Call of Duty Zombies was stealthily released as a post-credit bonus after you finish the Call of Duty: World at War campaign. The first ever Zombies map, Nacht der Untoten, sees you holding out for as long as possible in a fort of rubble, as waves of undead foes force their way through boarded-up windows in their relentless assault.

In the years since World at War, the mode has exploded in scale, popularity, and complexity. That growth has also brought with it an impressive array of maps, each with its own unique traits. To celebrate this, let's take a look at the maps that are the very best of the bunch, based on their theme, Easter eggs, and unique wonder weapons.

10 Terminus - Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6

A Nightmarish Island Offering Great Gameplay Variety

Terminus is the more complicated of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's two launch zombie maps. It traps you on an island during a jailbreak that goes horribly awry, revealing the island's dark history or volatile scientific research along the way. The atmosphere is wonderfully creepy and filled with small dsturbing elements to find, ranging from the usual gore to strange body horror images of experiments gone wrong.

Where Terminus shines is in its easter eggs. There are a wide range of easter eggs on the map that range from funny moments like a boat-racing minigame to the double-action beamsmasher wonder weapon and the sprawling main quest easter egg. The various activities give you plenty to do every time you jump into the map, and it takes full advantage of the new mechanics and features introduced in Black Ops 6.

9 Gorod Krovi - Call Of Duty: Black Ops 3

Dragons Make Everything Better

Gorod Krovi is easily identified as the Call of Duty Zombies map with the dragons. Set in an alternate universe Stalingrad, Gorod Krovi blends science fiction, fantasy, and horror to create an iconic experience. On top of its incredible atmosphere, Gorod Krovi also offers some fun new equipment like a wieldable pet dragon and an upgraded zombie shield that can breathe fire while protecting you from the fire from dragons.

What prevents Gorod Krovi from ranking higher on this list is its difficulty. The map has a lot of mechanics and easter eggs to keep track of, even if you aren't going for the challenging lengthy main quest easter egg. The playable space of the map is also very limited thanks to how tight and winding most of it is, making it easy to get trapped or suddenly killed by a little thing that you missed. So, it isn't a very good map to jump into if you're looking for a more casual or relaxed round of zombies.

8 Call Of The Dead - Call Of Duty: Black Ops

A Star-Studded Cast Brings New Ideas

Call of the Dead brings a lot of unique elements to the table, with the ones that work outweighing those that serve to hamper the experience. The map comes with a star-studded cast that sees you playing as the likes of Sarah Michelle Gellar, Robert Englund, Danny Trejo, and Michael Rooker while constantly being pursued by a powerful zombified George Romero. The cast brings a lot of fun to the map and Romero constantly following after the players brings a lot of tension. On top of the cast, the map is large with a unique snowy theme and gives you access to every perk in the game to make optimal builds.

Where Call of the Dead struggles is in the environmental hazards around the map. The map is covered in cold water that can annoyingly freeze you while featuring a more linear structure that can restrict your playstyle. The map's weapons are also disappointing, with the wonder weapon V-R11 not being powerful enough to be worth chasing and the Scavenger, an explosive sniper, sometimes being more frustrating than it is fun.

7 Zombies In Spaceland - Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare

An Eighties Theme Spices Up Tried And True Mechanics