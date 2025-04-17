The PS5 is home to many mature-rated first-person shooters, RPGs and action titles, but it's also a source of many fantastic 3D platformers. Kids (and kids at heart) can enjoy all manner of platforming adventures, such as Astro Bot and the Spyro Reignited Trilogy, to get a blast from the past or enjoy genuinely well-designed levels.

Related Astro Bot: 10 Best Crash Site Animations, Ranked The best VIP Bot easter eggs you can watch in hub world!

Today we'll dive into what makes a wonderful 3D platformer for the PS5, including art style, graphics, game design, storyline and characters. Of course, we'll also talk about the collectibles you can find. Here are the best 3D platformers on the PS5.