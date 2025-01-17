With strategy games, you get a mixed bag of goodies. They can make you excited, want to rage quit, or both. But when you add friends, they’re always a fun time. And just our luck that there are plenty of strategy games with a co-op mode.

Related 8 Best Games with 4-Player Co-Op It's always better to play a game with a squad of 4 friends, and these 8 games are the perfect to spend some time with your friends.

Some of these let you work side-by-side with each other. Others offer a more competitive approach. Whether you want a strictly strategy-centric game or don’t mind other elements like combat or city building, there’s always something perfect for a friendly game night.

10 Warno

Realistic World War Simulator

Real-Time Strategy War Action Simulation Indie Games OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 83/100 Released January 20, 2022 Developer Eugen Systems OpenCritic Rating Strong Publisher Eugen Systems

Warno will leave you feeling like you’ve been hurled into the Cold War era that just took a turn for the worse. There are authentic-looking armies with incredibly realistic battles. As a real-time strategy game (RTS), one small tactical error can doom your civilization.

So, you won’t just need to outgun your opponents, you must outsmart them too. On top of that, Warno features numerous multiplayer modes. You can even have a battle on a massive scale thanks to the 10v10 matches. Of course, you can also keep things more contained with 1v1, 2v2, and 4v4 matches instead.

9 Company of Heroes 2

Choose Your Faction and Win the War

Yet another war-based strategy game, Company of Heroes 2 is perfect for co-op. The base game alone will give you the multiplayer experience, allowing you to dive deep into the Soviet and German military units. However, you can get the two standalone multiplayer expansions to open the world of the game even more.

Both expansions give you access to more armies with unique skills and units. To play with your friends, there’s a 4v4 mode for skirmishes and a general 2v2 co-op in theater of war (with some DLCs providing up to three players instead).

8 Total War: Three Kingdoms

Build a New Dynasty

Strategy Tactical OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 85/100 Critics Recommend: 93% Released May 23, 2019 Developer(s) Creative Assembly OpenCritic Rating Mighty Publisher(s) Sega

Total War: Three Kingdoms has one of the best diplomacy features in this popular franchise. It does well at blending the strategy portions with the combat and empire-building elements. And you can bring a friend to join both the campaign and general battles.

You can work against each other or sign the Shared Mandate and become allies. Remember: if you’re allied together, you either win with each other or both lose. It’s a fun way to test how well you and a friend can work together.

7 Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion

Command a Fearsome Space Empire

Platform PC Release 2012-06-12 Developer Ironclad Games Corporation

Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion is a beautiful standalone expansion that has intense RTS gameplay. You get to play on either side of the fence as a Loyalist or a Rebel, and there are various ways you can succeed by taking a more diplomatic approach to leaning into your military strength.

Related 10 Best Strategy Games You Can Play on PS5 Whether you’re building empires or surviving deadly environments, these strategy games will reward your clever thinking and careful preparation.

There is a learning curve here, even with the tutorial. So, if you’ve never played this type of game, you may see yourself on the losing side quite a bit. But that’s why bringing a friend along is exciting as a way to learn, fail, and win together.

6 Total War: Warhammer 3

Embrace the Realm of Chaos

Strategy Tactical OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 86/100 Critics Recommend: 95% Released February 17, 2022 Developer(s) Creative Assembly OpenCritic Rating Mighty Publisher(s) Sega

Total War concludes one of its franchises with Warhammer 3, and it’s just as brutal and intense as ever before. But what we’re here for in this thrilling strategy game is the multiplayer portions. Thankfully, there are plenty to appreciate.

You can jump into the usual ranked and custom battles, or switch things up. There’s an 8-player campaign mode along with story-driven campaigns . Or you can test your might in the 1v1 Dominion mode. There’s always a way to cause chaos with friends.

5 Airships: Conquer the Skies

Steampunk Meets Aerial Battles

Grand Strategy Released August 16, 2018 Developer David Stark Publisher David Stark

Airships: Conquer the Skies requires a healthy dose of creativity and strategic thinking to succeed. It’s up to you to construct both airships and land vehicles, choosing the right structures, resources, etc. so that you can take down opponents and survive any attack.

In multiplayer, you and your friends can test each other’s building skills and wage war until only one comes out on top. Everything is destructible on your airship. Just make sure that it’s your opponent losing pieces and going up in flames.

4 Old World

An Era of Powerful Leaders

Grand Strategy OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 78/100 Critics Recommend: 82% Released May 18, 2022 OpenCritic Rating Strong Developer Mohawk Games Publisher Hooded Horse

Do you have what it takes to lead your people through generations? Old World will test your skills in every way possible. From building up your armies to ensuring the subjects in your kingdom, especially the families, are kept happy.

Related 10 Best Co-Op Games on Steam It's time to round up a friend or four. These co-op games for Steam are here to make relationships or break them apart.

You can bring in friends, but it’s not just a drop-in and team-up situation. Instead, the opinion system works in multiplayer as it does in single-player, so you’ll need all of your strategic skills if you want your kingdoms to get along.

3 Civilization 6

Lead Your Colony Into Glory

In Civilization 6, you can drive your colony from something small into a space-traveling community. But it takes time, proper resource management, diplomacy, and fending off attacks, much like in the Old World. But there’s one major difference: there’s no working together in multiplayer.

The right army and strategy are all you need to win any multiplayer match against your friends. So, don’t worry about building relationships here. And if you can’t finish a match (as it can take hours), you can save your multiplayer bouts and return later.

2 Supreme Commander: Forged Alliance

Fight to Save Mankind or Destroy It

Real-Time Strategy Strategy Released November 6, 2007 Developer(s) Wargaming Publisher(s) Wargaming

Supreme Commander: Forged Alliance typically focuses on gathering enough units to fight off those threatening what remains of mankind. There’s a variety of multiplayer maps you can jump into so you can prove your worth in new ways.

Or you can play the role of the invader. The new hostile race is intelligent, comes with advanced technology, and forces you to think of entire new strategies to succeed. These are the same enemies you’ll face in single-player, but multiplayer lets you see things from the other side.

1 Stellaris

Adventure Across the Galaxy