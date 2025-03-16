Though they’ve changed hands over the years, Bungie remains one of the most-notable AAA developers in gaming. From working on computer games in the ‘90s to making console exclusives for Microsoft during the 2000s, before cutting ties and later being acquired by Sony in 2022. Say what you will about Bungie -- their popularity has kept them going.

Believe it or not, there was a point in history when Bungie dominated the world of single-player and multiplayer gaming with their groundbreaking Halo series. But now their time has passed, players and developers have moved on and the world of video games has changed. Still, Bungie’s successes should not be forgotten as we delve into their most-iconic creations.

10 Oni

Bungie’s Lost Anime Game

Released January 26, 2001 Developer Bungie Publisher(s) Gathering of Developers, Rockstar Games Genre Third-Person Shooter, Beat 'Em Up System PC, Mac OS X, PlayStation

If you were to line up Bungie’s library of games, Oni would stick out like a sore thumb that’s been tattooed with manga. Inspired by tech noir anime, Oni takes place in a cyberpunk world where you play as Special Agent Konoko, fighting a criminal organization known as the Syndicate while unearthing the truth about her past.

As far as gameplay went, Oni’s combat was a blend of third-person melee combat with gunplay action. While it wasn’t the breakout game that would put them on the map, Oni was successful enough to gain a following. It even had notable names attached to it. For instance, the console port was handled by Rockstar Games. As for the soundtrack, a fair chunk of it was done by Martin O’Donnell, the same composing genius behind the music for the original Halo games and the first Destiny.

Fun Fact: Oni was released the same year as the first Halo.

9 Marathon

The Halo Prototype

Marathon FPS Systems Released December 21, 1994 Developer(s) Bungie Publisher(s) Bungie

Though it was only their second FPS game, Marathon was Bungie’s first success to spawn a trilogy. Set in the future, you and your AI companion, Leela, must save a colony ship from an alien invasion. While it wasn’t exactly DOOM or Wolfenstein, Marathon was an interesting first-person shooter for its time.

It was among the first games to have the freedom to look around your environment fully. Yes, it sounds ludicrous to consider such a common thing as looking up and down as a praiseworthy mechanic, but remember, this was during a time when most FPS games on PC could only turn left or right. Hardcore Halo fans might also notice Marathon shares some similarities with the series, such as the enemy designs and even a story where the protagonist has an AI companion. Marathon was such a commercial success that it spawned two more follow-ups.

8 Destiny

The Start of Something Big

Destiny First-Person Shooter Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 74/100 Critics Recommend: 45% Released September 9, 2014 Developer(s) Bungie Publisher(s) Bungie Engine Tiger Engine OpenCritic Rating Fair

With the Halo games behind them, Bungie set out to start a fresh new series, one that blended mythology and science-fiction, and took place in a shared world between players. In 2014, they released Destiny. Players customize their own heroes known as Guardians, the vanguards of the last safe city on Earth, and combat the Darkness and its forces.

Upon release, the game was a huge success, with new and veteran fans of Bungie praising Destiny for its detailed world, unique weapons, powerful abilities and open exploration. The praise didn’t last forever, though. Server problems, repetitive missions and long load times became a hindrance. The biggest overarching issue players had with Destiny was its story, which they found lacking. It's not helped that it relied heavily on expansion content that they had to pay for along with a full-price game.

7 Halo 3: ODST

“Pays To Be the Strong Silent Type”

Halo 3 ODST First-Person Shooter Systems Released September 22, 2009 Developer(s) Bungie Publisher(s) Microsoft Engine Halo 3 Engine Metascore 83

A squad of ODSTs drop into a city under Covenant control. Trapped within enemy territory and unable to radio for help, the separated team must fight to survive while trying to locate their missing teammates. Once labeled as the black sheep of the franchise, Halo 3: ODST has come to gain a cult following.

You’re not playing a supersoldier in power armor -- you’re playing as humans trying to survive in a city crawling with hostile aliens. With a story that leans heavily on mood, tension and mystery, the gameplay balances heavy combat with moments of stealth and survival. It was also the first Halo game to have a fully explorable city to roam in. Even its phenomenal soundtrack was deserving of an Oscar. Unfortunately, Halo 3: ODST’s biggest flaw was its brief campaign, making it one of the shortest games in the Halo series.

6 Myth: The Fallen Lords

All-Out War