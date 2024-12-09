Farming Simulator 25 is as relaxing as it gets, but you can make life a bit harder when you don’t have the best equipment. It would help if you planted the right crops early to get the best equipment and everything else you need.

There are more than a dozen different crops, so things can get confusing at first. Plus, you’ll have access to plenty of the seeds in the beginning, and you also must pay attention to growth seasons along with how long the crop takes and the potential profit. But some still serve better as starter crops and these are the ones you’ll want to focus more on before you find your footing in Farming Simulator 25.

6 Spinach

Best For Multiple Harvests

• Growth Duration: 3 months

• Planting Season: March-April

• Harvesting Season: Jun-Jul / Sep-Oct

• Average Price: $660

Spinach is one of the newest crops introduced in Farming Simulator 25, and it couldn’t have come at a better time. What makes it one of the best starter crops is that you can harvest it twice. As long as you time it correctly, of course. Plant around April and be sure you’re there to harvest it right away come June. From there, it’ll grow again and you can harvest it again in September.

It doesn’t have the highest average price point, but it makes up for it with how often you can harvest and sell it. Since you can’t store it, you must sell it off immediately. What takes it down a couple of pegs is that it requires a specific (and expensive) harvester: the OXBO MKB-4TR. But if you want, you can focus on the other crops and save up for when you can purchase the harvester.

5 Canola

Best Planting Time

• Growth Duration: 11 months

• Planting Season: Aug-Sep

• Harvesting Season: Jul-Aug

• Average Price: $1,800

Canola is among the most versatile crops beginners can grow in Farming Simulator 25. You won’t feel like you’re losing out on anything because it’s seed-efficient. This is exactly what you’d want at the start since you won’t be loaded with funds just yet. Also, you can plant it in August, the season the game starts in, so you can get a headstart on earning. On the negative end, it takes a year for it to grow.

Things work out better for you if you use the “New Farmer” setting as you’re handed canola to grow. Once you wait for the harvest, you can get an impressive amount of money. You can sell the canola as it is or you can sell canola oil. Remember: you’ll need an oil mill to maximize profits from your canola.

4 Wheat

Best Early High Yield Grain

• Growth Duration: 10 months

• Planting Season: Sep-Oct

• Harvesting Season: Jul-August

• Average Price: $1,000

Everyone has to start somewhere, and budding farmers will soon discover that wheat is one of the earliest crops you’ll grow. But it’s also one of the best ways to establish a consistent profit even when you’re beyond those early stages of the game. Equipment-wise, you don’t need much in terms of special tools to plant and harvest, which is ideal for new farmers.

However, it does take finesse and patience to manage wheat. It takes awhile to reach its harvest season, and you must be ready to sow after harvesting since the times are practically back-to-back. But the greatest thing about wheat is the versatility in its use. Sell as-is, turn some of it into straw bales or use it for food . Make sure you get a grain mill and a bakery to get the most out of this crop.

3 Rice

Best Versatility in Profit

• Growth Duration: 4 months

• Planting Season: Apr-May

• Harvesting Season: Aug-Sep

• Average Price: $3,300

Rice is another newcomer to Farming Simulator and it’s worth the investment. You can grow both rice and long rice, but keep in mind that you need a lot of space. This is because you don’t handle rice like the other crops. You’ll head into construction to get rice fields on your land, but you can easily adapt the shape to suit your needs.

It’s one of the best crops to start with, though, because of its high yield and stable profit year-round. The versatility speaks for itself too. Like other crops, you can still sell the rice itself, or you can make even more money and process it into numerous products like flour and rice boxes. The crop is ideal in the long run, so when you’re ready to stabilize your incoming profit, focus on rice and long rice.

2 Barley

Best High-Resistance and Easy Grain

• Growth Duration: 9 months

• Planting Season: Sep-Oct

• Harvesting Season: Jun-July

• Average Price: $1,000

Although wheat does have a high yield, barley is one of the grains you also want to invest in to give your farm a chance to thrive early. It produces an impressive profit, and thanks to its low-maintenance design, you won't have to do much for it to grow. So, if you're looking for something that's more laidback as you learn your farm, barley is perfect.

The high yield also balances out with how long it takes for the crop to grow. On top of that, barley also boasts a high straw yield. If you ever need pocket change, it never hurts to sell that too. Otherwise, the high amount of straw you can collect pays off for supporting your cows and pigs.

1 Sugar Beet

Best High-Profit Early Crop

• Growth Duration: 7 months

• Planting Season: Mar-Apr

• Harvesting Season: Oct-Nov

• Average Price: $520

Although it doesn’t seem like it with its low average price, sugar beet is one of the best crops for profit all around. And you can focus on it during early stages too to get a jump start on your profits. It'll give you the best return for your investment compared to other crops as it has a remarkable yield. If you harvest and process it into sugar, you’ll make the crop even more lucrative and worthwhile.

If there’s anywhere that sugar beets fall short, it's in the harvesting process. Things will fill up fast when harvesting this crop, so prepare to spend several trips loading and unloading. But if that doesn’t bother you, then the time will breeze by. But keep in mind that out of all the root crops, sugar beets are actually the simplest to manage.