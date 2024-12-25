Sometimes the best thing to do is pick up your controller, get a comfy seat, and lounge around with some cozy games. Luckily, there’s an ample selection to pick from thanks to the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.
The thing about cozy games is that they can mean something different for every gamer. Some enjoy farming, others find peace in simulators. Whatever your version of cozy, Xbox Game Pass is the perfect place to try some out without breaking the bank.
The gaming selection in Xbox Game Pass can/will change. If you don't see one of the games on the list, there's a good chance it was removed from the library.
10 Spiritfarer
Making Death a Cozy Experience
Spiritfarer sends you on an eye-catching journey into death. Once you slip into the role of Stella, you’ll embrace a beautiful tale about friendship and moving on. It’s your job to aid spirits until they reach the afterlife, making their death far more pleasant.
Don’t forget to embrace the rest of the world as you fish, farm, and even mine. It’s all tied up in a poignant and relaxing experience, giving you everything you could ask for in a cozy game.
9 Stardew Valley
A Valley of Opportunity
If you haven’t dived into the incredibly popular Stardew Valley, Xbox Game Pass is your chance to try it out. It’s all about farming and helping to rebuild the town to help it rediscover its beauty. And it starts by transforming an overgrown field into a stunning farm.
You’ll learn additional skills along the way from crafting to combat, as not everything in the Valley is friendly. Feel free to further mingle with the community, finding friendship (or more) with the numerous residents.
8 Cooking Simulator
Become the Best Chef
A fully stocked kitchen and more than 60 recipes to unlock? You won’t run out of meals to whip up in Cooking Simulator. There’s an impressive level of realism in how you prep and cook everything that you’ll feel like you’re in your own kitchen creating these masterful meals.
Jump into career mode, limiting yourself with what you can make and serve customers as you climb to the top. Or you can embrace sandbox mode and do whatever you want. Even set the kitchen on fire if that’s more your vibe. That mode truly has no limits.
7 Unpacking
Relax and Unpack
Unpacking is one of the most surprising cozy games I've ever played, as I never thought to take joy in simply unpacking some boxes. Everything has a place, and pulling trinkets of all sizes out of these boxes is one of the best ways to unwind.
There’s no character in sight here (and no full story). All you get is the chance to uncover bits and pieces here and there. It may be one of the most peaceful and gentle experiences you can have in a game.