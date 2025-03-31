The Battlefield franchise has always been known for its large-scale multiplayer battles, but that doesn’t mean its single-player campaigns haven’t left a mark. While not every entry in the series has been praised for its storytelling, some have delivered intense action, well-crafted narratives and memorable characters that make them stand out.

Related 10 First-Person Shooters That Deserve Remakes Come get some. It's time to check out the best FPS games deserving of being remade.

Whether it’s the chaotic spectacle of war, a personal tale of survival or a story-driven departure from the usual formula, these campaigns prove that Battlefield can do more than just multiplayer mayhem.

7 Battlefield 5

A War Story that Never Reached Its Full Potential

Trying to follow up on Battlefield 1’s well-received War Stories, Battlefield 5 attempted to recreate the same format by presenting multiple smaller narratives set across World War II. It explores lesser-known aspects of the war, such as the Norwegian resistance, the Senegalese Tirailleurs and a rogue British officer in North Africa.

While the idea was promising, the execution lacked the same emotional weight and polish as its predecessor. The campaign features beautiful environments and an impressive level of destruction that adds to the immersion, but the writing didn’t quite stick the landing. Some stories feel rushed, and the characters don’t leave a lasting impression.

Still, there are moments where the game shines, like the stealth-focused mission in Norway that forces players to navigate a frozen landscape while evading German patrols. Unfortunately, with EA’s decision to move away from traditional single-player content, Battlefield 5’s campaign felt like an afterthought rather than a fully realized experience.

6 Battlefield 4

Great Spectacle, But an Unfinished Story