If you're a fan of games like Hollow Knight, then you'll be familiar with how a lot of Metroidvanias allow players to acquire items that act as equippable perks. In Hollow Knight, these were known as charms, and more relevantly, in the new Metroidvania hit Nine Sols, they are known as Jades.

Related Best Games Like Hollow Knight To Play In 2024 Fill the void Hollow Knight let behind with these excellent titles!

Throughout the game, you will find a series of Jades either courtesy of Merchants, your trusty 3D Printer, or through thorough exploration to find all those lucrative chests in the wild. In the early game, however, money is tight, and the notches you can use to equip these Jades are few. So to help you find the best Jades to help you on your quest to collect the Sol Seals of New Kunlun, here's a list of the ones you'll want to grab ASAP.

1 Stasis Jade

We begin proceedings with the first Jade that you will receive. In the Apeman Facility, you'll face off against Baichang, the first boss of Nine Sols. He's a bit of a pushover, in all honesty, mainly existing to ensure that you have the basics locked down before things really ramp up. He does leave behind a nifty little Jade, however, which will help you in the early game.

This Jade briefly immobilizes foes when you cast a Talisman on them, which essentially allows you to trap them in place while you detonate them without the threat of them attacking you and breaking free. In the early stages, this is a helpful Jade to allow you to get your bearings, also helping a lot with the General Yingzhao fight if you're not nailing every single parry.

2 Recovery Jade

If you have some Yin burning a hole in your pocket, you can purchase some decent beginner Jades from Chiyou when you encounter them on your travels. It's a pricey Jade early in the game, but if you have 1,000 Yin to spare, you'll get a Jade that remains helpful throughout the early and mid-game.

This Jade allows you to passively gain your Internal Damage back faster than normal, which means that if you miss a parry marginally and take some internal damage, you can get some distance between you and the enemy, recuperate and then dive back into the action. So, if you're fractionally missing blocks, this could help keep you alive.

3 Avarice Jade

Jades that you don't find in the wild are expensive, not to mention all those Azure Bow upgrades, Healing Pipe upgrades and so much more. Everything has a price and that's why equipping the Avarice Jade is such a worthwhile thing to do when exploring the overworld.

This Jade gives the player more money per enemy slain in battle, which may not seem like a huge uptick in capital at first, but you'll soon realize that it all adds up fast. You'll need to take down Celestial Spectre: Shuigui, who is no pushover, but it's worth doing to make sure you never encounter a piece of gear you can't afford.

4 Quick Dose Jade

This one is a Jade that will serve you throughout the entire game, meaning that if you can grab it early, you absolutely should, because this one never goes out of style. To get your hands on this one, you'll need to peruse Chiyou's wears once again, and you'll be able to nab this one for a cool 1,250 Yin.

It's pricey, but this Jade is a literal lifesaver in boss battles, mini-boss encounters and anywhere where you can potentially get swarmed by mob enemies. It allows you to use your Pipe faster, meaning you're vulnerable for less time, and less likely to waste any Healing Pipes. There are a lot of high-octane fights in this game, so creating more windows to heal up is a no-brainer, as is equipping this Jade.

5 Immovable Jade

To make a comparison to Hollow Knight, a Charm I always loved in that game was the Nailmaster's Glory, as it allows you to use your Nail Arts without needing to charge them up for as long. Now, there aren't any Nail Arts in Nine Sols, but you do gain access to a powerful charge attack that can break shields and defenses. This makes it a wonderful attack to break out frequently, but the downside is obviously that you need to charge it up.

This can lead to enemies breaking your focus and you failing to land a blow. But, with the Immovable Jade equipped, you'll be able to get these attacks off with ease and render any enemy shields near-on useless. It's a brilliant Jade that can be acquired within a temple within the Lake Yaochi Ruins, but just note that you will need to know how to charge attack to access this one.

6 Pauper Jade

In the spirit of consistency, let's use Hollow Knight as an example again. There are various utility charms that help players with trivial things, and one that makes collecting Geo much less strenuous is Gathering Swarm, which acts as a magnet and collects all the loose drops from enemies. Well, Nine Sols has its own version of this Charm and it's called the Pauper Jade.

This Jade will collect all the loose Yin that is earned by killing enemies, opening chests and destroying the detritus around the map. Allowing you to focus solely on platforming, fighting and exploring without needing to backtrack for any loose coins. It will lose its value late in the game when money isn't needed, but it's a great Utility Jade to equip when exploring.

7 Soul Reaper Jade

Speaking of utility Jades, here's another one that will make dying to non-boss enemies a little easier to stomach. You see, in most cases, when something kills you in Nine Sols, you'll have to go back to where you died and kill the enemy that bested you before to get your Yin back. If this happens to be a tough enemy, chances are the second time will go as well as the first, and you'll lose everything.

Well, the Soul Reaper Jade is effectively like a safety net where, if you cast a talisman on the enemy that did you dirty, you'll get your possessions back. And then, if you want to, you can run away with your tail between your legs. You'll find this one within the Water and Oxygen Synthesis area on the way to Goumang, and it's well worth grabbing on the way.

8 Mob Quell Jade - Yang

I hesitate to put this one in here, because it's a little situational and a lot of the problems that this Jade solves can be solved with the use of the Azure Bow, which obviously doesn't take up any precious Jade notches. But purely based on the fact that Azure Arrows are a limited resource, you may find use for this one.

This Jade costs 750 Yin from the 3D Printer in The Four Pavilions, meaning it's super accessible right from the off, and this Jade essentially makes your Talisman more effective against multiple foes. When you cast a Talisman with this equipped, this will potentially damage multiple enemies, making it a fantastic way to exact crowd control. As I say, your mileage may vary, but when you're low on Azure Arrows, this one comes in clutch.

9 Breather Jade

Are you a Bloodborne fan? Do you love the way you can go on the offensive and strike your enemies to gain health back when you take a hit? Well, you can effectively turn Nine Sols into Bloodborne with this Jade right here. Now, granted, you will only be able to regain internal damage, so you can't just swing your blade wildly and not parry at all. But it allows you to play with less caution and stay on the attack, even if your parrying isn't exact.

You get this one in the Repository on the way to fight Yanlao, and you'll need to race against the clock to take out waves of enemies in quick succession as a hazardous crimson ceiling lowers, threatening to crush you if you are too slow. But provided you can beat the clock, you'll get your hands on a super Jade.

10 Revival Jade

Then lastly, let's finish on what is probably the biggest game-changer, especially if you are on Standard Mode. The Revival Jade can be earned if you do a little side quest for Chiyou and repair the bridge in the Repository, allowing him to go and find his brother. If you do this, he will reward you with the Revival Jade.

To make yet another comparison, this essentially allows players to mimic the effect of a Death Defiance in Hades and regain 25% of their health, whereas, in any other scenario, they would die and start again from the nearest Root Node. Double this up with the Steady Jade that ups your damage when at 25% health or less and you have a combo that will suit glass cannons down to the ground.