The Assassin’s Creed series has never been just about high-stakes assassinations or parkour across historical cities. Its deep lore, intricate conspiracies and morally-complex characters make it one of the most narrative-driven franchises in gaming. While the games provide a firsthand experience of these stories, the novels expand on them in ways the games never could.

Some fill in the gaps of a character’s past, others retell the events of the games with deeper context and a few introduce entirely-new stories that fit seamlessly within Assassin’s Creed’s historical playground.

10 Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey

A Spartan Tale That Dares to Forge Its Own Path

Author : Anton Gill (Pen name: Oliver Bowden)

: Anton Gill (Pen name: Oliver Bowden) ISBN : 9786559810109

: 9786559810109 Assassin’s Creed Game it's based on: Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

The Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey novel doesn’t just retell the game’s story -- it refines it. Instead of forcing readers to choose between Kassandra and Alexios, it firmly establishes Kassandra as the protagonist, bringing a new level of focus to a story that, in the game, allowed for too many narrative variations.

With no need for RPG mechanics or player choice, the book delivers a more cohesive and emotionally-driven tale of Kassandra’s journey through Ancient Greece. While the game leaned heavily into its massive open worlds and endless content, the novel trims the fat and zeroes in on the core story, providing richer dialogue and deeper character interactions.

Kassandra’s relationship with her family, especially the heartbreaking conflict with Deimos, feels more raw and personal here than in the game, where choices could water down the emotional impact. For players who loved Odyssey but wanted a more direct and character-focused version of the story, this book delivers exactly that. It strips away the distractions of side quests and lets Kassandra’s journey shine in a way the game never fully could.

9 Assassin’s Creed: Desert Oath

A Prelude That Forges the Hidden Blade’s Future

Author : Anton Gill (Pen name: Oliver Bowden)

: Anton Gill (Pen name: Oliver Bowden) ISBN : 9781405935074

: 9781405935074 Assassin’s Creed Game its based on: Assassin’s Creed Origins

Before Bayek became the Medjay-turned-founder of the Hidden Ones in Assassin’s Creed: Origins, he was just a young boy navigating the harsh realities of Ptolemaic Egypt. Desert Oath explores this formative period, diving into his early struggles, his relationship with his father and the moments that shaped his unshakable sense of duty.

What makes Desert Oath stand out is how it expands on Bayek’s character beyond what Origins was able to showcase. The game introduced him as a vengeful warrior, but the book reveals his innocence before tragedy struck, making his transformation into an assassin even more compelling. The novel also fleshes out the political landscape of Egypt at the time, adding layers to the world players explored in Origins.

For those who want to understand Bayek’s past before playing the game, or even after finishing it, this novel serves as an essential companion piece.

8 Assassin’s Creed: Unity

Love and Revolution, but This Time With a Better Story

Author : Anton Gill (Pen name: Oliver Bowden)

: Anton Gill (Pen name: Oliver Bowden) ISBN : 9780425279731

: 9780425279731 Assassin’s Creed Game its based on: Assassin’s Creed: Unity

The Assassin’s Creed: Unity novel does what the game struggled to do: it makes Arno’s story feel complete. While the plot often felt disjointed due to pacing issues and its attempt to juggle too many ideas, the novel takes a more focused approach.

Arno’s journey from reckless youth to hardened assassin is given more emotional weight, and his relationship with Elise -- a highlight of the game -- receives even more development here. Elise herself benefits greatly from the novel, as it dives into her perspective, making her a more fleshed-out character with clear motivations and personal struggles.

The French Revolution is still a brutal and chaotic backdrop, but the novel doesn’t rely on historical spectacle as much as the game did. Instead, it focuses on character-driven moments that feel more personal and meaningful. Anyone who felt Unity had untapped potential will find the novel a satisfying alternative that delivers a stronger version of Arno and Elise’s story.

7 Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood

A More Ruthless Ezio with No Time for Side Quests

Author : Anton Gill (Pen name: Oliver Bowden)

: Anton Gill (Pen name: Oliver Bowden) ISBN : 9780241951712

: 9780241951712 Assassin’s Creed Game its based on: Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood

Ezio Auditore’s rise to become the leader of the Assassin Brotherhood was a pivotal moment in the games, but the Brotherhood novel presents a sharper, more determined version of the character. Without distractions like rebuilding Rome or completing optional contracts, the book focuses solely on Ezio’s mission to dismantle the Borgia.

Unlike the game, which still showed glimpses of Ezio’s youthful charm, the novel portrays him as a man who has lost too much to allow any distractions. His grief over losing his family still lingers, but it fuels his relentless pursuit of Cesare Borgia.

The book also takes some liberties with the story, adding small moments that give characters like Machiavelli and Leonardo da Vinci more depth. It’s not a drastic departure from the game’s plot, but it refines the narrative in a way that makes it a compelling read -- even for those who know the game by heart.

6 Assassin’s Creed: Renaissance

The Story That Brought Ezio Auditore to Bookshelves

Author : Anton Gill (Pen name: Oliver Bowden)

: Anton Gill (Pen name: Oliver Bowden) ISBN : 9780141046303

: 9780141046303 Assassin’s Creed Game its based on: Assassin’s Creed 2

As the novelization of Assassin’s Creed 2, Renaissance had the tough job of adapting one of the most beloved games in the series. While it follows the same storyline, it makes several changes that give Ezio’s story a slightly different feel.

The biggest difference is in its tone. The book presents a more brutal and mature version of Ezio’s journey, stripping away some of the humor and charm that made the game so iconic. It also expands on certain moments that the game rushed through, giving more weight to Ezio’s relationships and personal growth.

Some fans found the writing style a bit too direct compared to the rich world-building of the game, but as an adaptation, it does a solid job of capturing the essence of Assassin’s Creed 2. It may not replace the game, but it serves as an interesting alternative for those who want to revisit Ezio’s story from a new perspective.

5 Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag

A Pirate’s Tale, Sharpened by Ink