Sometimes, playing a single-player game doesn’t really hit the spot, and even going online doesn’t scratch that itch. Gamers who used to go to LAN parties remember how fun it was to play a game with a friend who was also right there with them. While that was on PCs, consoles allow connection to up to four controllers, each of which can be taken by a player to join in on the fun, at least in the games that allow local multiplayer.

Newer games rarely include a dedicated split-screen mode, but thankfully, consoles like the Nintendo Switch exist that are practically built for local multiplayer, and their popularity shows how much the gaming community craves such games. There are a few developers who have been creating some great local co-op games, and while co-op is also fun, it comes nowhere near to how chaotic and hilarious competitive games can get, and these titles are proof of that.

7 EA Sports FC 25

The Ultimate Soccer Game

EA Sports FC 25, which was formerly licensed by and known as FIFA, is the cornerstone of many friendships, offering intense, fast-paced soccer matches that keep players glued to their seats. With modes like Kick-Off and Tournament, players can compete head-to-head or team up in co-op play. Locally, the game supports up to four players, but when going online, the possibilities are numerous, with the option of up to 22 players in a single 11v11 match, something that happens in Pro Clubs.

What sets EA FC 25 apart is its realistic gameplay and deep team management options. Whether players are battling for glory in Career Mode or testing their skills in Ultimate Team, the game offers something for every kind of player. But the thrill and satisfaction of scoring a spectacular, winning goal against a friend who always thought they were better at the game is unmatched.

6 Towerfall Ascension

Archery Battles at Their Finest

TowerFall Ascension is a gem among local multiplayer games, delivering a unique blend of simplicity and competitive chaos. This pixel-art arena brawler pits up to four players, battle-royale style, each with a bow and some arrows until only one remains. Each player starts with a limited number of arrows, and the strategic use of pickups and dodges often determines the winner.

The wide variety of power-ups and dynamic arenas make every match feel fresh, whether it involves dodging incoming projectiles or snatching an arrow mid-flight to secure victory. While it’s primarily focused on local multiplayer, TowerFall Ascension also features a co-op Quest Mode where players can team up to fight waves of enemies, something that really adds to the replayability of the game.

5 Rocket League

Soccer On Wheels

Not everybody is a fan of traditional soccer or EA FC 25, and for such people, Rocket League might be the perfect alternative. This wildly popular title combines soccer with rocket-powered cars, resulting in one of the most chaotic and exciting competitive games out there. There is a huge ball that players have to somehow shoot toward the opposite team’s goal, using nothing but their cars and the boost power-ups that pop up at various locations on the map at set intervals. Up to four players can compete locally in split-screen mode, with even more joining online for larger matches.

There are also standard online matches against other people online, as well as ranked matches where the stakes are higher. Plus, there aren’t any hard-set rules or fouls that players need to learn, making it the perfect game to jump in and let loose.

4 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

The King of Couch Combat

Little needs to be said about Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which is the newest entry in the series that popularized platform battler games. This definitive version boasts an enormous roster of over 80 characters from various gaming franchises. Up to eight players can battle it out on the same screen, making it ideal for parties and gatherings, and even family game nights. The game’s appeal lies in its accessibility — simple controls make it easy for newcomers to pick up, while the knowledge of its deep mechanics rewards skilled players.

Beyond the chaotic free-for-alls, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate features a variety of modes, including tournaments, co-op, and an extensive single-player campaign called World of Light. The customizable rulesets, an extensive roster of playable characters, and diverse stages help keep every match fresh and exciting, aiding in the game's replayability.

3 Speedrunners

A Hectic Race to the Finish Line

SpeedRunners combines typical platforming with high-speed racing. In this side-scrolling multiplayer game, up to four players race through dynamic levels filled with traps, obstacles, and shortcuts. The goal is to outrun every opponent without getting eliminated. Sega did something very similar in their PSP-exclusive duology of Sonic Rivals, but while that was a very basic sidescrolling runner, SpeedRunners stands out due to its tactical depth.

Players can use grappling hooks, power-ups, and well-timed boosts to gain an edge, while the play area constantly shrinks. It’s simple to understand and perfect for casual or highly competitive matches.

2 Tekken 8

1v1 Battles to Settle Scores With a Friend

The Tekken franchise has long been a staple of the fighting game scene, and Tekken 8 continues that tradition with stunning visuals and refined mechanics. The game offers a rich roster of characters, each with a unique fighting style and moveset. Local multiplayer only supports two players, but it’s an extremely intense 1v1 experience.

What sets Tekken 8 apart is its emphasis on strategy and skill. Matches are a delicate dance of reading your opponent’s moves, executing combos, and capitalizing on mistakes. While there is an excellent story mode to jump into, as well as online matches that pit players against really tough opponents, there’s something uniquely satisfying about settling scores with a friend on the good old couch.