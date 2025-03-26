Although many of the characters in The First Descendant are comfortably balanced, several easily stand out whether you’re a newcomer or a seasoned player. The only problem with ranking any as the best is that everything will continue to change as characters are nerfed and buffed with different updates.

For now, we can focus on the characters that stand out with the latest season 2 update. A large part of the ranking depends on how you use these characters in The First Descendant such as tackling mobs, bosses or acting as support.

8 Sharen

The Stealthy Assassin

Attribute: Electric

Out of all the characters in The First Descendant, Sharen is obviously the best for stealth. So far, she’s the go-to infiltrator. When stealth is needed, Sharen is adept at farming in inconspicuous areas. One of the best areas she excels at is high-burst damage.

Ultimate Sharen is where she performs at her best, though. She can get in and out without being seen, sniping enemies with high damage left and right. You can spam her skills too, which can come in handy whether you’re in a boss fight or tackling Void Erosion Purge levels.

7 Bunny

Shockingly Good at Farming

Attribute: Electric

Even with the updates and changes, Bunny is still one of the best characters in The First Descendant for farming with her ultimate version buffing her skills even more. Truth be told, she can be used as an all-rounder if you want, but lean more into her strengths if you want to have a good time with her.

Bunny has incredible speed which can help with farming. Leveling her is straightforward, so she’s a welcome sight for new players to build on (and she’s great at AoE damage). She doesn’t have a high HP compared to others, though, so you need to be careful when rushing through mobs.

6 Lepic

A Reliable Boss Killer

Attribute: Fire

Much like Gley (who we’ll get into next), Lepic is an excellent boss killer. Between his firearms and his grenades , he deals consistent damage. His ultimate especially can deal heavy damage to bosses. Meanwhile, he’s still decent with mobs thanks to his crowd-control abilities.

What makes Lepic one of the best characters is that he has a simple build. Sure, you may need some investment, but newcomers can take advantage of him just the same as veteran players. Also, his ultimate is easy enough to spam if things get too hot.

5 Hailey

One Shot is All She Needs

Attribute: Chill

Hailey is an easy choice for a top single-target damage character in The First Descendant, which earns her high rank as you can handle Colossus bosses with her without breaking a sweat. Much of her damage comes from her chill attribute.

Although she can clear some mobs, she is rather slow compared to other top-tier-ranked characters. She’s best when you stick with her at a range and utilize her strengths and effective DPS to strike down enemies and bosses.

4 Gley

A Frenzied Weapons Master

Attribute: Non-Attribute

When you want a weapon-focused build, Gley is a great choice. Granted, she needs heavy investment before she performs at her best. But it’s all worth it as she plays a bit differently compared to other characters in The First Descendant.

She can go into a frenzied state, sacrificing her own HP for better damage. It makes her a wildcard of sorts, a high-risk, high-reward character. She does have a slight learning curve to successfully use her abilities, but if you master her, you’d be amazed at how effective she can rip through bosses.

3 Viessa

The Coldest Crowd Control

Attribute: Chill

Viessa has some good versatility that, when ranked, places her either upper A-tier or lower S-tier. For bosses , she can handle herself well, but she can devastate with mobbing. And if you need a dungeon cleared fast, she manages there too. Her ice damage is more effective at times than Hailey’s.

She has great movement to be anywhere you need her to be. Her solo capabilities are top-tier as she balances single-target damage with crowd control. In a team environment, she thrives too as her AoE is wide enough to easily handle numerous enemies, freezing and detonating them as she goes. She’s a great addition when you need more DPS and AoE damage.

2 Serena

Look to the Skies