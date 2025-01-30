With it taking EA such a long time between releases in the Need for Speed franchises, it’s only natural for players to start looking for a game that can scratch the same itch. Unfortunately, there's hardly anything out there that can even come close to what defines a Need for Speed title, with cop chases, illegal street races, a cheesy storyline and deep car customization options.

While there are a bunch of racing games out in the wild, these six titles come closest to the Need for Speed formula, even if that’s in a few specific aspects.

6 Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown

Cruising With Class, But Missing the Speedy Edge

3.5 /5 Racing Open-World Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 56/100 Critics Recommend: 7% Released September 12, 2024 Developer(s) KT Racing Publisher(s) Nacon OpenCritic Rating Weak

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown promises a luxurious open-world racing experience, with its focus on high-end vehicles in the glamorous backdrop of Hong Kong. Like Need for Speed, it delivers an open-world playground where racers can explore at their leisure, but it leans more toward lifestyle simulation. Instead of heart-pounding pursuits, players will find themselves swapping outfits and mingling with other racers.

While Solar Crown's ambition behind its design is impressive, its emphasis on opulence over action may alienate fans looking for intense, high-speed drama. Though the series once competed with NFS, Solar Crown feels slower-paced, with its charm relying more on visuals and exploration than the signature chaos of NFS.

5 The Crew Motorfest

A Racing Playground with Personality

4.0 /5 Racing Open-World Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 77/100 Critics Recommend: 64% Released September 14, 2023 Developer(s) Ubisoft Ivory Tower Publisher(s) Ubisoft OpenCritic Rating Strong

The Crew Motorfest shares a lot of DNA with the Need for Speed and the Forza Horizon series, including massive open-world racing and diverse vehicle lineups. Set in a stunning recreation of Hawaii, it offers players a tropical paradise to race across. The addition of themed playlists helps diversify gameplay, allowing you to experience different styles of racing.

The Crew Motorfest, however, sometimes struggles to balance its arcade feel with simulation elements. Its online connectivity and progression systems can also feel overly grindy, which might deter those who prefer the simpler thrills of Need for Speed. Still, its stunning visuals and expansive world are worth a cruise, especially for fans of open-world racers.

4 Driver: San Francisco

A Mind-Bending Detour

Action Adventure Racing Systems Released August 30, 2011 Developer(s) Ubisoft Reflections Publisher(s) Ubisoft

Few games combine narrative and racing quite like Driver: San Francisco. Its mind-bending “Shift” mechanic, which allows players to hop between cars in real time, makes it a truly unique experience. The story is more fleshed out than most other racers and its revenge-driven plot keeps the action moving.

Compared to Need for Speed, this entry trades underground racing vibes for a detective noir atmosphere. The action is just as intense, though, with heart-pounding chases that feel like they belong in a Hollywood blockbuster. It’s not the most realistic game on this list, but its creativity more than makes up for it.

3 Burnout Paradise

Crashing Never Felt This Good

Racing Systems Released January 22, 2008 Developer(s) Criterion Games Publisher(s) Electronic Arts

Burnout Paradise is chaos in the best way possible. The game focuses on pure, unfiltered fun with a sprawling open world and a heavy emphasis on takedowns and destruction. While it doesn’t have the gripping storylines or urban racing culture of Need for Speed, it more than makes up for it with its relentless speed and outrageous stunts.

The lack of police chases or structured campaigns might leave some Need for Speed fans wanting more, but for those who thrive on adrenaline-pumping gameplay, Burnout: Paradise is an arcade racer’s dream.

2 Midnight Club: Los Angeles

The Streets That Never Sleep

Racing Systems Released October 20, 2008 Developer(s) Rockstar San Diego Publisher(s) Rockstar Games

Before Forza Horizon or The Crew, there was the Midnight Club series, Rockstar’s gritty and glamorous take on street racing. Arguably one of the best entries of the series, Midnight Club: Los Angeles brought players into the heart of the city of Los Angeles, delivering an open-world racing experience that felt alive. From the bustling freeways to neon-soaked streets, the game captures the essence of LA’s car culture. It’s a game where every corner holds a challenge and every straightaway begs for nitrous-fueled speed.

Customization was at the forefront, letting players tweak everything from body kits to performance tuning, rivaling even Need for Speed’s iconic garage system. The gameplay was fast and unforgiving, offering a skill curve that demanded precision and timing. And while it didn’t have Need for Speed’s high-stakes police chases, it made up for it with an intense focus on rivalries and dynamic street races. Midnight Club: Los Angeles was once locked to the seventh generation of consoles, but thankfully, it can now be played on Xbox Series consoles via backward compatibility.

1 Forza Horizon 5

The King Of Open-World Racing Adventures