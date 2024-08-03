Key Takeaways In RPGs, character creation is crucial for total immersion, with some games offering deep customization beyond the basics.

Titles like Divinity: Original Sin 2 and Cyberpunk 2077 stand out for their robust character creators and extensive options.

From unique races to detailed facial adjustments, RPG character creation plays a key role in shaping your avatar and gaming experience.

RPGs and character creation go hand-in-hand. If you’re role-playing, it’s expected you can fully immerse yourself. And that comes with designing your avatar. This is true whether the game is mainly first-person or third-person.

Related 10 Best Co-Op RPGs Double the Dice rolls, Double the Fun

However, not all character creators are created equal in RPGs. Some offer the bare minimum while others do a deep dive. It’s the latter that we’re after. We want the best character creations to rope us in for hours as we build the perfect avatar.

The rankings are all based on personal opinions. All of these character creators are well-designed based on the RPG they're made for, but I do have ones that I enjoyed pouring hours into over others.

10 Divinity: Original Sin 2

Where There Are Several People You Can Be

Developer Larian Studios Platform(s) PC | macOS | iPad | PS4 | Xbox One | Nintendo Switch Release Year 2017

Divinity: Original Sin 2 had a strong launch stemming from an impressive Kickstarter campaign that raised millions to become critically acclaimed. One of the most talked-about features of this RPG was its character-creation mechanic. You can choose pre-set characters and origins, but that’s not what we’re here for. We’re here for the customization.

Select from humans to lizards, alive or undead even. You can adapt their appearance in several ways, but much of the creation rests in attributes, skills, etc. Once playing, you can shape more about your character such as their personality.

9 Diablo 4

From Beefy Barbarians To Nimble Rogues

Developer Blizzard Platform(s) PC | PS4/PS5 | Xbox One/Series X/S Release Year 2023

Diving into more fun character creators, Diablo 4 highlights the success of simplicity. Choose masculine or feminine builds, and decide from factors like hairstyle and color, skin tone, and makeup. Everything’s unisex too, so go ahead and apply some fire eyeliner to your male necromancer.

There aren’t too many ways you can add details beyond that. The creator features numerous jewelry and markings, and the body type depends on your chosen class. Rogues are more athletic compared to the muscular barbarians.

8 Hogwarts Legacy

A School Of Magical Character Creations

Developer Avalanche Software Platform(s) PC | PS4/PS5 | Xbox One/Series X/S | Nintendo Switch Release Year 2023

Hogwarts Legacy unlocks a magical world for you to explore, but you must first create your witch or wizard. The RPG features a standard character creator that doesn't involve many intricate details, but you do start with numerous well-designed presets.

The incredibly realistic graphics help this stand out when you make your character. You can choose your complexion on a sliding scale, scars, and of course, hairstyle. Once in the game, you can access additional outfits too to keep the customization going.

7 Dragon Age: Inquisition

Create A Character Worshiped By Others

Developer BioWare Platform(s) PC | PS3/PS4 | Xbox 360/One Release Year 2014

Dragon Age: Inquisition is a classic, and still holds up a decade following its release. The Herald of Andraste can be whoever you want. A human. Perhaps a Dalish elf? Or maybe you want a Qunari or dwarf?

The character creator in this exciting fantasy RPG goes beyond common adjustments like hair and skin tone. Choose tattoos unique to your specified race or other attributes like horns for Qunari. There are dozens of sliders to adapt features like ear size, cheek shape, scars, and more.

If you decide to jump into Inquisition to prepare for Veilguard, know this: your character might look completely different in the game if you're not careful. That's because the Fade has notoriously bad lighting. So, take that into account when making your Inquisitor.

6 Fallout 4

Look Good Even After Nuclear War

Developer Bethesda Game Studios Platform(s) PC | PS4/PS5 | Xbox One/Series X/S Release Year 2015

Fallout 4 has a distinctive character creation in that you’re designing two characters instead of one: a husband and wife combo. You can’t customize the baby, and it's unfortunate that nothing really changes to reflect the parents. Otherwise, the character creator built for two is fun.

You can change drastic traits like their body types, taking and adding muscle and height. The scars, placement, and depth are something to admire too. And you can bounce back and forth between the wife and husband until you’re satisfied with your stunning couple.

Playing Fallout 4 with no spoilers for the first time truly threw me for a loop. Slightly spoiler-y information here, but it's quite bittersweet that you can spend that much time creating both of these characters when the devs know full well what's about to happen.

5 Elden Ring

Character Variety In A High Fantasy Realm

Developer FromSoftware Platform(s) PC | PS4/PS5 | Xbox One/Series X/S Release Year 2022

The high-fantasy RPG Elden Ring offers a robust character creator that gives you several places to start. Once you select your character base, you can jump into the detailed creator where things truly start to shine. Decide features from skin color, to the structure of your face, and even your eyelashes.

The detailing is remarkable. You can adjust the “apparent age” of your character, making them look younger or older. You’ll need to set aside some time to spare because you’ll be playing around with all those sliders for quite a while.

4 Nioh 2

Design A Character To Share With Others

Developer Team Ninja Platform(s) PC | PS4/PS5 Release Year 2020

Character creation in Nioh 2 is too fun to pass up. It’s new to the series as the first game lacked a creator. Now, you can adjust your avatar from height to head size, manipulate every detail of the face, and choose from numerous hairstyles.

The RPG dives deeper into character creation as it allows you to adapt their posture, age indicators (e.g. wrinkles), and even their voice. Or you can opt to randomize. The randomization comes up with some killer looks too. Once done, copy and share your code for others to enjoy.

3 Cyberpunk 2077

Transform V From Head To Toe

Developer CD Projekt Red Platform(s) PC | Google Stadia | PS4/PS5 | Xbox One/Series X/S Release Year 2020

Controversies aside, Cyberpunk 2077 has an undeniably robust character creator. Once you settle on your body type, male or female, you can dive into the intricacies of V. Change their facial features, makeup, blemishes, scars, and most importantly, cyberware.

But that’s not all. In this RPG, your romantic options depend on both your voice and body type. You can select a male voice with female body parts and change your available ROs. There’s even the opportunity to further manipulate your … private parts.

2 Baldur’s Gate 3

Choose From Several High-Fantasy Races

Developer Larian Studios Platform(s) PC | macOS | PS5 | Xbox Series X/S Release Year 2023

Baldur’s Gate 3 is arguably one of the most popular RPGs, and the excitement comes before you ever play. The character creator goes to great lengths to help you design a unique avatar. You can pick an origin character, but personally, it’s far more fun to meet and recruit them.

Related Baldur's Gate 3: 10 Tips And Tricks We Wish We Knew Sooner If you're new to the fantastically huge RPG that is Baldur's Gate 3, here are some helpful beginner tips to guide you on your journey.

As for your custom character, you can be one of eleven races, from Drows to Githyanki. There are dozens of skin colors with values based on your chosen race. Choose from several other wonderful features, like your body type, gender identity, maturity, and even vitiligo pigmentation if desired.

1 Dragon’s Dogma 2

From Famous Fictional Characters To Celebrities

Developer Capcom Platform(s) PC | PS5 | Xbox Series X/S Release Year 2024

You know a character creator will hit hard when it’s released first before the game drops. That’s exactly what Dragon’s Dogma 2 managed to nail. The community designed a host of characters without waiting for the RPG’s full release. They’ve made everyone from other game characters to popular celebrities.

That’s all thanks to the versatile selections. You can play around with dozens of features, ones you couldn’t imagine adjusting. For instance, you can tamper the lobes, angle, tilt, and opening of your ears. There’s enough detailing that you can bring yourself to life if you have the time.