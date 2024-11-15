When it comes to Metaphor: ReFantazio, choosing the right archetype can be the difference between a legendary journey and a rough struggle. Each archetype brings its own flair, skills and abilities to the table. But with a vast selection of roles -- healers, fighters, spellcasters and everything in between -- it’s easy to get overwhelmed when trying to figure out which archetypes are the best.

Are you looking for an archetype with devastating firepower? Or perhaps you prefer one that supports allies and controls the battlefield with precision? Whatever your strategy, our ranking has you covered. By the end, you’ll know exactly which archetypes deserve a place in your lineup and which ones will help you dominate even the toughest battles.

10 Healer

Restore Your Health and Cure Ailments

While Summoner has some healing powers, the Healer is the real deal when it comes to health recovery. Healers have a set of valuable abilities designed to keep the party healthy and protected.

For one, you can get back in good health every time a support attack enters overworld combat. But Healers are not only about healing -- they can do some good damage. If you have an enemy that’s vulnerable to light damage, the Hama skill comes in handy as a Healer.

9 Summoner

Enemies Don’t Have the Upper Hand in Battles

The Summoner calls forth powerful creatures to assist in battle. Rather than gaining new abilities as you level up, you instead rely on a unique crafting system that lets them unlock abilities. With the Summoner, you can prevent enemies from gaining an advantage in battles after attacking you.

The Summoner doesn’t just prevent enemies from having the upper hand, it also keeps your team in top shape by healing them. You won’t get this archetype until you reach Bond Rank 1 with Eupha.

8 Merchant

Battles are an Opportunity to Stockpile Cash

Merchant is one of the first optional archetypes you will come across in this RPG. When you take down an enemy in overworld combat, you get some cash as a reward. This is a great way of gradually building up extra funds.

The synthesis skills of the Merchant are what makes it shine. You can strip enemies of all their powers, giving you an upper hand in battle. And if you can get the Fortune Slots skill, you are guaranteed of landing critical hits for each successful attack.

7 Faker

Snatch the Offensive and Defensive Powers of Enemies

First off, you can unlock this archetype before the main story boss, but then the enemies are no joke. The Faker focuses on moves that reduce enemy stats, like Tarunda and Rakunda. These skills weaken an enemy’s offense or defense, giving you a critical advantage, especially during tougher battles.

The Faker is adaptable and works well with other archetypes, like the Knight, Commander and Healer. To unlock the Faker, you’ll need to build a bond with Alonzo, a blue-haired character you’ll meet in Martira’s Thoroughfare Square.

6 Mage

Rain Down Fire, Frost and Lightning

The Mage Archetype is like a dream come true for any player who wants to rain down some serious fire, frost and lightning on enemies. This archetype is more than just a spell-slinger. It’s a powerhouse for anyone aiming to exploit enemy weaknesses and deal high elemental damage with precision.

That said, Mage has a weakness, so don’t throw caution to the wind when using this archetype. They are particularly vulnerable to pierce attacks. To get the Mage archetype, you just have to get to the Bond Rank 1 with Gallica.

5 Gunner

Put Enemies to Sleep with a Crossbow

As a Gunner, you’re packing a hefty arsenal of skills that deal significant physical damage. The Gunner excels at inflicting damage with a crossbow while keeping safe distance. As a Gunner, you’ll start with skills like Sleep Shot and Poison Shot. They allow you to put enemies to sleep or poison them.

At higher levels, you can cause heavier piercing damage with Hex Shot. Gunners are a strategic choice for players who enjoy a careful, measured offense.

4 Commander

Support Allies While Dealing Some Serious Damage

While the Commander is basically a supporter in Metaphor: ReFantazio, it can still deliver solid damage. As a Commander, you have a mix of defensive and offensive abilities to help you and your allies.

With a skill like Enhanced Cooperation, it’s easier for you to stun foes while in overworld mode. Defensive spells like Marakukaja bolster allies' defense for three turns, helping the team withstand intense attacks.

3 Seeker

Jack of All Trades

Even though the Seeker doesn’t disappoint in any area, it doesn’t dominate any one area either. It just balances everything well. You can stun enemies in overworld combat and land a quick hit of Wind magic damage to a single enemy.

You can also buff and get small health recovery to an ally with this archetype. Synthesis skills like the Gacyc, Horse-Drawn Carnage and Rider of the Blade will come in handy when you face the main story boss .

2 Masked Dancer

Change Your Abilities and Immunity by Switching Between Masks

I particularly like the Masked Dancer for its versatility. You can tailor its abilities to fit whatever challenge you’re up against. This archetype allows you to not only cause fire damage but also cause burn. And with a synthesis skill like Hellfire Dance, you can make enemies vulnerable to fire even if they are resistant.

But the best skill of the Masked Dancer has got to be the Danse Macabre. With this skill, you can take out all enemies with a single hit. To gain access to this unique class, you need to reach Junah.

1 Warrior

Outmuscle Enemies with Heavy Physical Attacks

The Warrior Archetype is all about sheer strength and front-line prowess. Warriors are masters of powerful attacks with a sword. If you enjoy dealing solid, straightforward damage without getting bogged down by complex tactics, this archetype is for you.

The Warrior’s skillset is focused on dealing physical damage, with moves like Diagonal Slash, Heat Up and Barge Past. You will need to reach Bond Rank 1 with Strohl to get this archetype.