A series that has seen everything from sci-fi conspiracies to pirate warfare, Assassin’s Creed isn’t exactly the simplest franchise to jump into. With over a dozen mainline titles spanning multiple time periods, game mechanics and even genre shifts, figuring out where to start can be overwhelming.

Some entries focus on stealth, while others lean into open-world RPG mechanics. But for players looking to experience Assassin’s Creed without getting lost in its extensive lore or complex systems, these games provide the best entry points.

7 Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood

The Ezio Era at Its Peak

Few protagonists in gaming have left an impact quite like Ezio Auditore. Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood builds upon everything Assassin’s Creed II introduced while refining the gameplay to near perfection. Rome becomes the ultimate playground, packed with rooftop chases, hidden passageways and enemy strongholds that can be taken down with strategic precision.

Despite being a sequel, Brotherhood remains beginner-friendly. Its refined combat system introduces counterattacks and chain kills that make engagements smoother, while the introduction of recruitable assassins allows players to call in reinforcements at will. The open-ended mission structure also means newcomers won’t feel restricted, with side content that expands naturally rather than overwhelming the player.

6 Assassin’s Creed Syndicate

London’s Underworld Awaits

Industrial Revolution London might lack the exotic allure of past settings, but Assassin’s Creed Syndicate makes up for it with its dynamic duo of protagonists, Evie and Jacob Frye. The game modernizes parkour by allowing faster vertical traversal, and with the introduction of the grappling hook, moving across rooftops has never felt smoother.

Combat, while still rooted in counters and timing, shifts toward a faster-paced brawling system, making it easy to pick up. The RPG elements that later entries would fully embrace are minimal here and the ability to swap between two characters with distinct playstyles ensures a variety of approaches. For newcomers, Syndicate offers a taste of the franchise’s newer direction while keeping one foot in the past.

5 Assassin’s Creed Mirage

A Return to the Shadows

The modern Assassin’s Creed series lean heavily into RPG mechanics, but despite releasing amidst them, Mirage strips it all back to the basics. Taking place in 9th-century Baghdad, it’s a deliberate return to the franchise’s stealth-focused roots, with an emphasis on parkour, assassinations and planning rather than brute-force combat.

Its smaller open world makes it a more digestible experience, avoiding the bloat that the RPG entries suffered from. With a clear target-based mission structure and a protagonist, Basim, who isn’t weighed down by years of franchise lore, Mirage is an accessible way to experience classic Assassin’s Creed without feeling outdated.

4 Assassin’s Creed Unity

A Rough Gem Worth Revisiting