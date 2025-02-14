In Cyberpunk 2077, what makes someone a criminal? Getting caught. So if you’re going to make a name for yourself in Night City, you had better have a good getaway vehicle ready. Thanks to updates, the added car customization feature and the Phantom Liberty expansion, the vehicles of Cyberpunk have never been better.

With enough eddies and street cred, picking up a new car is as easy as ordering a pizza. The more unique vehicles require more effort, however, whether it’s completing a specific side quest, a hidden mission or having a vast amount of currency on hand. So start working on your reputation, because these high-ranking cars are worth it.

8 Delamain NO. 21

Your Own Talking Car

Street Cred N/A Cost N/A How To Obtain Side Job: “Don’t Lose Your Mind”

What’s better than driving around in a fancy car? Well, how about one that talks to you? You’ll be the envy of every corpo and street kid in Night City when they see you in this beauty. Based off the Delamain Cab models, this special vehicle is awarded upon completing Delamain’s storyline.

It’s a rather lengthy questline, requiring you to search the city for the charming AI’s missing cabs, leading to a final confrontation in “Don’t Lose Your Mind.” Whatever you decide, the car is always rewarded to the player with a built-in AI. The machine’s personality will vary depending on your choices, leading to unique conversations and banter while driving. Now, you’ll have a companion tagging along during your adventures.

7 Quadra Type-66 “Cthulhu”

Lovecraftian Horsepower

Street Cred 50 Cost 67,000 How To Obtain Side Job: “The Beast In Me”

Some companies name their cars after animals. The automakers of this Cyberpunk world chose to name theirs after H. P. Lovecraft’s cosmic horror. The car isn’t powered by the sacrificed souls of the living, unfortunately, but it makes up for it with speed. If you want a race car, the Cthulhu is hard to beat. To get it, however, you’ll have to win it.

Through “The Beast In Me” questline, you and Claire Russell will have to compete in a series of street races in order to qualify for the finals. During the big race, you’ll be up against Peter Sampson and the Cthulhu. Should you beat Sampson or kill him during the race, you’ll be able to purchase the race car later from Muamar Reyes. You also can get the Cthulhu for free if you confront Sampson with Claire and choose to spare him. Either way, the car is yours.

6 Quadra Type-66 “Javelina”

A Vehicle with a Nomad’s Touch

Street Cred 42 Cost 99,000 How To Obtain Autofixer

Night City is a vast metropolis full of gigs and people, but you won’t always be doing work surrounded by steel. Sometimes you’ll have to get your boots dirty in the arid Badlands. Between the rocks and uneven hills, you’ll need a vehicle that can handle rough terrain.

It’s pricey, but the Javelina is perfect for on and off-roading. This vehicle is a wonder of Nomad customization. Its speed is only outmatched by its handling. It may take time to get the reputation and funds, but it’s worth it for a car that handles like a dream. Next time you find yourself racing across a desert, you’ll be glad you’re driving a Javelina when you’re maneuvering through trees and old wind farms with ease.

5 Quadra Sport R-7 “Charon”

A Car With A Hot Feature

Street Cred N/A Cost N/A How To Obtain Side Job: “Moving Heat”

Some cars are meant to be fast, and some are meant to look cool while doing it. The Charon is a prime example of appearances over mechanics, but if you want a vehicle with one of the coolest designs, who can say no to one with holographic hot rod flames?

Obtaining the car requires the Phantom Liberty expansion and completing the main story. After some time has passed, you’ll be contacted by Ashlay and given one of the best side quests of Phantom Liberty. Hopefully you’re an expert at stealth by now, because it’s integral for finishing the side job and acquiring the Charon.

4 Rayfield Caliburn “Murkmobile”

“Does it Come in Black?”

Street Cred 40 Cost N/A How To Obtain Minor Job: “Murk Man Returns Again Once More Forever”

Who wants to drive the Batmobile? Well, this is the Murkmobile. This jet-black gem of incredible speed and handling is available to all players for the low price of nothing. You just have to find it.

First, you must complete the main quest: “Ghost Town.” Once you’ve done that and reached the desired street cred ranking, head out into the Badlands and make your way to the mine tunnel in Rocky Ridge. There you’ll find something waiting for you -- a small hidden quest about the mysterious Murk Man, a vigilante out to save Night City from evil and corruption. Though the Murk Man is nowhere to be found, most likely dead, waiting in a shipping container is one of the fastest cars in the game: the Murkmobile.

3 Herrera Outlaw “Weiler”

A Real Spy Car

Street Cred N/A Cost N/A How To Obtain Side Job: “Baby Let Me Take You”

The Phantom Liberty expansion comes with a number of epic side content, including the new radiant quest where players deliver vehicles for Muamar Reyes. Unlike other RPGs, however, this repeatable side gig has a fun reward after you’ve done seven of them.

The fixer sets you up with the side job “Baby Let Me Take You,” an intense side quest involving Arasaka and a sneaking mission that ends with a high-speed chase. When completed, you’re rewarded with the Weiler. It may look like a regular vehicle, but with the press of a button, it turns from an ordinary car into a weapon. Armed with bulletproof tires and machine guns mounted on the front, blast everything in your way while tearing through the streets. You’re basically driving in James Bond’s car.

2 Militech Hellhound

Who Doesn’t Want A Tank?

Street Cred N/A Cost 160,000 How To Obtain Autofixer

Save up your credits, because this machine carries a heavy price tag. Then again, does cost really matter when purchasing a vehicle that classifies as a tank? Because that’s what the Hellhound basically is -- a tank on wheels.

Say what you will about Militech, they know how to build them. The Hellhound is covered from top to bottom in heavy armor plating, making it impenetrable to most explosives. Speaking of which, this monster comes equipped with mounted machine guns and a missile pod on the roof. Best of all, you don’t need to complete some overly-complicated quest to unlock it. All you need is the funds -- and lots of them -- because the Hellhound is the most expensive vehicle in the Phantom Liberty expansion.

1 Porsche 911 Turbo (930)

Classic Car For A Classy Samurai

Street Cred N/A Cost N/A How To Obtain Side Job: “Chippin’ In”

Speed. Design. Class. Real or fictional, what car lover hasn’t dreamed of riding in a Porsche? The fictional world of Cyberpunk 2077 is loaded with futuristic vehicles, but the Porsche 911 looks and rides like a cross between retro and hi-tech hardware. On top of that, this beauty once belonged to the Johnny Silverhand.

Rather ironic considering you need to pursue Silverhand’s side story in order to acquire the vehicle. During “Chippin’ In,” you’ll encounter a crude fellow by the name of Jeremiah Grayson. After a confrontation, he offers a key and the Porsche’s location in exchange for his life. Live or die, you still get the key, and the Porsche is easy to find since it’s hidden in a nearby container under a lift. After that, the car is yours. Nothing says Night City Legend more than cruising in the vehicle of a fallen rebel.