PM.

Nightfall Necessities: Farming Fundamentals (07:00 PM – 02:00 AM)

Back at the farm, hoe 15 squares near the pond for your crops. Plant your 13 Parsnips, along with the Cauliflower and Green Bean seeds. Remember, the Green Bean grows on a trellis, so place it strategically to avoid blocking your path. Keep your crop count at 15 to avoid crow attacks and conserve energy. Use any remaining time and energy to chop more trees (focusing on trunks) or clear additional grass and weeds with your Scythe.

Wrap-Up and Considerations

Conclude your day by ensuring all tasks are completed to your satisfaction, as the game will save once you sleep or pass out. Avoid passing out outside to dodge penalties unless strategically beneficial to you.

This guide is your first step towards mastering Stardew Valley, setting the stage for endless possibilities and adventures, and sets you up to have an easier time as the seasons progress. Each day, you'll grow more adept at navigating this enchanting world, forging your path amidst the valley and beyond.