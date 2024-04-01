In the world of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, there are mountains of extra content to dive into, outside of the regular gameplay. However, none shine more than the card game Queen's Blood. It can definitely feel daunting at first, but I've come up with a few tips on how to ace your game and play like a champ.

1 Space is Key

Queen's Blood is a battle for power, but also for space. Sure you want to get your highest cards out so you can win the rows. However, you need to create the spaces for them. For me, I rarely look at my card number. Instead, I look at what card will get me the most space on the board. Why? Well, it all comes down to having more cards on the board which, in turn, will only add to my score. A trick I do is to place a card at the farthest space possible, despite having other openings behind it. Most of the time, your foe won't have a card that'll erase the space behind you, therefore giving you another space to put a big card.

2 Prioritize the Middle Row

While all the rows are important, a majority of opponents will go for the middle. So, meet them there. The middle gives players more freedom, as cards like Security Officer can allow spaces above and below it. More cards like the J-unit Sweeper and Quetzalcoatl can be advantageous when placed in the middle. Getting the most out of the board is a must, especially if you want to get your best cards out there.

3 Strengthen and Weaken

You'll notice that, for some cards, they'll have special attributes and spaces. Some, like the Toxirat and the Capparwire, can lower the point value of cards both enemy and allied. With Mu and Cactuar, you can increase the point value of a card or space. Position does matter, so choose wisely. Sometimes, it may lower your cards but keep track of the score of each row to determine if the risk is worth it.

4 Know Your Enemy

Not everyone you go against in Queen's Blood plays the same. Some try to get the most space, others try to strengthen their cards. Take time between and during turns to analyze the battlefield and plan accordingly. Think your opponent might snag a certain spot? Block them. You'll notice things like this more by playing new opponents, which are plentiful. Also, don't be afraid to lose a few times in order to pick up a rhythm. That way, when you really go for it, your victory will feel all the more sweeter.

5 Experiment with New Cards

Before you play the match, you get to pick the cards you get to use. Choose the ones you think will aid you the best in the round. As I mentioned before, take a game or two to see how an opponent plays and then tailor your deck to combat it. Rebirth does come with pre-done rosters, but you need all the cards for it. I do recommend that even if you don't plan on playing Queen's Blood much in your playthrough, buy all the card packs. It makes when you do have to play much more enjoyable.

That's all there is to it! Keep these strategies in mind and you'll be raking in the victories. Happy playing!