Crossovers in video games have always been exciting, bringing together characters from different franchises in ways fans never expected. Seeing rivals battle it out or heroes team up for the first time creates exciting moments and sparks different conversations among players.

Some crossovers lean into nostalgia, letting gamers experience dream matchups (looking at you, Super Smash Bros. ), while others introduce unique twists that reimagine familiar characters in unexpected cameo roles. The best crossovers blend worlds seamlessly, respecting each franchise’s rich history while delivering a fresh and engaging experience or surprise.

Many crossovers shine in fighting games, where guest fighters add new layers of strategy and excitement to classic brawls. In other genres, entire universes are expanded by merging distinct worlds into a single, immersive adventure. Role-playing games, strategy titles, and even battle royales have found creative ways to include crossovers, ensuring that these collaborations feel meaningful rather than like mere marketing gimmicks.

By capturing the true essence of each character and enhancing the gameplay, every inclusion feels thought-out and impactful. In this list, we rank the best video game crossovers ever made, highlighting those moments that not only entertain and surprise gamers, but also redefine the boundaries of their genres. With execution and twists, these crossovers continue to delight fans and push the limits of interactive storytelling.

10 Sonic & Sega All-Stars Racing

Speeding Through Sega’s Legacy

Sonic & SEGA All-Stars Racing Released February 23, 2010

This kart racing title united beloved Sega icons, from Sonic the Hedgehog to Ryo Hazuki of Shenmue, in a high-speed competition across tracks inspired by classic franchises. The diverse cast, featuring characters from Jet Set Radio, Super Monkey Ball, and Space Channel 5, offered a nostalgic celebration of Sega’s history. With smooth controls and vibrant course design, the game stood out in the crowded kart-racing genre with surprising crossovers.

What set it apart was the All-Star Moves mechanic, allowing each racer to unleash a signature ability. These unique skills added strategic depth and reinforced character authenticity. While later iterations refined the gameplay further, this installment laid the foundation for Sega’s crossover racing series, making it a standout in the genre. Sega & Sega All-Stars Racing may be the last game we ever see a Skies of Arcadia character in.

9 Mortal Kombat 11

Fatalities and Famous Fighters

Mortal Kombat has a history of incorporating guest characters, but Mortal Kombat 11 took this to another level. The game featured legendary fighters like Spawn, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Terminator, Robocop, and the Joker, each with unique abilities that fit the franchise’s brutal aesthetic. These additions weren’t mere novelties, they were fully realized combatants with fun move sets that fit into the Mortal Kombat universe.

Beyond guest appearances, Mortal Kombat 11 delivered refined combat mechanics, an interesting time-traveling narrative (which is one of the best), and an extensive customization system. Its crossover content expanded the appeal beyond old-school fans, drawing in those eager to see how these iconic characters would fare in the series’ infamous fatalities. The game’s dedication to integrating guest fighters meaningfully made it a top-tier crossover experience.

8 Super Mario RPG

A Hidden Nintendo Multiverse

Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars RPG Systems Released May 13, 1996 Developer(s) Square Publisher(s) Nintendo

Super Mario RPG was a groundbreaking fusion of platforming charm and turn-based RPG depth and has since gotten a well-received remake. While its core adventure focused on Mario’s quest in his first RPG, it also featured hidden appearances from Link from The Legend of Zelda and Samus from Metroid, two of Nintendo’s best-known characters. Though not playable, their inclusion hinted at the multiverse of Nintendo’s interconnected worlds, exciting longtime fans.

The game itself introduced mechanics that influenced later RPGs, such as time-sensitive attacks and interactive battle elements. With its charming story, hilarious dialogue, and engaging combat, Super Mario RPG became a beloved classic. The unexpected cameos only added to its charm, showcasing Nintendo’s willingness to tease a shared universe way before it became a trend.

7 Injustice 2

Superheroes and Unexpected Allies