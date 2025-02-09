If there’s any developer in the AAA industry who can rival Nintendo’s library of treasures, it’s Capcom. Though their name is an abbreviation for Capsule Computer, their nickname should be King Midas, because nearly everything they touch turns to gold.

Whether it was cabinets in the arcade or cartridges for home consoles, Capcom has been blowing players away since the 1980s. And that’s what makes this so difficult. Choosing from the vast assortment of Capcom games is like trying to pick between a basket of puppies or a litter of kittens. You just want to play with them all. Alas, this list can’t go on forever, so it’ll have to be limited to the top ten.

10 DuckTales

“Woo-oo!”

Platformer Systems Released September 14, 1989 Developer(s) Capcom Publisher(s) Capcom

When cartoons and games work well, they really work well. If you’ve never seen the show or played the game, you don’t know what you missed. DuckTales was not only one of the best cartoons on TV but one of the best games on the original NES. Plus, it has the most relatable objective ever: getting rich!

You control Scrooge McDuck, heading out on an adventure to increase your fortune. Instead of a linear moving from level to level, you have the freedom to play them in any order you want. And if anyone gets in your way, your trusty cane can make quick work of them. Even after all these years, the game is still loved, so much so that it led to a well-deserved remake on modern systems.

9 Dino Crisis 2

“Gotta Get Back in Time”

Horror Survival Systems Released September 29, 2000 Developer(s) Capcom Publisher(s) Capcom

Welcome to Jurassic..wait, wrong franchise. Welcome to Dino Crisis, and unlike Jurassic Park, its sequel far exceeds the original. The first game was Resident Evil meets time travel with dinosaurs and the result was a stellar experience. For Dino Crisis 2, however, the horror was taken out in favor of more action.

A research facility and a whole city get transported through time, and it’s up to Regina and Dylan to investigate what happened while fending off murderous dinosaurs. It wouldn’t be Capcom if the plot wasn’t insane. Compared to the first game, there’s less risk of running out of ammo as you’re taking on dinosaurs. You also can purchase and upgrade weapons using an in-game currency with the coolest name ever: Extinction Points. Time travel, hunting dinosaurs and classic Capcom action. Why hasn’t this series continued?

8 Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy

Better Call Phoenix

4.0 /5 Visual Novel Mystery Systems OpenCritic Top Critic Rating: 82/100 Critics Recommend: 87% Released February 7, 2012 Developer(s) Capcom Publisher(s) Capcom Engine Unity OpenCritic Rating Strong

The Ace Attorney series features some of the best writing in Capcom’s library of games -- legal dramas about lawyers seeking the truth in trials filled with mystery and murder. Yet what started it all was the first three Phoenix Wright games, the original and arguably the best entries in the franchise.

The Ace Attorney Trilogy gives you the whole package as you assume the role of Phoenix Wright, a rookie defense attorney on the rise to stardom as he’s thrown from one convoluted case into another. Investigate crime scenes with your colorful assistant, Maya Fey, as you interview characters for clues and information. Then, head into court and take on Phoenix’s rival and childhood friend, Edgeworth, and use what you’ve learned to prove your client’s innocence. If you haven’t experienced Ace Attorney yet, you’re missing out because these visual novels are real page-turners.

7 Dead Rising

Dawn of the Dead Meets Open-World

Action-Adventure Survival Horror Systems Released August 8, 2006 Developer(s) Capcom Publisher(s) Capcom Engine re engine, havok Metascore 85

Capcom is no stranger to zombies. Like with Resident Evil, they took survival horror to a new level with Dead Rising. You're Frank West, a freelance photographer who’s covered wars and all sorts of crazy events. Now, your search for a story has trapped you in a mall swarming with zombies, and all you can do is survive while hunting for the cause behind the outbreak.

In Dead Rising, zombies are everywhere. You aren’t dealing with a handful of enemies programmed to roam a certain level. Hordes of zombies flood every area in this sandbox action-adventure and your greatest weapon is your imagination. Slice and dice with anything sharp you can find, blast enemies with guns, run them down with vehicles or whack them with a large teddy bear. What isn’t nailed down has a use. In this mall of the undead, it’s shop till you drop.

6 Monster Hunter: World

Every Monster Needs a Hunter