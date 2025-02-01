Ubisoft is often known for developing mediocre titles in long-running franchises to milk as much cash out of them as possible. But it’s also known for recreating near-perfect renditions of some of the most popular cities across the globe with the richest historical background during a time when the setting was rife with conflict in their Assassin’s Creed franchise.

Fans of the franchise who invested themselves in the worlds Ubisoft creates will instantly recognize these most iconic historical locations in the series, not just because these locations are integral to the story or grab the player’s attention from afar, but also because these landmarks have a textbook’s worth of real-life history surrounding them.

8 Al-Aqsa Mosque

Assassin’s Creed

Al-Aqsa Mosque stands as one of the most significant landmarks in the first Assassin’s Creed. Set in the historic city of Jerusalem, this stunning structure represents the blend of cultural and religious importance that defines the game's setting.

The grand architecture, with its intricately designed domes and surrounding courtyards, is a testament to the historical accuracy that made the series stand out from the beginning. The golden dome of the mosque was ever present on the horizon while players navigated the rooftops of Jerusalem, a landmark begging to be explored.

7 Roman Colosseum

Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood

The Roman Colosseum in Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood isn’t just a landmark that Ubisoft added to the game for the sake of adding it; it’s a functional part of the story, serving as a backdrop when Ezio infiltrates it without getting detected to kill Micheletto. Players can explore the ruins both inside and out, uncovering hidden treasures tucked into its labyrinthine undercroft.

In its prime, the Colosseum symbolized the grandeur of the Roman Empire, but in the game, its deteriorated state reflects the decay and corruption plaguing Renaissance Italy. Despite its age, the landmark is still a feat of engineering, both in the game and in the real world, as shown in the platforming sections that challenge players to navigate its towering arches and precarious walkways.

6 The Parthenon

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Built to honor Athena, the goddess of wisdom and war, the Parthenon serves as one of the critical locations during Alexios or Kassandra’s journey through the Peloponnesian War. The game captures every detail of the structure to historical accuracy, from the marble friezes depicting mythological scenes to the golden statue of Athena inside.

The Parthenon also serves as a gathering place for key political figures, making it a hot spot for both diplomacy and intrigue. Ubisoft’s attention to detail ensures that even the wear and tear on the stone reflects the era, reminding players of the blend of artistry and war that defined Ancient Greece.

5 Hagia Sophia

Assassin’s Creed Revelations

Hagia Sophia stands as both a historical marvel and a critical gameplay element in Assassin’s Creed Revelations. Once a Byzantine church and later converted into a mosque, the structure represents centuries of shifting power in Constantinople. The game allows players to explore its vast interior during a mission to retrieve a Masyaf key, linking it directly to Ezio Auditore’s quest for Altaïr’s secrets.

The climb to the mosque’s dome is one of the game’s most challenging yet rewarding parkour sequences, showcasing the sophistication of the city’s architecture. Hagia Sophia also serves as an eagle’s nest for one of Constantinople’s most striking viewpoints, emphasizing its role as both a narrative and functional landmark.

4 The Houses of Parliament and Elizabeth Tower

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate

The Houses of Parliament and Elizabeth Tower, home to Big Ben, are integral to the industrial-era setting of Assassin’s Creed Syndicate. These landmarks are central to the Frye siblings’ Templar-disrupting endeavors, including a memorable infiltration mission where players must disable a Templar plan to use Parliament for their schemes.

The Tower itself is climbable, with players rewarded by a synchronization point offering unparalleled views of the sprawling Victorian cityscape. The depiction of Big Ben in the game reflects its reconstruction following the fire of 1834, down to the intricate clock face and the chimes that echo across London.

3 Stonehenge

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla might not be the most loved Assassin’s Creed game, but like any other title in the franchise, it remains faithful to the formula of accurately recreating iconic landmarks within the locale it’s set in.

The Stonehenge, built around 3000 BC, ties directly into the game’s themes of Norse mythology and the Isu, an ancient civilization central to the series’ overarching lore. Players encounter Stonehenge during exploration in Hamtunscire, where its alignment with celestial events is linked to the Isu’s advanced understanding of the cosmos.

Eivor can interact with the monument during a standing stone puzzle, deciphering cryptic messages tied to Odin and the gods. The eerie atmosphere surrounding the site, coupled with its historical significance, makes Stonehenge a haunting yet captivating place to visit in this flawed game.

2 Notre Dame

Assassin’s Creed Unity

Notre Dame Cathedral dominates the Parisian skyline in Assassin’s Creed Unity, serving as a cornerstone for both the city and the game’s narrative. The cathedral is a functional part of Arno’s quest, hosting missions such as the assassination of Sivert during a public execution.

Ubisoft’s recreation of Notre Dame is unparalleled, featuring an exacting level of detail that even extends to its stained-glass windows and iconic bell towers. Climbing the cathedral is an exhilarating experience, providing players with a breathtaking view of revolutionary Paris. After the 2019 fire that damaged the real Notre Dame, the game gained recognition for its historical accuracy, with its digital model being used as a reference for restoration efforts, further cementing the weight this location holds.

1 Pyramids of Giza

Assassin’s Creed Origins

If there’s one location that defines Assassin’s Creed Origins, it’s the Pyramids of Giza. The game takes players to Ancient Egypt's most famous monuments when their limestone surfaces were still smooth and white. The game lets players do something impossible in real life: climb to the very top of the Great Pyramid of Giza.

Looking down from this height, we can see how the pyramids weren't just isolated buildings in the desert, but part of a busy ancient city. The attention to detail is amazing, from the narrow passages inside, rife with hidden chambers and treasures, to the now-lost white casing stones that once made these pyramids shine like beacons in the desert sun. Bayek’s journey takes him into the Great Pyramid during missions that reveal the mysteries of the Order of the Ancients, providing a direct tie between the location and the series’ central conflict.