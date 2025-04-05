Gust and Koei Tecmo's Atelier franchise has been a pillar for niche JRPG fans for nearly thirty years now. Ever since the release of Atelier Marie in 1997, this franchise has kept a steady pace of releasing a single title per year. Even in the modern age of gaming where titles may take years to develop, this series has kept strong with this schedule and is finally getting the popularity it deserves.

With so many games in the franchise, it can be difficult to determine where to start playing Atelier and decide which games are the best. Luckily, the games are split into easy-to-digest trilogies. If one were to examine and judge those trilogies by factors like their games and how they affected the franchise, then it becomes possible to form the following list of the best Atelier titles.

9 Atelier Lulua: The Scion of Arland

A Long-Awaited Return

Topping off this list is a title whose very existence is shocking: Atelier Lulua. While the Atelier franchise has always released itself in trilogies that take place in their own worlds, Atelier Lulua was a direct sequel to the Atelier Arland Trilogy to celebrate its tenth anniversary: showing dedicated gamers how the lives of their favorite characters changed as they grew into adulthood.

While the fan service and callbacks to the Arland Trilogy in Lulua are greatly appreciated, the actual gameplay content of this title makes it clear this was a budget title. With poor animations and almost entirely reused models, it's hard to recommend this title to anyone other than hardcore fans of the Arland games who wish to experience a sense of nostalgia from seeing this cast again. For that reason, it ranks at the bottom of this list.

8 Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey

Changed the Formula