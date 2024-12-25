Sometimes the best thing to do is pick up your controller, get a comfy seat, and lounge around with some cozy games. Luckily, there’s an ample selection to pick from thanks to the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

Fighting in Quake II Remaster and A Way Out
Related
10 Best Couch Co-Op Games on Xbox Game Pass

With these couch co-op experiences on Xbox Game Pass, you’ll be laughing, cheering, and maybe shouting at your co-op partner all night long.

The thing about cozy games is that they can mean something different for every gamer. Some enjoy farming, others find peace in simulators. Whatever your version of cozy, Xbox Game Pass is the perfect place to try some out without breaking the bank.

The gaming selection in Xbox Game Pass can/will change. If you don't see one of the games on the list, there's a good chance it was removed from the library.

10 Spiritfarer

Making Death a Cozy Experience

Stella and a spirit friend in Spiritfarer

Platformer
Indie Games
Simulation
Systems
super greyscale 8-bit logo PC-1 PlayStation-1 Xbox-1
Top Critic Rating: 87/100 Critics Recommend: 92%
Released
August 18, 2020
Developer(s)
Thunder Lotus Games , Kowloon Nights , Canada Media Fund
OpenCritic Rating
Mighty
Publisher(s)
Thunder Lotus Games

Spiritfarer sends you on an eye-catching journey into death. Once you slip into the role of Stella, you’ll embrace a beautiful tale about friendship and moving on. It’s your job to aid spirits until they reach the afterlife, making their death far more pleasant.

Don’t forget to embrace the rest of the world as you fish, farm, and even mine. It’s all tied up in a poignant and relaxing experience, giving you everything you could ask for in a cozy game.

9 Stardew Valley

A Valley of Opportunity

Large farm in Stardew Valley

RPG
Simulation
Systems
phone transparent super greyscale 8-bit logo PC-1 PlayStation-1 Xbox-1
Top Critic Rating: 90/100 Critics Recommend: 99%
Released
February 26, 2016
Developer(s)
ConcernedApe
OpenCritic Rating
Mighty
Publisher(s)
ConcernedApe

If you haven’t dived into the incredibly popular Stardew Valley, Xbox Game Pass is your chance to try it out. It’s all about farming and helping to rebuild the town to help it rediscover its beauty. And it starts by transforming an overgrown field into a stunning farm.

You’ll learn additional skills along the way from crafting to combat, as not everything in the Valley is friendly. Feel free to further mingle with the community, finding friendship (or more) with the numerous residents.

8 Cooking Simulator

Become the Best Chef

Cooking a meal in Cooking Simulator

Simulation
Systems
phone transparent super greyscale 8-bit logo PC-1 PlayStation-1 Xbox-1
Top Critic Rating: 70/100 Critics Recommend: 29%
Released
June 6, 2019
Developer
Big Cheese Studio
OpenCritic Rating
Fair
Publisher
Big Cheese Studio, PlayWay S.A., Forever Entertainment

A fully stocked kitchen and more than 60 recipes to unlock? You won’t run out of meals to whip up in Cooking Simulator. There’s an impressive level of realism in how you prep and cook everything that you’ll feel like you’re in your own kitchen creating these masterful meals.

Stardew Valley Best Recipes Feature
Related
10 Best Stardew Valley Recipes

Tasty pixellated treats to set you up for the day!

Jump into career mode, limiting yourself with what you can make and serve customers as you climb to the top. Or you can embrace sandbox mode and do whatever you want. Even set the kitchen on fire if that’s more your vibe. That mode truly has no limits.

7 Unpacking

Relax and Unpack

Various rooms in Unpacking

Puzzle
Systems
phone transparent super greyscale 8-bit logo PC-1 PlayStation-1 Xbox-1
Top Critic Rating: 83/100 Critics Recommend: 88%
Released
November 2, 2021
Developer(s)
Witch Beam
OpenCritic Rating
Strong
Publisher(s)
Humble Bundle

Unpacking is one of the most surprising cozy games I've ever played, as I never thought to take joy in simply unpacking some boxes. Everything has a place, and pulling trinkets of all sizes out of these boxes is one of the best ways to unwind.

There’s no character in sight here (and no full story). All you get is the chance to uncover bits and pieces here and there. It may be one of the most peaceful and gentle experiences you can have in a game.

6 House Flipper

Create the Homes of Your Dreams

Breaking walls in House Flipper

Simulation
Systems
phone transparent super greyscale 8-bit logo