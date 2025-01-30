Vampires have been a part of video games since they were small bat sprites flapping across the screen. After all, they make for the perfect enemy -- scary, powerful, and intelligent -- especially if you’re a monster hunter from Witcher 3 or a hero in Skyrim. When it comes to true vampire hunters, however, nothing can top the classic Konami series: Castlevania.

Since the 1980s, this gothic horror franchise has taken players across countless adventures as the Belmont clan battles Count Dracula’s forces using a whip and holy items. From the retro NES to modern systems, Castlevania has been a source of monster-hunting fun and an inspiration for countless video games. But enough talk, it’s time to have at these Castlevania games and see which belongs in this world.

10 Castlevania: Lament of Innocence

Vampire May Cry

3D Castlevania games have been hit or miss, mostly miss. Compared to other franchises that have thrived after making the leap to 3D, Castlevania just can’t seem to hit the mark. Unlike its predecessors, however, Castlevania: Lament of Innocence stands out as one of the better 3D games.

Released for the PlayStation 2, the game tells the origin story of the first Belmont to encounter Dracula and how the dark creature came to be. The gameplay resembles the first Devil May Cry game -- roaming a castle and battling monsters with a fixed camera angle. Lament of Innocence can be considered a mixed bag. Some fans found the level design too flat, with multiple areas looking copied and pasted. Still, Lament of Innocence is praised for its story, gothic appearance and music, making it one of the more underrated Castlevania games.

9 Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse

The Punishing Gem

You can’t beat the classics, but they can beat you. Dracula’s Curse was the first successful sequel in the series, introducing new mechanics and a new protagonist: Trevor Belmont. Players are given branching paths that take them across different levels throughout the story. Not only that, but you also have companions to assist on your journey, each with their own set of abilities.

There's Grant, Sypha and Dracula’s son, Alucard, the coolest and toughest vampire in video games, who would become a returning character in the series. With so many changes, the game was a true follow-up to the first, but with one setback -- the difficulty. The Castlevania series has always been about challenge, yet Dracula’s Curse is about as hard as trying to kill an actual immortal vampire with a stick of garlic bread.

8 Castlevania

The Classic That Launched a Franchise

The original Castlevania blew players away and showed consumers the potential of the Nintendo Entertainment System. As Simon Belmont, your only goal is to reach Count Dracula and destroy him. Though not the first horror video game, it was among the first to earn enough acclaim to spark a franchise.

These days, most horror games are about blood and jump scares, but back in the day, a true horror game was just you battling monsters in a 2D side-scrolling adventure. And platforming too -- there’s a lot of that. At the end of every level, you must defeat a boss before moving on through the castle. Simple as the game may look, it’s still a challenge even to this day. Playing the original Castlevania is like playing a Dark Souls game for the first time. It’s fun, it’s iconic, but you’re going to die a lot.

7 Castlevania: Bloodlines

Sega Does What Nintendon’t

For the longest time, the Castlevania games were only featured on Nintendo systems. Then, in 1994, Castlevania: Bloodlines was released for the Sega Genesis. Taking place during the First World War, the game follows a band of vampire hunters named Eric Lecarde and John Morris, the son of Quincey Morris from the original Dracula novel.

Confusing continuity aside, this was a great entry to the Castlevania series and a remarkable addition to Sega’s library of games. Besides having the option to play as two different characters, both of whom have their own weapons for combat, Bloodlines also featured a range of diverse locations. Where the other Castlevanias usually took place within Dracula’s castle, a graveyard or maybe a small village, Bloodlines makes use of the period as you battle the dark forces across Europe. How many games are there where you can say you battled a flying skeleton while climbing the Leaning Tower of Pisa?

6 Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia

The End of the DS Era

The Belmont clan has vanished, and with the forces of darkness plotting to resurrect Dracula, it falls on Shanoa to put a stop to it. Order of Ecclesia was the last Castlevania game to be released on the Nintendo DS, but at least it went out on a high note, because this game rocks.

While not the first female Castlevania protagonist, Shanoa takes the crown as the best. Unlike the Belmont clan, she relies not on a whip, but her powerful glyphs to conjure weapons in battle, or magic to blast away horrors. In true Metroidvania style, the more you explore and the stronger foes you defeat, the better glyphs you’ll unlock, turning your small spells into massive attacks that cover a wide area of effect. Despite tanky enemies, Order of Ecclesia stands on its own as a phenomenal Castlevania experience.

5 Castlevania: Lords of Shadow

The Best 3D Castlevania

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow can be considered a reboot of the franchise. It’s the end of days. Three evil factions known as the Lords of Shadow have arisen and cut off Earth from the Heavens. The Brotherhood of Light has dispatched Gabriel Belmont to hunt down the dark lords and put an end to their plans.

Of all the 3D Castlevania games, this ranks out as the best. For a hack-and-slash adventure, the whip combat feels great, the voice acting is fantastic, the soundtrack is phenomenal, and as far as the plot goes, this is one of the biggest yet saddest stories in the franchise. It helps that the game had Hideo Kojima, the original creator of the Metal Gear Solid series, working as a producer. Its major flaws stem from the overuse of quick time events, and the puzzles range from fair to tear-your-hair-out infuriating.

Fun Fact: The game features Patrick Stewart as both the narrator and one of the main characters.

4 Castlevania: Rondo of Blood

Retro CD Adventure