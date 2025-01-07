The Batman Arkham games would be nothing without its highly varied cast of villains ranging from run-of-the-mill mobsters to deranged psychopaths who take human lives just for fun. Every single one of these villains has a colorful backstory, thanks to the decades of character buildup by DC comics.

Some villains, even though they appeared only in a single title, and that too in just a side mission, had an impact so profound on the fans that it would be a sin not to include them in this list. Here are villains from the Batman Arkham games that are widely considered as the best.

10 Penguin

The Mob Boss with a Monocle

Oswald Cobblepot, better known as the Penguin, is a classic Batman villain who serves as a reminder that you don’t need superpowers to pose a threat. As the ultimate crime lord, Penguin has his claws in Gotham's black market and maintains a web of influence that rivals the city's other villains.

In Arkham City, Penguin’s role is memorable for his brutal use of power and manipulation. Holding Mr. Freeze captive and using his ice gun to dominate the museum that he has turned into a base of operations, Penguin feels more unhinged and violent here than in his traditional portrayal. By the time Arkham Knight rolls around, Penguin’s focus shifts to weapons smuggling. This transition feels natural, showing how he adapts to Gotham's evolving chaos. Players will have to team up with Nightwing to put this menace behind bars in the Gunrunner side quest.

9 Professor Pyg

Creating a Perfect Human Being

Introduced in Arkham Knight exclusively, Professor Pyg is arguably one of the series' most disturbing villains. Driven by a warped sense of perfection, Lazlo Valentin operates as a deranged surgeon, kidnapping people and mutilating them into his grotesque “Dollotrons.”

The Perfect Crime is arguably one of the most iconic side quests in games and stands out for its sheer horror. Investigating his gruesome murders scattered across Gotham reveals his meticulous and sadistic nature. The eerie atmosphere of his hideout, combined with his unsettling nursery rhyme singing during the boss fight, makes every moment feel like a scene from a horror film.

8 Poison Ivy

Gotham’s Green Goddess

Pamela Isley, or Poison Ivy, is one of the rare villains in the Arkham series who teeters on the edge of being one of Batman’s adversaries or a reluctant ally. Her connection to nature and disdain for humanity’s treatment of the planet make her motivations sympathetic, even if her methods are extreme.

In Arkham Asylum, Ivy’s role is pivotal, with her plants wreaking havoc across the facility. Her boss fight is one of the most visually striking encounters in the game, as she towers over Batman inside a massive flower-like structure. However, Ivy’s most iconic moment comes in Arkham Knight. Aligning herself with Batman to combat Scarecrow’s toxin, Ivy sacrifices herself to save Gotham.

Even though she gave her life for the plants and planet Earth instead of the countless human lives that were at risk, it’s hard not to sympathize with her and consider her sacrifice as a final moment of redemption.

7 Harley Quinn

When a Doctor Falls in Love With a Maniac

Harley Quinn’s evolution across the Arkham series mirrors her growth in Batman lore. Originally introduced as the Joker’s lovestruck sidekick, Harley gradually steps out of his shadow to become a formidable villain in her own right.

In Arkham City, her role as the Joker’s devoted partner is at its most tragic. After the Clown Prince’s death, Harley takes center stage in Harley Quinn’s Revenge, a DLC where her grief turns into dangerous, unhinged rage. Harley’s arc in Arkham Knight solidifies her independence. Now leading her own gang, she seeks to honor the Joker’s legacy while carving out her own identity. Her well-written character and story arcs ensure that Joker’s sweetheart remains one of the best villains in the Arkham games.

6 Two-Face

Gotham’s Judge, Jury, and Executioner

Harvey Dent, or Two-Face, is a tragic figure defined by duality. Once Gotham’s shining District Attorney, his descent into madness after being scarred by acid is one of the city’s greatest losses.

In Arkham City, Two-Face is one of the first villains players encounter, holding Catwoman captive in a tense opening sequence. His obsession with justice and his reliance on a coin to make decisions highlight his fractured psyche. His heists in Arkham Knight showcase a more ruthless version of the character. Watching him lead bank robberies while spouting monologues about chaos versus order gives players a front-row seat to his internal struggle, making him a villain who’s both fascinating and tragic.

5 Mr. Freeze

To Love So Deeply

Victor Fries isn’t the typical Batman villain. His tragic backstory, revolving around his desperate quest to save his terminally ill wife, Nora, makes him one of Gotham’s most sympathetic antagonists.

In Arkham City, the boss fight against Mr. Freeze is a masterpiece of design. Unlike other battles, players must outthink Freeze, exploiting the environment to take him down in a series of strategic moves. The confrontation feels deeply personal, as Batman understands Freeze’s pain but can’t do anything to alleviate his suffering, nor can he condone his actions, leaving him no choice but to take him down.

Mr. Freeze returns in Arkham Knight in the Season of Infamy DLC. His side quest, In from the Cold provides a bittersweet conclusion to his story and makes players realize that, unlike some of the other, unhinged villains in the game, Victor Fries was motivated to commit crimes only because he loved his wife so much.

4 Ra’s Al Ghul

The Demon’s Head

As the leader of the League of Assassins, Ra’s Al Ghul operates on a grander scale than most of Batman’s foes. His belief in global cleansing and immortality through the Lazarus Pit make him a unique adversary, blending ancient mysticism with cold logic.

Related Review: Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League works on a surface level, but look beneath the surface and there isn’t enough to enjoy long-term.

Ra’s Al Ghul plays a significant role in Arkham City, where his daughter Talia becomes a key part of the story. The climactic showdown with Ra’s Al Ghul tests both Batman’s morals and his combat skills and is one of the most fun sequences of the game. In Arkham Knight, Ra's Al Ghul returns in Shadow War, a side quest that explores the power struggle within the League.

Players can choose whether to let Ra’s die or use the Lazarus Pit to revive him. It also brings Nyssa, Ra’s Al Ghul’s second daughter, into the picture, who is against reviving her father and wants to take over the League of Assassins.

3 Arkham Knight

A Ghost from Batman’s Past

The Arkham Knight, later revealed to be Jason Todd, is a villain born from Batman’s greatest failure. His transformation from Robin to a vengeful antihero is fueled by feelings of betrayal and abandonment.

Throughout Arkham Knight, the villain's relentless pursuit of Batman creates an atmosphere of constant tension. His knowledge of Batman’s tactics often leaves the Dark Knight vulnerable and the players begging the question as to who this mysterious villain is who knows Batman so well. When an entire game’s story and even the name is based around a villain, it’s safe to say that they’ve earned their place on the list of Arkhamverse’s best villains.

2 Scarecrow

Gotham’s Master of Fear

Scarecrow, also known as Dr. Jonathan Crane, stands out as one of the most psychologically disturbing villains in the Arkham series. His roots in DC Comics lore trace back to his debut in World’s Finest Comics #3 (1941), where he was introduced as a former psychology professor obsessed with studying fear. Driven by his traumatic childhood experiences of bullying and neglect, Crane turned his academic fascination into a weapon, developing a hallucinogenic fear toxin that forces victims to confront their deepest phobias.

His first appearance in Arkham Asylum left players reeling, with sequences that blurred the line between gameplay and psychological torment. The hallucinations ranged from Batman reliving his parents' deaths to the player being tricked into thinking their game had crashed, which showcased Crane’s ability to manipulate not just the Dark Knight, but the player as well.

However, it’s in Arkham Knight where Scarecrow truly takes center stage. Emerging as the main antagonist, he’s no longer the sidelined fearmonger but a mastermind orchestrating the downfall of Gotham. His plan to douse the city in fear toxin leads to mass panic, forcing the citizens to evacuate and leaving the city under siege. With his haunting design, mesmerizing voice acting by John Noble, and his unique ability to attack Batman’s psyche rather than just his body, Scarecrow is a villain who lingers in your mind long after the credits roll.

1 Joker

The Clown Prince of Crime

No villain embodies Gotham’s madness like the Joker, and it would be absurd to put any other villain at the top spot. As Batman’s greatest nemesis, the Joker’s chaotic nature and dark humor make him a constant threat, even beyond the grave. In Arkham Asylum, he orchestrates the game’s entire plot, turning the facility into a twisted playground.

His death in Arkham City was a turning point, and WB Montreal tried to backtrack this moment in Arkham Origins by taking Batman back in time to his younger days, just to bring back Joker. But even if he was canonically dead, his haunting presence in Arkham Knight, as a hallucination born of Batman’s fear toxin exposure, proves his influence is eternal.

The Joker’s role in the Arkham series is a masterclass in villainy, making him an icon of both the games and the Batman universe.