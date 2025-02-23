2D platformers are one of the oldest genres in video games, and while they may not be as popular as they were in the genre’s heyday, they’re still relevant, especially on weaker, portable hardware such as that of the Nintendo Switch.

Sure, they might not have elaborate cutscenes, overarching plots or a massive open world to explore at your leisure, but platformers are loads of fun, especially when they try to bring a unique twist to the gameplay. These are the ten best platformers on Nintendo Switch that either bundle together a bunch of classic titles or try to innovate the genre with unique mechanics.

10 Sonic Mania Plus

The Blue Blur’s Finest Hour Since the ’90s

When Sega handed the reins to a team of dedicated fans and indie developers, few expected it would result in the best Sonic game in decades. Sonic Mania Plus isn’t just a love letter to the classic Genesis-era games, however, it’s a full-fledged sequel that captures everything great about them while refining their mechanics to perfection.

Christian Whitehead’s Retro Engine allows for fluid 60fps gameplay, blending the precise physics of the 16-bit originals with stunningly animated sprite work. Levels like Studiopolis and Press Garden introduce new ideas while classics like Green Hill Zone are revamped with hidden paths and new setpieces. The Plus expansion adds Mighty the Armadillo and Ray the Flying Squirrel as playable characters, alongside Encore Mode, which reworks each level’s color palette and enemy placement for a fresh challenge.

9 VVVVVV

The Game that’s Harder to Say than it is to Play

Yes, that is actually the name. As a minimalist platformer that strips the genre down to its purest form, VVVVVV replaces the standard jump with a gravity-flipping mechanic, turning traversal into a puzzle of its own. Instead of running and hopping through levels, players guide Captain Viridian through a hazardous, glitchy world by reversing gravity at the press of a button, dodging spikes (the visuals of which are the game’s name,) and moving hazards in ways that would make Mario jealous.

Terry Cavanagh’s brutally challenging-yet-fair design means every death feels like a learning experience, with instant respawns keeping frustration low. And while the visuals may look like they came straight from a Commodore 64, the infectious chiptune soundtrack by Magnus Palsson, also known as Souleye, keeps the energy high.

8 Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove

The Game That Brought Back Retro Platforming

When Shovel Knight debuted in 2014, it proved that modern indie studios could rival the best of the NES era. Fast forward to the Treasure Trove edition and it’s practically an entire franchise in one package. Yacht Club Games didn’t just deliver one of the best 2D platformers of the last decade, they built an entire world filled with unique characters, tight controls and some of the best pixel art animation in the business.

Inspired by Mega Man, Castlevania and DuckTales, Shovel Knight blends precise platforming with an innovative pogo-jumping combat mechanic. Treasure Trove includes every expansion, adding playable campaigns for Plague Knight, Specter Knight and King Knight, each with its own movement styles and levels. And with a soundtrack by Jake Kaufman that channels the spirit of 8-bit classics, Shovel Knight celebrates gaming’s past.

7 Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze

The Ape Who Still Runs the Jungle