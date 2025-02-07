The inclusion of big-name Hollywood actors in a video game might seem like a big deal to many gamers, but once you consider the fact that the gaming industry, rated at more than $200 billion globally, is larger than the film, television, and music industries combined, it suddenly starts to make sense.

Various gaming franchises have used Hollywood actors in their titles, some entirely depending on them to carry their game’s sales, while others smartly include these actors in a role they can play well, adding to the substance of the game. Here are the best portrayals of video game characters by Hollywood actors.

8 Will Poulter

Andrew in The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope

Supermassive Games’ The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope took cinematic horror storytelling to another level, and Will Poulter was at the heart of it. Playing Andrew, the game's main protagonist, Poulter’s full motion-captured portrayal brings the actor’s performance of unease, fear, and desperation to the narrative.

The game itself leans heavily into psychological horror, with Andrew and a group of characters trapped in a seemingly cursed town, haunted by grotesque figures straight out of a Puritan-era nightmare. Poulter’s expressions, like a furrowed brow and hesitant glance, are captured with incredible detail, making his reactions feel almost too real. Having previously played memorable roles in films like Midsommar and We’re the Millers, Poulter’s ability to shift between vulnerable and unsettling makes him a perfect fit for Little Hope’s eerie and unpredictable world.

7 Kristen Bell

Lucy Stillman in Assassin's Creed Series

Before the Assassin’s Creed franchise became a sprawling open-world adventure, it had a deep sci-fi mystery woven into its narrative, and Kristen Bell played a crucial role in that. Cast as Lucy Stillman, an undercover Assassin working within the walls of Abstergo, Bell’s performance added an extra layer of intrigue to the modern-day storyline of the early games.

Unlike many celebrity appearances that are one-off cameos, Bell was a key character across three games, with Assassin’s Creed II and Brotherhood giving her a more significant role. Her portrayal of Lucy subtly shifts over time, from a sympathetic ally to a more ambiguous figure, culminating in one of the series’ biggest twists.

6 Rami Malek

Josh Washington in Until Dawn

Until Dawn was the height of the interactive storytelling genre, until the same developer created the Dark Anthology Pictures, and they took the characters to another level by using full motion-captured performances. Rami Malek’s portrayal of Josh Washington was one of the game’s most unforgettable elements. Unlike a simple voice role, Malek’s entire facial performance and physical movements were brought into the game, making his character feel eerily real, especially as the story took some unsettling turns.

At first, Josh appears to be the grieving brother of twin sisters who vanished the previous year, but as the game progresses, his mental state unravels in ways that keep players guessing. Malek’s performance captures that psychological descent perfectly, making Josh both sympathetic and deeply unnerving. Given Malek’s rise to fame with Mr. Robot and his Oscar-winning performance in Bohemian Rhapsody, Until Dawn now feels like a preview of his acting range before Hollywood fully caught on.

5 Keanu Reeves

Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077

Keanu Reeves’ role as Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077 was an integral part of the game’s identity. Silverhand, a rebellious rockstar-turned-revolutionary, is in the player’s head for nearly the entire game, influencing decisions, offering sarcastic commentary, and pushing the story forward in ways no other NPC does.

While Cyberpunk 2077 had a notoriously rocky launch, Reeves’ portrayal of Silverhand remained one of its strongest aspects. His signature monotone delivery, laced with equal parts charm and defiance, made Johnny a unique presence in the game’s world. He’s not a traditional ally, nor is he a straight-up antagonist; he exists in a morally gray space, forcing players to question their own choices. And no one can deny that Keanu Reeves is, in fact, breathtaking.

4 Norman Reedus

Sam Porter in Death Stranding

Hideo Kojima has always had a cinematic approach to game design, and Death Stranding took that concept to the next level by fully integrating Norman Reedus into the game. Playing Sam Porter Bridges, Reedus’ entire likeness, mannerisms, and expressions were captured to bring the character to life.

The game itself is as unconventional as they come, with a story that blends post-apocalyptic survival, deep social commentary, and an almost meditative approach to gameplay. Reedus’ portrayal of Sam gives the game its emotional core, grounding the surreal elements with a performance that feels raw and authentic. Given Reedus’ long-running role as Daryl Dixon in The Walking Dead, his presence in Death Stranding was immediately recognizable and a compelling factor for fans of the TV show to try the game.

3 Camilla Ludington

Lara Croft in the Tomb Raider Trilogy (2013-2018)

For years, Lara Croft had been portrayed as a larger-than-life action hero, but the 2013 Tomb Raider reboot redefined her as a more human and vulnerable character. Camilla Luddington was the perfect choice to bring this version of Lara to life, delivering a performance that balanced resilience, fear, and determination.

Unlike the earlier portrayals, where Lara was often presented as an unstoppable adventurer, Luddington’s version of the character had to earn her skills through sheer survival. From her first kill to her most brutal injuries, every moment was sold through Luddington’s raw performance, making players feel the weight of Lara’s struggles. The trilogy’s success helped re-establish Tomb Raider as one of the premier action-adventure franchises, with Luddington’s portrayal playing a huge role in that resurgence.

2 Rosario Dawson

Meagan Foster in Dishonored 2

In Dishonored 2, Rosario Dawson voices Captain Meagan Foster, one of the game’s key characters who guides you throughout the campaign. While her role may seem secondary at first, Meagan’s true importance to the story isn’t revealed until later in the game, making Dawson’s performance all the more compelling on a second playthrough.

Dawson’s commanding voice lends a quiet strength to Meagan, fitting perfectly within the game’s world of political intrigue and supernatural assassinations. Given her roles in The Mandalorian and Daredevil, she’s no stranger to portraying strong, enigmatic characters, and her work in Dishonored 2 adds another to that list.

1 Mark Hamill

Joker in the Batman Arkham Series

Few gaming performances are as universally praised as Mark Hamill’s Joker in the Batman: Arkham series. Having already voiced the Clown Prince of Crime in Batman: The Animated Series, Hamill brought his signature mix of sinister glee and unhinged menace to Rocksteady’s games, cementing him as the definitive Joker for many fans.

Unlike the animated series, where he had to stay within the bounds of a PG rating, the Arkham games allowed Hamill to push the character into darker, more twisted territory. Arkham Asylum introduced a Joker who was at his most manipulative, while Arkham City gave him an unexpectedly tragic sendoff. And in Arkham Knight, even after death, the Joker’s presence still haunts Batman in ways that make for some of the game’s most chilling moments.

With Hamill having officially retired from voicing the Joker, his work in the Arkham series remains a high point in both gaming and voice acting history, and a gift to Arkhamverse fans all over the world.