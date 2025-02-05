The Bethesda name has become a landmark in the triple-A game industry. Given their lengthy history, the studio has come a long way from working on 16-bit games for archaic PCs. Though they’ve had a hand in countless publishing releases, the studio has earned acclaim for their development with the Elder Scrolls and Fallout series.

Love them or hate them, you can’t deny the extensive library of video games Bethesda has provided over the years. True, the company has earned a reputation for releasing products that are often buggy, yet that has done little to hinder their growth. So, let’s focus on what’s most important — the games.

This list will cover games developed by Bethesda. Published-only games will not be counted.

8 Fallout Shelter

Fallout On the Go

When players think of Fallout, they think of the infamous vaults — large underground bunkers filled with goodies and horror, where some of the most ruthless experiments were performed. For years, Fallout fans have wondered what it would be like to build and oversee one of their own.

Fallout Shelter offers players that chance in a mobile game simulator. On a single screen, you construct your very own vault, adding new floors and levels with varying functions. You also have the freedom to name, dress, and assign roles to your vault inhabitants. Depending on their skills, some are better off as scientists or engineers, whereas others are more suited to exploring the wasteland to collect gear and/or new residents. For Fallout players, it was a fun time waster, but like most mobile games, it loses its luster after a while.

7 Fallout 76

“Take Me Home, Country Roads”

Fallout is no stranger to switching genres. The once top-down series expanded into an open-world adventure with phenomenal success. So, Bethesda brought the franchise to a new playground with Fallout 76, a massive MMO experience. Set in West Virginia, it’s been 25 years since the world was consumed by nuclear fire. Emerging from Vault 76, it’s up to players to rebuild an America inhabited by hostile factions and radioactive abominations.

The game had its rough beginnings, hindered by an infamous launch, countless bugs, and a world devoid of NPCs. Since then, however, Fallout 76 has seen improvement through patches and added content. Fans who once disowned the game have returned with renewed interest. Though it lacks the storytelling and lore of the main games, Fallout 76 is enjoyable for players seeking mindless fun and customization, including the innovative C.A.M.P. feature, where you can construct your own base anywhere you choose.

6 Starfield

Shooting For the Stars

Breaking away from the fantasy and post-apocalyptic genres, Bethesda went for a full sci-fi RPG adventure in their most ambitious project yet: Starfield. Blending role-playing elements with an expansive adventure in space, the game promised an operatic story about exploring new worlds and spaceship combat. Were it Bethesda’s first game, Starfield would be hailed as groundbreaking. Unfortunately, it shot for the stars, only to just miss them.

Starfield offers weeks of content in an interesting universe with impressive spaceship designs, but it's not without flaws. Many players found the combat dull and uninspired. Plus, the overall game was hindered by bland side quests and lackluster characters. That doesn’t mean this franchise should be written off. Starfield has a lot of potential that deserves exploring, it just needs some fresh ideas. If all else fails, the community can always fix it with mods.

5 Fallout 3

“I Don’t Want to Set the World on Fire”

You’re the Lone Wanderer, roaming the ruins of Washington D. C. in search of your father. With danger and opportunity around every corner, your actions will forever impact the Capital Wasteland. It’s unfortunate that Fallout 3 has become the forgotten black sheep of the family. Often overshadowed by its successors, Fallout 3 was responsible for rebooting the series and dragging it out from obscurity.

The game was groundbreaking in completely revamping Fallout’s gameplay, adding FPS elements with an open-world wasteland to explore. Plus, it was the first successful Fallout game on consoles and served as a jumping-on point for new fans. Sure, the gunplay has not aged well, and the story ranges from decent to clunky at times, but its core features planted the seeds later games would expand upon. After all, were it not for Fallout 3, New Vegas might never have happened.

4 The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

Prepare For Oblivion