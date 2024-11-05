As someone who usually focuses on single-player games, I must admit Steam offers some incredible co-op games perfect for game night. Because sometimes going at it alone just isn’t feasible.

Steam’s offerings are thankfully diverse too. There’s something for action fans, puzzle and strategy fans , horror fans, and even cooking fans. Whether they use local co-op or are online only, these games will give you hours’ worth of fun.

We have included a diverse selection of games as some are online co-op only, while others are capable of being played local co-op style.

10 Helldivers 2

Maximum Players: 4

Have you always wanted to fight for the security of the galaxy? Or maybe you held dreams of being a part of Starship Troopers? Well, Helldivers 2 is the perfect way to go about that. It's fast-paced, loud, and bloody. It's the perfect third-person shooter when all you want from your game is action.

There is friendly fire, which adds a layer of realism to it that can be equal parts fun and frustrating. But as long as you have the right team on your side, the only ones going down are the monsters. You can get any of your friends to play too thanks to its PS5 and PC crossplay.

9 Cuphead

Maximum Players: 2

Want to take gaming back to sitting side-by-side on a couch and shouting at the TV together? You can when you jump into local co-op in Cuphead. Witness Mugman and Cuphead side-by-side in this run-and-gun game.

Don’t let the bright, bold designs seen in 1930s cartoons fool you. This lively game has caused quite a few smashed controllers because if you both die, it's time to start all over from the beginning of the stage. But that’s the fun part of it, right? It forces you to learn the enemy's moves and adapt accordingly.

8 Don’t Starve Together

Maximum Players: 6

Don’t Starve Together is another great co-op Steam game if you want to survive with friends. It’s uncompromising, so without proper teamwork, you’ll meet a deadly fate sooner rather than later.

It features procedurally generated maps, so there's excellent diversity as you play. But survival is the name of the game, and teamwork improves your odds. You'll have to explore a variety of biomes and areas, fight ridiculously oversized creatures, and do some simple farming to handle your survival needs.

7 Grounded

Maximum Players: 4

Grounded is like Honey, I Shrunk the Kids on steroids. You play as shrunken children forced to survive in a dangerous backyard full of gigantic bugs eager to have you for dinner. It's an entertaining co-op game to jump in with friends when you want survival but not quite like what's found in horror games.

Although some of these enemies can cause your heart rate to skyrocket, it's not really scary. Instead, it's a more challenging survival game where you and your group still has to create shelter, find and make weapons and armor, keep hydrated and fed, and simply not die.

6 It Takes Two

Maximum Players: 2

The coolest thing about It Takes Two is that it is a more meaningful and heartful game than you think. You and your partner jump into the shoes of an arguing couple who have been transformed into dolls. From the start, it certainly makes for a wonderful date night game to play considering it's only intended for two people whether online or split-screen local co-op.

The game can get a little silly at times, but that makes it even more fun. As a platformer, it nails the mechanisms and truly pushes the teamwork aspect. You won't be able to finish the game without each other.

5 Lethal Company

Maximum Players: 4

Looking for a game that can be as funny as it can be scary? Lethal Company is that game. As long as you have the right group playing with you, at least.

Your job is to gather scraps for The Company, bringing what you find back to the ship to turn in to meet your quota. There's a time crunch too. But it's not so simple as run inside a building and run out with your scraps. Instead, there's an assortment of creatures out to kill you. You can work together which each person having a specific role from looting to fighting. Or you can sacrifice your team and leave. Either way works.

4 Chained Together

Maximum Players: 4

Platformers already drop you into stressful situations, but Chained Together is the definition of anxiety. It's not just you that can fall as you try to escape hell. It's everyone attached to you you have to worry about. One slip up from someone in the back or middle can send everyone overboard. Or maybe the leader doesn't know where they're going and hurls everyone back down the ground.

Like similar games, there's no death to worry about. It's just seeing how much patience you have to ascend over 600m just to fall back down to the ground and start at 0.

3 Borderlands 2

Maximum Players: 4