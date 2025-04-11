They’re chaotic, they’re colorful, and they might just destroy you with a balloon animal. Clowns and jesters in video games walk a strange line between comic relief and unsettling menace. Some make us laugh. Others make us grind our teeth, and a little manage to do both while juggling our controllers.

From circus performers gone rogue to supernatural jesters with world-ending ambitions, gaming has turned clowns into something far weirder than anyone at the state fair could have imagined. This list dives into the best clowns in gaming, judged by their antics, theatrical style, and the creepy laughs you still hear after the console’s off.