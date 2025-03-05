Oh, baby Pokémon. Such strange creatures randomly appeared in their evolution lines one day. With the odd exception, that is. These adorable creatures always catch you by surprise as you’re getting your steps in; they hatch accidental eggs from leaving your Pokémon at the daycare. Always check your egg groups.

With so many baby Pokémon just waiting to evolve into their stronger forms, you’ll certainly have your hands full. Perhaps we need a Pokémon nursery to leave them during gym battles. Surely you wouldn’t send the children to take down Charizard, would you? Dread to think what such a business would look like after a trainer goes shiny hunting via egg hatching. So many baby Pokémon…

Love them or hate them, these little guys are here to stay. If you’re a fan of all things cute and small, then you’ll love hatching these Pokémon.

10 Happiny

Baby Chansey

Chansey's evolution line just got a lot cuter! Generation 4 introduced Happiny to the world of Pokémon, expanding Chansey’s evolution line.

This little ball of pink is adorable, hoping to grow up to be like their mother. They carry stones around in their pouch in place of eggs. With a little curly ponytail, rosy and big pink pants to match its coat, it’s hard not to love Happiny. Give this baby an oval stone and watch her evolve during the day into the iconic Chansey you may catch with Nurse Joy at the Pokécenter. Of course, if you want something fancier, perhaps try a Blissey?

9 Toxel

Baby Toxtricity

How can Toxtricity be so small? Generation 8 gave us Toxel, a small, silly-looking guy who grows up to be electrifying.

Small and purple with a tuft of sparks on its head, round cheeks with a blep expression. Just look at that little tongue sticking out. How cute is that? It may be a poison and electric type, quite the deadly combo, but we’d all still hug it even if it was the last hug we gave. Your baby’s personality will matter as it evolves into Toxtricity. Different natures determine if it takes on an amped or low-key form.

8 Wynaut

Baby Wobbuffet

Wobbufett is an icon. Of course, every icon needs an adorable baby Pokémon! Introduced in Generation 3, a gen later than its evolution, we met Wynaut.

It’s hard to get this guy confused with anyone else, with its recognizable blue coat and black tail with a singular eye. Just like its parents, it looks happy to be alive! How could it not be? With big floppy ears and tiny stubby legs sticking out from under its long coat. As you battle with this little one by your side, it will grow strong and evolve into the iconic Wobbufett we all know and love.

7 Azurill

Baby Marill

Azurill fits in perfectly with its evolution line. Introduced in Generation 3, the timid Azurill made its way into the world.

This tiny blue mouse sits on its own tail thanks to the giant blue ball at the end of the thin black wire. It may look scared with a wobbly frown, but have no fear trainers. Once it builds friendship with you, you’ll have no issues with evolution. After that, it looks a lot happier and more confident. As cute as it is bouncing along the shore, we hope it can find the right trainer to help it grow.

6 Riolu

Baby Lucario

We all know and love Riolu and its evolution, Lucario. Some of you may even have the life-sized plush of the iconic Gen 4 Pokémon. Regardless, you can’t deny this guy is cute.

With a blue and black coat that creates big black boots and a matching mask, he begins his training to become a big and strong Pokémon. The spikes on its hands have yet to grow along with the yellow belly. But those floppy ears and striking red eyes still make him lovable. If you want a canine companion by your side, you’ll want to hatch a Riolu and build your friendship.

5 Munchlax

Baby Snorlax

The beloved Munchlax made its debut in generation 4, giving Snorlax a small but iconic evolution line.

In his big green coat that drags across the floor, wide eyes and a happy, fanged smile, Munchlax is certainly more lively than its evolution. Make sure to keep a selection of snacks handy for this hungry little critter, or you may be in for a hard time trying to tame it. A strong friendship is the key to obtaining the Snorlax we all know and lvoe since Gen 1. After that, life gets a lot easier when he sleeps all day. That is until he’s taking a nap in your way and won’t move.

4 Igglybuff

Baby Jigglypuff

Small, round and pink is Gen 2’s Igglybuff, training its voice to become a wonderful vocalist like its evolutions after it.

With unusual red eyes and a swirling mark on its head, Igglybuff certainly stands out compared to its evolutions. While we aren’t sure why its eyes change color as it grows, this adorable pink ball is still a wonder to hatch. Besides, who doesn’t love a sassy Jigglypuff that gets annoyed when you fall asleep during its song? Then, when the moon is right, and you have your moon stone, get ready for your Wigglytuff to sing the night away.

3 Togepi

Baby Togetic

Who’s that Pokémon? It’s Togepi! We all fell in love when we saw Misty hatch this egg only to reveal an adorable yellow sprite within.

The tiny yellow creature with spiky hair and an adorable face is still stuck inside half its eggshell. There’s no mistake when you have a Togepi egg. As your friendship grows, your little one will evolve into Togetic, waiting for its shiny stone before its next evolution into Togekiss. But, let’s be honest, who would want to evolve something as cute as this? Why can’t baby Pokémon stay babies forever...

2 Pichu

Baby Pikachu

It’s not quite a Pikachu, it’s Pichu! Introduced in generation 2 is the baby Pikachu we all either love or forget. Nothing quite matches Pikachu in levels of iconic.

This little Pokémon loves to show off its black and yellow coat with pink cheeks and brown eyes. A shame it only keeps the black-tipped ears as it grows, since the color looks so striking on it. Depending on what you’re playing, you may even find a spiky-eared Pichu with little tufts on one ear. So cute! Bonding with your partner will give you your own Pikachu to take on the world of Pokémon with.

1 Cleffa

Baby Clefairy

Clefairy! Clefairy! Generation 2 introduced the baby Cleffa, the sweetest little Pokémon and a perfect addition to the Clefairy line.

It looks just like a Clefairy but so much smaller and cuter, with big brown ears, a round tail and a happy blushing face. Even the little curl of hair on its head is still growing. It's hard not to love such a simple yet adorable creature. It's no wonder this one can learn cute charm. Once you’ve bonded with your little one, you can evolve it into Clefairy, using a moon stone to obtain your Clefable and fill out your Pokédex.