Playing video games together with friends is always more fun than playing alone, but what if your buddies are gaming on a different platform? Essentially, you’ve got two options – invest in a new system or try to find some cross-platform co-op games you can all play together. Needless to say, one of those options is cheaper and easier than the other.

Cross-platform co-op games used to be a rarity, but these days that’s no longer the case. From shooters and RPGs to action games and platformers, there are plenty of amazing titles out there that support cross-play. Here’s a handy list of some of the best games available right now.

10 Rocket League

Soccer, But With Rocket-Powered Cars

Almost a full decade since its initial launch, Rocket League remains one of the best cross-platform sports games you can play with your friends. The game is constantly being updated with new customization options and additional modes and events are still being added at regular intervals. It's not necessarily one of those games that will keep you hooked for hours on end, but it works great as a casual game you can log into once in a while to play a few matches with your friends.

Rocket League has full cross-platform support across all systems, but the PC version comes with a little caveat worth mentioning. The game was originally launched on Steam, but has since moved to the Epic Games Store and is no longer available on Valve’s client. However, if you already owned Rocket League on Steam prior to the switch, you can continue playing it there. Having to install an additional launcher is always a bit of a bummer but, on the bright side, the game is free to play since moving to the EGS.

9 Smite

Battleground of the Gods

MOBAs are usually associated with PCs, but there are a couple of good ones available on consoles, too. Arguably the best among them is Smite, a game where players take on the role of gods from various mythologies around the world. Smite is very similar to other MOBAs in terms of gameplay, but the fact that it uses a third-person perspective immediately makes it stand out from the crowd. It’s also one of the main reasons why you can play it with a controller.

Depending on when you’re reading this, Smite 2 might already be available on consoles, complete with cross-platform functionality. But as of this writing, the sequel is only available on Steam in Early Access, with the full launch coming sometime in early 2025. Until then, only the original can be played with people from other platforms.

8 Dead by Daylight

Slasher Horror Simulator

Have you ever watched a slasher horror movie and thought to yourself, “Hey, I wanna be chased through the woods by a machete-wielding serial killer dressed as a clown”? If the answer is yes, first off, you should probably look into therapy. But secondly, it just so happens that there are several video games out there that offer that exact experience, with Dead by Daylight being easily the best of the bunch.

Dead by Daylight is a 4v1 asymmetric survival horror game where you can either play the Killer or join up with three other players and take on the role of Survivors. As a Survivor, you must work together with your team to quickly get out of Dodge before the Killer gets you. Playing as the Killer is arguably more fun, and definitely less stressful, but co-op is reserved exclusively for Survivors.

7 Grounded

Family-Friendly Fun

Now here’s a co-op cross-platform game that the whole family can enjoy. Grounded is basically “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids”, the video game. In Grounded, you play as a child who was shrunk down to the size of an ant through some mysterious process and must now brave the dangers of the backyard to try to learn what happened and possibly get back to normal someday. Until that day comes, you get to have fun with a group of friends in a sandbox world filled with all sorts of creepy crawlies.

Grounded is a survival crafter that involves a fair amount of resource gathering and base building. But as soon as you’re done with the boring part, you can go out into the world and fight oversized spiders, beetles, and various other bugs. There’s even an underwater section that feels a bit like a less terrifying version of Subnautica. Good fun all around and (mostly) family-friendly provided you or your kids don’t have a bad case of arachnophobia.

6 Warframe

Ninjas in Space

Much like a fine wine, Warframe has gotten progressively better over the 10+ years it’s been around. This is the quintessential co-op looter shooter that went on to inspire Destiny, The Division, and many other titles with similar gameplay loops. If you’re familiar with the genre, you already know what to expect here – choose a character archetype, jump into missions, kill everything that moves, loot everything that isn’t nailed down, extract, and prepare for the next mission. There's also a progression system and various other mechanics that prevent things from getting repetitive.

Warframe’s biggest selling point is the titular exosuit that grants the wearer incredible powers. Warframes basically serve as character archetypes and there are well over 40 of them to choose from. Each suit looks unique and comes with a different set of abilities. Unlocking new Warframes is a highly involved and often time-consuming process, but that’s exactly what makes the whole thing so satisfying. You can skip some of the grind by opening up your wallet, but you could just as easily not spend a dime as the game is entirely free-to-play.

5 Chivalry 2

'tis Just a Flesh Wound

Chivalry 2 is the premier medieval warfare simulator where you spill blood on the battlefield alongside other melee combat enthusiasts. The game’s goal is to recreate those big cinematic movie moments where two armies of medieval soldiers are clashing into each other, complete with screaming and limbs flying everywhere. It’s a bit like Total War, but you’re playing in first person and can freely customize your character.

Chivalry 2 is pretty unique in that it focuses almost entirely on melee combat. You can play as an archer but only a small handful of them are allowed per team and, quite frankly, shooting a bow from behind a barrel is nowhere near as entertaining as charging into the fray with a poleaxe while yelling at the top of your lungs. Or throwing a pig at an enemy after hurling some Monty Python-esque insults. Or cleaving helpless peasants in twain as they try to defend themselves with pitchforks. Honestly, the possibilities for mindless fun in this game are almost endless.

4 Helldivers 2

Spread Democracy Across the Galaxy