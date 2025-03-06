When players think triple-A roleplaying, they think BioWare. Founded in 1995, the studio has become a pioneer for their gripping stories, range of memorable characters, unique combat, lore and worldbuilding, and compelling romances. Despite their rocky history with EA, the outstanding studio has continued to move forward.

Related 10 Best Electronic Arts Games, Ranked Presenting the highest-ranking games from the library of Electronic Arts!

Though time and obstacles have taken their toll on the iconic studio, BioWare’s record of achievements should not be understated. Whatever the future may hold for BioWare, players will never forget the hours of fun their RPGs have brought them. Without further ado, it’s time to get into what matters most, and that’s video games.

10 Jade Empire

“Everybody Was Kung Fu Fighting”

Published by Microsoft Game Studios as an exclusive for the first Xbox, Jade Empire is one of BioWare’s strangest yet most ambitious projects. Instead of a traditional fantasy world of knights and templars, the game is set in a mythical kingdom from Chinese mythology. You are the last Spirit Monk, trained in the art of Spirit-based magic and martial combat. After your master is taken, it’s up to you to rescue him and defeat the corrupt emperor, Sun Hai.

Jade Empire is old-school BioWare at its finest — an enthralling world with loads of side quests, combat builds, weapons, characters, and a great twist you won’t see coming. Unfortunately, despite earning positive acclaim from players and critics, Jade Empire has never received a follow-up.

9 Dragon Age: Inquisition

Lead Them or Fall

Dragon Age: Inquisition Action RPG Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 88/100 Critics Recommend: 92% Released November 18, 2014 Developer(s) BioWare Publisher(s) Electronic Arts OpenCritic Rating Mighty

The world of Thedas is falling apart. With civil unrest in the land below and an enormous tear in the skies above, it’ll take more than one hero to save the world and seal the breach. It’ll take an entire Inquisition. As the third game in the Dragon Age series, Inquisition feels like a return to the first game with its in-depth character customization. You create your protagonist from a selection of four different races, each with their own range of classes, builds, and voices.

As Inquisitor, you get your own fortress to upgrade and customize, and the game even adds a crafting system for forging armor and weapons for you and your team. Compared to the first and second game, Inquisition is a bit more combat-heavy, which some fans have mixed feelings about. Still, if you’re into action RPGs featuring a cast of interesting characters, DA: Inquisition hits all the right notes.

8 Mass Effect

The Start of a Galactic Adventure

Mass Effect Action RPG Systems Released November 20, 2007 Developer(s) BioWare Publisher(s) Electronic Arts

You are Commander Shepard, the first human Spectre. When another Spectre named Saren goes rogue, it falls on you and your squad to track him across the galaxy and stop his insidious plans. Though not the first RPG to feature a fully voiced protagonist, Mass Effect changed the game. While it didn’t reinvent the wheel, it did reinvent conversations in gaming by placing the player’s choices within the iconic dialogue wheel.

The Mass Effect series not only made one-on-one conversations a core mechanic of gameplay, but also made it interesting as you converse with a range of lovable otherworldly characters, ask questions, and form bonds. When you’re not expanding your lexicon, you’re exploring planets and battling aliens with a range of weapons and class abilities. Sure, the movement controls could be stiff, the cover system awkward, and the combat clunky at times, but the first Mass Effect remains a sci-fi classic.