Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to be just a candlelight dinner in a fancy restaurant that leaves your wallet crying and bleeding. It can also be a day spent with your significant other at home in pajamas, ordering pizza and cozying up under a blanket after putting on a game both of you can play.

For lovers who like the company of each other, more than spending hours getting dressed up to go a fancy dinner, here are the best co-op games to play with your partner on Valentine’s Day while you bask in their presence, away from all the noise and distraction of the outside world.

10 Bread and Fred

A Relationship Built on Ice

Before we get to the lovey-dovey games that are soft and cozy, we need to talk about Bread and Fred, a game that will test a couple’s patience and endurance. Bread and Fred puts two players in control of tiny penguins trying to scale an unforgiving icy mountain. The only problem? They’re literally tethered together, meaning every movement, jump, and misstep affects both players. One wrong move can send both tumbling down, forcing them to start sections over, making this game a true test of teamwork.

Unlike traditional platformers, there’s no room for solo heroics here. Success relies entirely on coordination, trust, and the ability to forgive your partner when they inevitably send you plummeting to your doom. While it can be punishing, those who embrace the challenge will find an incredibly rewarding experience.

9 Untitled Goose Game

A Match Made in Chaos

Puzzle Stealth Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 80/100 Critics Recommend: 82% Released September 20, 2019 Developer(s) House House Publisher(s) Panic OpenCritic Rating Strong

Romance and mischief aren’t often paired together, but Untitled Goose Game makes a case for why they should be. The co-op mode transforms an already hilarious experience into pure, unfiltered chaos, as two players become geese whose only goal is to terrorize a quiet English village. Stealing keys, locking villagers out of their homes, and honking in unison might not seem like typical Valentine’s Day activities, but for couples who love to laugh, this is a perfect pick.

The game’s minimalist design and charming slapstick humor make it accessible to anyone, even those who rarely play games. Untitled Goose Game thrives on unpredictable, unscripted moments, just like the best relationships. The game only offers local co-op, making it an ideal choice for a laid-back evening of laughter on the couch.

8 Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Painting a Love Story Together

Adventure Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 88/100 Critics Recommend: 96% Released June 10, 2021 Developer(s) Greg Lobanov Publisher(s) Finji OpenCritic Rating Mighty

Few games capture the emotional depth of love and support quite like Chicory: A Colorful Tale. In this heartwarming adventure, one player controls a small dog wielding a magical paintbrush, while the second player assists in coloring the world. The game encourages creative expression, letting couples paint entire landscapes together, filling in the world’s blank canvas with their own unique vision.

Beyond its artistic gameplay, Chicory tells a moving story about self-doubt, personal growth, and the importance of having someone to lean on. The puzzles and platforming elements are designed to be solved through teamwork, but at its core, the game is about making something beautiful together, both in the game world and in real life. It supports drop-in/drop-out local co-op, making it a perfect, stress-free experience to enjoy side by side.

7 Snipperclips

Cutting It Close in the Name of Love

Puzzle Systems OpenCritic Reviews Released March 3, 2017 Developer(s) SFB Games Publisher(s) Nintendo

Some games test reflexes, others test problem-solving skills. Snipperclips tests relationships. This puzzle-platformer has two players controlling little paper characters who can cut each other into different shapes to solve creative puzzles. It sounds simple, but the game quickly turns into an exercise in communication, patience, and resisting the urge to snip your partner out of pure frustration.

While the game is lighthearted and charming, don’t be fooled; coordinating movements and figuring out solutions requires serious teamwork. Whether it’s fitting through tiny spaces, bouncing objects between characters, or aligning the perfect shape to press a button, every action depends on mutual cooperation. Playable in local co-op, Snipperclips is a great choice for couples who love problem-solving but don’t mind a little friendly sabotage along the way.

6 Spiritfarer

A Love That Transcends Life and Death