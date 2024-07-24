Key Takeaways Genshin Impact offers rewarding exploration and co-op play with friends in a free-to-play JRPG experience.

For The King blends fantasy RPG and roguelike gameplay for a challenging and replayable co-op experience.

Children of Morta combines top-down hack-and-slash combat with a fantastic narrative for a pixel-perfect multiplayer RPG.

There are lots of multiplayer games out there for groups of avid gamers to enjoy together and they come in all shapes and sizes. There are tons of shooters, battle royales, survival games and co-op platformers to choose from, but one particular sub-genre has always felt light on co-op content and that's the RPG genre.

Related 10 Underrated JRPGs You Can Play On Steam Right Now We've all heard of Pokemon and Persona, so let's dig deeper for some gems!

There's a general feeling that RPG adventures need to be a solitary experience to stand out from the crowd, and adding the ability to bring a friend alone only serves to dilute the experience. This can be the case in some situations, but it's not always the case, as some RPGs are much richer when you have a buddy alongside you to lend a blade in battle. So, to prove that point, we have created a list of the finest co-op RPG games in recent memory.

10 Genshin Impact

Developer Hoyoverse Metacritic Score 81%

Let's get this co-op showcase on the road with a game that has been a stalwart of the Free-to-Play landscape for some time now. Genshin Impact has grown exponentially since launch, shedding the unwanted reputation of a mere Breath of the Wild clone to become one of the most beloved and played JRPG gacha games ever. It's a game that has rewarding exploration, tonnes of characters to collect and use to create synergies with in combat, and there are new regions and quests added regularly to keep players coming back for more.

You would think that you couldn't ask for more from a game that costs nothing unless you want to pour money into buying Primogems. MiHoYo also, however, provides the player with the opportunity to explore Teyvat with a friend. The only downside is that for most Archon Quests and mainline missions, you won't be able to play in Co-op, but you can explore, fight bosses, grind materials and much more with a pal by your side, making this a brilliant RPG to play with others.

9 For The King

Developer Ironoak Games Metacritic Score 79%

In most RPGs, dying tends to be either a temporary setback where you head back to your last checkpoint or an even more temporary setback that can be cured with a Phoenix Down in your inventory. In For The King, however, dying is a much more permanent setback as this game offers a rare blend of fantasy RPG and roguelike gameplay, and you can take up to two friends along for the ride with you across various campaigns.

This is a game that will feel familiar to those who enjoy TTRPGs as you work through the hexagonal grid system, encountering unique events, townships, enemies and quests as you go. It's a game that, due to its random nature and ever-changing circumstances upon each death, has a lot of replayability. Which, in turn, makes it a wonderful game to regularly return to with a group of pals. The only criticism is that it is very RNG-heavy, but to be fair, most games inspired by DND are,and that's part of the fun.

8 Children of Morta

Developer Dead Mage Metacritic Score 82%

We know we just said that roguelike RPGs are a rare occurrence, and this may be a bit of a contradiction by including two back-to-back, but hey, we're going to do it anyway because Children of Morta deserves a mention. This online and local-co-op-friendly RPG sees you play as a family of heroes who must band together to stop the corruption. And the way you'll be stopping the corruption is by engaging in top-down hack-and-slash combat that feels a stone's throw away from games like Diablo and Path of Exile.

With inspirations such as those, you can pretty much bank on the gameplay being fantastic, which it is. But the added bonus is that Children of Morta has a fantastic narrative that plays out over the course of this dungeon-crawling campaign, which is well worth seeing to its conclusion. It's a wonderful, pixel-perfect RPG that caters to multiplayer action, so be sure to give it a blast when you get the chance.

7 Secret of Mana

Developer Square Enix Metacritic Score 80%

Okay, it's time for a little blast from the past, and it couldn't be a better time to bring this one up with Visions of Mana on the horizon. Secret of Mana is a classic SNES RPG made all the way back in 1993, but thankfully, for modern gamers, there are plenty of ways to play this one on modern systems, such as the PS Plus Catalog. You would think, due to the limitations of the time, it would be unlikely that this game would allow multiple players to work through its magical campaign together, but you underestimate this golden-era JRPG.

You and two other players can take on the roles of Randi Primm and Popoi and enjoy the revolutionary real-time combat system, stunning soundtrack and brilliant quintessentially JRPG storyline. It's a game considered one of the finest JRPG's of all time, and rightfully so. So, if you want to brush up on the Mana series before Visions of Mana hits the digital shelves, then this is the way to do it.

6 Cat Quest 2

Developer The Gentlebros Metacritic Score 76%

It's fair to say that in most cases, when it comes to RPGs, these games tend to pride themselves on their interconnected and complex systems, their rich tapestry of lore and character relationships, and their bespoke challenges that force players to master these systems and mechanics. This isn't always needed to create an engaging RPG, however, as there are some games that boil things down to their simplest forms, which is exactly why Cat Quest 2 is so fun.

This co-op RPG campaign serves as the ideal starting point for any RPG novice, as this title teaches you the basics of hack-and-slash combat, weapon, and armor systems, dungeon crawling and the art of completing quests, all without ever asking too much of the player. It has a nice, easy-breezy difficulty curve and a fun story with cat and dog puns in abundance. What's not to love? So, if you want to show a non-RPG fan what they've been missing, Cat Quest 2 is a great introductory title.

5 Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Developer Game Freak Metacritic Score 70%

This can apply to just about any Pokemon game ever produced, provided you still have the apparatus to connect two Game Boy Colors, for example. We just chose Scarlet and Violet as they serve as the most recent and most accessible co-op experience in the long-running franchise to date. Pokémon has built its success on a strong foundation of co-op functionality, as the Pokémon experience is all about trading Pokémon, and battling against fellow trainers.

As mentioned, this has been the case since the 1990s, but it couldn't be easier in Scarlet and Violet, as players can hop into online battles on a whim, hook up with other trainers to complete Terra Raids, trade Pokemon and you'll even have the option to wander around the world together via the Union Circle. There are more ways to connect than ever before, so if you want to earn bragging rights as the strongest Pokémon trainer among your friends or just hang out and catch new Pokémon, now is the time.

4 Elden Ring

Developer FromSoftware Metacritic Score 96%

Souls Games has always prided themselves on being a community-driven games. And so they should, as the community-led is showcased by the abundance of user-generated messages that litter the floor of every Soulsborne title, and the lively community of players on hand to be summoned in to help with tough bosses. But if we had to pick the most co-op-friendly of the bunch, it would have to be Elden Ring. This is partly because this is the game with the most active player base off the back of a successful DLC in the form of Shadow of the Erdtree, but it's not just that.

It's also because, due to the open-world nature of the game and the introduction of bespoke legacy dungeons, there are so many more opportunities for players to call upon friends and enjoy huge chunks of the game together. Sure, there are some aspects of the game that need to be tackled alone, but when the game really wants to lay the smackdown on you, there's usually the option to tag in a veteran Souls player to lend a helping hand. The quality of Elden Ring really speaks for itself by this point, so if you want to introduce more players to the unforgiving world of Souls games, this is a brilliant way to do it.

3 Outward

Developer Nine Dots Studio Metacritic Score 69%

Speaking of Souls games, Outward is a game that has earned the label of 'Dark Souls for couples.' We can tell you're already intrigued, so allow us to elaborate. Outward has earned this label due to its vast and beautiful world, its obtuse systems, coupled with the fact that the game takes little time to explain or guide you, and the extremely steep learning curve and harsh difficulty players will face during Outward's campaign. This makes this a little bit of a Marmite game, to say the least, but if you give it the time and respect it deserves, it will pay you back in spades.

Outward is a game that has all the fantasy RPG charm of the Elder Scrolls series, combined with the intricate RPG systems present in Souls games that allow you to specialize as you choose, force you to plan and prepare for every encounter, and has a wealth of marquee moments that feel as if they were designed for co-op gameplay specifically. It's a tough but worthwhile adventure, so take your most resilient RPG gaming pal with you and enjoy the ride.

2 Divinity II: The Original Sin

Developer Larian Studios Metacritic Score 93%

We will mention Larian Studio's magnum opus in just a second, but before we do, we need to mention the game that effectively acts as the blueprint for what the studio would go on to create. Divinity 2: The Original Sin is a staggeringly detailed DND-inspired RPG campaign that sees you explore Rivellion with up to four other players, which provides so many branching paths as far as storylines, character progression and consequences are concerned that we simply couldn't begin to guess how many key choices you'll make throughout the campaign, but we know that it's a lot.

The writing is superb, as are the various class options, RPG systems in place and the world-building present. But we would argue that the real standout mechanics are baked right into the combat system, allowing you to be infinitely creative, use the environment to your advantage and get the most out of each party member. It's a game where your story is truly yours to forge, and in co-op, it's a joy to watch each other's characters blossom in tandem. So be sure to give this modern RPG classic a try.

1 Baldur's Gate 3

Developer Larian Studios Metacritic Score 96%

If you thought Divinity II: The Original Sin was good, then you'll think that Baldur's Gate 3 is the best game ever made, and quite frankly, it wouldn't be a preposterous thing to throw out there. Baldur's Gate 3 essentially uses the success of Divinity 2 as a springboard, and builds upon the already remarkable systems and mechanics present to offer a heightened, deeper and utterly-audacious RPG that defies belief. The sheer scale of this campaign and the number of moving parts working overtime in the background to keep your campaign ticking over is nothing short of masterful.

You'll feel like you genuinely have a dungeon master living in your gaming system, pulling the strings as you explore Faerûn and weave your story among your merry band of followers. Not to mention, the combat somehow improves on Divinity II's, and the main campaign offers roughly 70 hours of content if you're just focused on the main quest, which showcases just how much this game has to offer. And best of all, you can bring a group of pals along for the ride. So for a DND-inspired RPG that puts pretty much everything that has come before to shame, BG3 is the game for you.