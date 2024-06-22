Key Takeaways We've collected must-play cat adventures, whether you get to play as a cat or they just feature heavily in the environments!

Cat Quest 2 offers accessible RPG fun, cat puns, and a cozy experience for cat lovers.

Little Kitty, Big City is a new sandbox adventure game for cat enthusiasts who enjoy unruly feline antics.

If you're someone who rolls your eyes at lists such as this and thinks, 'Ugh, what gives them the right to write this with such authority?' Well, here's my attempt to earn your trust. I have five cats. Yeah, I know, that is a lot of cats. Bear, Winnie, Tina, Pudge, and Mavis, in case you were wondering. So with that admin addressed, know that I know a thing or two about cats, and by extension, I know what makes a great cat-focused video game.

Cats are wonderful pets, regular featured stars of silly Tiktoks, and cute as can be. So, I can think of no better subject to build an entire game around, and if you agree, then you are in the right place, as we intend to highlight some purr-fect feline video games where cats take center stage. I've got the cat nip, so follow me!

1 Stray

Developer Blue Twelve Metacritic Score 83%

Let's get it out of the way nice and early. We all know we can't have a cat-themed list without Stray being included because, let's face it, there isn't a person on this planet who doesn't know about this game. This is because, upon release, every corner of the internet was raving about 'the cat game.' But credit where it's due, Stray is a wonderful cat-based adventure with more depth than I had anticipated when I first pounced upon it.

The dystopian setting found underground is as interesting as it is unsettling. The cat-based hijinks you can get into as you go are all wonderfully comical, and the story is a lot more emotionally affecting than it has any right to be. I will say that the stealth sections and lack of free-form platforming were pain points for me, but overall, Stray is, pound-for-pound, the best cat game on the market. But hey, you knew that already, so let's move on.

2 Cat Quest 2

Developer The Gentlebros Metacritic Score 76%

If you're ever wondering what co-op game you should use as a way to introduce a complete gaming novice to the world of RPGs, Cat Quest 2 is the answer. This game sees you take control of a Cat or Dog hero who must clear dungeons, upgrade their tools, and complete a series of quests, all in a bid to take down Lionel and Wolfen, evil rulers that have divided the Cat and Dog nations and caused a rift that only you can repair.

As far as gameplay goes, it's a super-accessible RPG where you periodically upgrade gear, hack and slash your way through enemy encounters, and endure a never-ending barrage of cat and dog-based puns as you help the regions heal and reconcile. It's a low-stakes, cozy RPG with enough feline influence to appease any kitty lover. It's more fun than a big ball of yarn. If that doesn't sell it, then nothing will.

3 Little Kitty, Big City

Developer Double Dagger Studio Metacritic Score 79%

Here's one that, at the time of writing, is hot, fresh, and new. Little Kitty, Big City is a sandbox adventure game where you play as a little Kitty, who finds themselves lost in the big city, and through exploring, helping other animal pals, and causing meow-tastic mayhem, you'll need to find a way back home.

This essentially takes a leaf from A Short Hike's book in the sense that it follows a similar path of progression as its Feathers, where you must collect enough fish to upgrade your climbing ability to clamber back up to your lofty apartment.

But it's not about getting there as quickly as possible. It's about enjoying the journey. Finding as many stupid-looking hats to wear as you can and finding any way possible to be a nuisance. This one feels like a brilliant cat-based sandbox where anything is possible, and unlike games like Stray, it really lets you off the leash to be as manic as you like.

It's a little shallow in terms of story, and while comical, there aren't a ton of standout moments that'll stick with you. But if you're just looking for a good time where you can live the uninhibited life of a cat, this is the one for you.

4 A Little To The Left

Developer Max Inferno Metacritic Score 75%

From the outside looking in, you may be a little confused. Because, on paper, A Little to the Left is an organization-based puzzle game where you need to figure out how to put things in their ideal place. A little like games such as Unpacking and Save Room. However, the reason why this game finds itself on this list is that throughout each puzzle you will have a menacing cat on your case that will be working against you to throw your organizational system out of whack.

The cat in this game foils your best-laid plans and turns a simple chore into a unique puzzle to solve. It's a game made to both appease the OCD in your head and showcase that sometimes, a little disorganization is okay because life, or a cheeky little feline, gets in the way. It's a brilliant, cozy puzzle experience, and one that cat owners will love.

5 Mineko's Night Market

Developer Meowza Games Metacritic Score 66%

While Stray is hands-down the best game that lets you play as a cat, Mineko's Night Market takes the crown for the best cat-themed game, because practically every single thing within this little world is cat-themed, and I am here for it. In Mineko's Night Market, you play as the titular Mineko and spend the week gathering items to make crafts, and then, when the time comes, you take these crafts to the Night Market, and make your fortune.

Related 10 Games To Play If You Love Stardew Valley Stardew's nearly a decade old; it might be time for something new...

It's not just a wonderful, cozy life sim with lovable characters and a wonderful representation of Japanese culture. It's also a game where cats are front and center, and you'll spend time crafting bespoke cat crafts, saving cats from evil men in suits who would rather they were locked up, and you'll restore the island to its former glory by reminding everyone of the traditions that made the place so great in the first place.

It can be a bit of a grind at times, but if you don't take it too seriously, you'll have a cozy time with this one.

6 Cattails

Developer Falcon Development Metacritic Score 75%

I think the best way to sell this one to cozy gamers and cat lovers alike is to go with this game's elevator pitch. It's Stardew Valley, but with cats.' That may seem like a bold claim, but to be fair, it pretty much lives up to that label. It starts on a rather upsetting note as you, the family cat, are driven out to the sticks and abandoned, left to fend for yourself.

But thankfully, it turns out that you're not far away from a colony of fellow strays who will teach you how to live off the land and invite you to be part of their thriving community.

From there, it's the typical Harvest Moon/Stardew Valley formula. You'll tend the land, forage, mine, build relationships with other colony members, get married if you're so inclined, and generally just live a happy life. I would say do it to spite the mean old lady who left you on the side of the road, but I suppose that mean-spirited message isn't what the games are about, is it? But, as they say, the best revenge is living well, so do just that in this cat-themed life sim!

7 Calico

Developer Peachy Keen Games Metacritic Score 57%

As someone who frequents a cat café in every new city I visit, I feel that I know the ins and outs of running such establishments. And if you are nodding your head and thinking, 'Yep, I'm also in that boat,' then you may have what it takes to run a cat café in Calico, a cat café management sim where you take charge of a magical cat café.

It's a zero-stakes simulation game where you can travel around the world, help out the locals, and adopt cats as you go to expand your feline empire. Plus, through the power of magic, you can turn your cats into noble steeds and decorate your café to turn it into a place befitting of the cutest creatures imaginable, and that's only scratching the surface.

It's a brilliant day in the life simulator that allows you to live out your cat café fantasy. So if that sounds good, then sign your paw print on the dotted line and open for business.

8 Cats Hidden Series

Developer Naipsoft Metacritic Score N/A

I'm a big fan of hidden object games. I know that they are a bit of a relic of a time gone by, but nonetheless, they offer low-stakes, cozy experiences that are great for short gaming sessions when you don't have time to hop into anything too intense or stressful.

So, when I learned of the Cats Hidden Series, I was excited to take myself around the world and search for cats in famous locations. This title offers hand-drawn locations where you'll need to pan around the scene and try to find the various cats hiding in plain sight.

It's basically a monochrome, digital version of Where's Waldo, and forces you to become the most perceptive version of yourself to succeed. It starts off relatively easy, but as you come to the end and need to locate those last remaining cats, you'll be half tempted to break out the cat nip and try to lure them out of their hiding spots. So, if you fancy a getaway to somewhere new, then check out the Cats Hidden Series and pick the place that tickles your fancy.

9 Flying Neko Delivery

Developer Fractal Phase Metacritic Score N/A

I'm a huge Studio Ghibli fan, and one of my favorites is Kiki's Delivery Service. It's a wonderful, magical adventure that's actually inspired a lot of video games. It's a big inspiration for Moonstone Island, as well as others like the upcoming Mika and the Witch's Mountain and Harmony's Odyssey. But the one we want to highlight this time is Kiki's Delivery Service, but in this game, you play as a cat.

In this title, your main goal will be to deliver packages around the world on your magical broom. But when you aren't on your beat, you'll have the chance to meet the locals and make friends, and you'll be able to upgrade and decorate your cottage to act as a little sanctuary you can return to after each successful delivery.

I will admit that the controls are a little cumbersome at times, but the cute visuals, incredible soundtrack, and cozy setting do a lot to make up for this. So, if you want a game that feels like an extension of a Ghibli classic, then Flying Neko's Delivery is worth checking out.

10 Catlateral Damage

Developer Manekoware Metacritic Score 57%

Then, to wrap things up for this cat-tastic list, we have Catlateral Damage, a game that allows you to play as a cat hellbent on causing as much destruction as possible purely through swiping objects off counters and surfaces for no reason other than you felt like it. This game offers loads of interesting locations and sets you loose to destroy everything you can with your little toe-beans.

You'll be able to destroy big ticket items to rack up a hefty bill. You'll be able to use cool power-ups to make the mayhem you cause more effective and satisfying. Plus, you'll be able to unlock up to 230 different cats, which are all based on real-world kitties. This game really lets you get inside the mind of a cat, and it turns out the only thing they're thinking is, 'I wonder if I could knock that over?' It's pure unadulterated fun, and well worth investing in if you want to live out your troublesome cat fantasy.