Key Takeaways Accessory slots in Terraria are crucial for enhancing your stats and abilities, best utilized with specific combinations for maximum impact.

Emblems like Avenger and Destroyer offer damage buffs, while items like Master Ninja Gear provide increased survivability and dodging capabilities.

Celestial Shell and Ankh Shield offer a wide range of buffs and protections, making them essential accessories for challenging gameplay scenarios.

When playing through Terraria, you might have gotten confused as to what those 5 or 6 boxes under your armor do, and what a Radar, Boots and a Shackle have in common. These are all accessories — they're meant to be used in combination with your armor and are equipped by putting them in those slots.

Given there are seven total accessory slots available in Master Mode, this list will have the seven best accessories in the game that you can use on any given playthrough. Accessories that are in a category (such as wings) will have the entire category ranked on this list since they're usually on par.

7 Avenger/Destroyer Emblem

Damage All-Around.

Main Recommendation Method of Obtaining Stats Destroyer Emblem Crafting at Tinkerer's Workshop Avenger Emblem

Eye of Golem 10% Increased Damage

8% Increased Critical Strike Chance

Firstly, simplicity is the easiest word to describe these two emblems, because their only purpose is to straight-up buff your damage. To be more specific, the Avenger Emblem gives a 12% buff to all damage, and the Destroyer Emblem gives a 10% damage increase alongside an 8% critical strike chance increase.

This may seem like the Destroyer Emblem is a downgrade. But when you crit you get doubled damage, and given most late-game weapons have a very high crit chance, it's essentially a 20% damage increase. You can choose whichever you want, but both are great.

6 Dashes

Can't Take Damage If You Don't Get Hit.

Main Recommendation Method of Obtaining Stats Master Ninja Gear Crafting at Tinkerer's Workshop Tiger Climbing Gear

Tabi

Black Belt 10% Chance of Not Taking Damage

Dash Ability

If you're someone who frequently plays Expert or Master mode, you're probably already familiar with why the Shield of Cthulu and Master Ninja Gear are so potent. These two accessories let you double-tap left or right and immediately move out of the way of any danger, making dodging damage so much easier.

The Shield of Cthulu is exclusive to Expert or Master mode, and it bounces off enemies when you run into them, doing a bit of damage. You can get Master Ninja Gear way later (because ninjas are cool), though. It also dashes right through enemies and makes you invincible, so it's a straight upgrade.

5 Celestial Shell

A Little Bit Of Everything.

Main Recommendation Method of Obtaining Stats Celestial Shell Crafting at Tinkerer's Workshop Celestial Stone

Moon Shell 10% melee speed

10% damage

2% critical strike chance

1 HP/s life regeneration

4 defense

15% mining speed

0.5 minion knockback

Cannot drown

Move quickly in water or honey

Werewolf Form

2% melee critical hit chance

5.1% melee damage

5.1% melee speed

5% movement speed

3 defense

Extra jump height speed

0.5 HP/s life regeneration

The Celestial Shell, though difficult to obtain, gives you a ton of buffs — so many that this segment would drag on forever if I were to list them all. The highlights are Werewolf and Merperson forms, as well as big boosts to damage, defense, and speed.

The main reason you won't see everyone getting this in their playthroughs is that it takes a drop from werewolves, drops from the Solar Eclipse, and a drop from Golem to craft it, with none of them being particularly common. It's well worth it if you want to put in the effort, though.

4 Ankh Shield

Standing There Menacingly.

Main Recommendation Method of Obtaining Stats Ankh Shield Crafting at Tinkerer's Workshop Ankh Charm

Obsidian Shield Immune to most debuffs

4 defense

Immune to knockback

In terms of all-in-one accessories, it doesn't get much better than the Ankh Shield. This item blocks knockback, prevents you from being set on fire, and negates most debuffs in the game, including poison, cursed, and Medusa's annoying Stoned debuff.

This is not only helpful for making sure you don't get ping-ponged around the screen whenever bosses hit you, but it's also generally useful outside boss fights to make exploration easier. Now you can finally walk on Hellstone, which sure is something to behold.

3 Class-Specific Accessories

A Necessary Catch-All.

Main Recommendation (Melee) Method of Obtaining Stats Berserker's Glove Crafting at Tinkerer's Workshop Power Glove

Flesh Knuckles 8 defense

12% increased Melee speed

100% increased Melee knockback

10% increased Melee weapon size

400 aggro

Autoswing for melee weapons and whips

Main Recommendation (Ranger) Method of Obtaining Stats Sniper Scope Crafting at Tinkerer's Workshop Rifle Scope

Destroyer Emblem 10% increased Ranged damage

10% increased Ranged critical strike chance

Main Recommendation (Mage) Method of Obtaining Stats Arcane Flower Crafting at Tinkerer's Workshop Mana Flower

Putrid Scent 8% reduced magic cost

Automatically consume mana potions

reduced enemy aggro

Main Recommendation (Summoner) Method of Obtaining Stats Papyrus Scarab Crafting at Tinkerer's Workshop Necromantic Scroll

Hercules Beetle Increases max number of minions by 1

15% increased Summon damage

2 knockback

Alright, this is kinda cheating, but each class has a defining accessory I'd absolutely recommend. For Melee class, I'd go for Berserker's Glove (or Yo-Yo Bag), Summoners should go for Papyrus Scarab, Rangers should go for Sniper Scope, and spellcasting enjoyers (Mages) should go for Arcane Flower.

All of these will increase your damage, with the Summoners getting more summons (especially effective when combined with the Pygmy Necklace), Melee getting more defense, Rangers getting more camera control, and mages getting to guzzle down tons of potions.

2 Boots

Outspeed Everything.

Main Recommendation Method of Obtaining Stats Terraspark Boots Crafting at Tinkerer's Workshop Frostspark Boots

Lava Waders Allows some flight 8% increased movement speed Fast running Allows walking on liquids Immunity to fire blocks Temporary immunity to lava

The quintessential speed item in Terraria is undeniably some pair of Boots, and whether it be Spectre, Lightning or Terra boots, you're pretty much going to be outrunning any boss in the game with a little extra flight time thrown on top for good measure.

The only time you wouldn't want to have boots on is for bosses where you'll be flying the entire time anyway, like the Twins or the Empress of Light. Either way though, that's only a small fraction of the bosses in the entire game, and boots come in clutch for the rest.

1 Wings

Flying Circles Around Everyone.

Main Recommendation Method of Obtaining Stats Fishron Wings Dropped by Duke Fishron 3 Seconds of flight time

143 blocks of height

41 Miles Per Hour

Finally, the most essential accessory I'm pretty sure everyone that's gotten to Moon Lord has equipped in most playthroughs. Wings give you several seconds of flight time, with varying speeds and durations, but all of them prevent fall damage and are generally great for movement.

In terms of what wings to use when, I'd say Fledgling wings for Pre-Hardmode, Fairy Wings (or dev wings if you're lucky) for early Hardmode, Leaf Wings for mid-Hardmode, and Empress or Fishron wings for late Hardmode. Any pair will get you by for a long while, though, they're all great.