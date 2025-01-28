The deckbuilding genre has gained a lot of popularity in recent years, especially since it’s an easier genre for indie developers to create games in. With more and more gamers shifting focus towards indie games that aren’t afraid to try new ideas and gameplay mechanics over the somewhat stale triple-A gaming scene, deckbuilding is a genre that has gotten a lot of spotlight.

These games involve the player collecting cards that they can use in turn-based battles, and they are often combined with one more genre, such as roguelike, making it an entirely unique experience. Since the genre can be a bit difficult to get into for new players, these titles are perfect for beginners who want to see for themselves what all the hype about deckbuilding games is about.

10 Wildfrost

When Frosty Fights Back

Digital Card Game Strategy Roguelike OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 78/100 Critics Recommend: 79% Released April 12, 2023 Developer(s) Deadpan Games, Gaziter Publisher(s) Chucklefish OpenCritic Rating Strong

Wildfrost is where deckbuilding meets tactical battles in a wintry wonderland. Its charming, hand-drawn art style may give off cozy vibes, but don’t be fooled, as this game has plenty of strategic depth for players to sink their teeth into. The game shines with its beginner-friendly mechanics that ease them into the deckbuilding genre without overwhelming them with complexity.

Players assemble a team of adorable yet deadly warriors, each with unique abilities, and face off against increasingly challenging foes in turn-based battles. The rogue-lite structure keeps every run fresh, and its card-synergy focus allows newcomers to experiment with strategies without being punished for mistakes. For anyone looking to dip their toes into deckbuilding while battling in a snowy, magical world, Wildfrost is a great place to start.

9 Showgun Showdown

Strategy With A Slice Of Action

Turn-Based RPG Roguelike Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 87/100 Critics Recommend: 94% Released September 5, 2024 Developer(s) Roboatino Publisher(s) Goblinz Publishing, Gamera Games OpenCritic Rating Mighty

In Showgun Showdown, deckbuilding collides with fast-paced action in a samurai-themed roguelike. This hybrid is perfect for beginners, as its blend of real-time and turn-based mechanics provides a unique yet accessible entry point to the genre. The game’s distinct hook lies in how players use cards not just for attacks but to dictate their movement and reactions during intense battles.

Its sleek art style and responsive combat are backed by a steady difficulty curve, giving new players the space to learn without feeling overwhelmed. Experimenting with new card combinations while slashing through enemies ensures every run feels fresh and exciting.

8 Griftlands

If Borderlands Was A Deckbuilder

For players who wish that deckbuilding games had more story to them, Griftlands is the answer. Part card battler, part narrative RPG, this game lets players choose from three unique characters, each with their own storyline, and explore a world full of tough choices and moral ambiguity.

What makes Griftlands so appealing to beginners is its dual-deck system: one for combat and one for negotiation. This mechanic allows players to approach challenges in different ways, whether by talking their way out of trouble or fighting their way through. The game’s colorful art style, quirky characters, and engaging storylines make it hard to put down. Plus, its clear tutorials and forgiving early-game content help newcomers ease into the genre without breaking a sweat.

7 Roguebook

The Book You’ll Want To Read Again And Again

Strategy Tactical Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 81/100 Critics Recommend: 77% Released June 6, 2019 Developer(s) Abrakam Entertainment S.A. Publisher(s) Abrakam Entertainment S.A., BIGBEN Interactive OpenCritic Rating Strong

From the creators of Faeria, Roguebook turns deckbuilding into an adventure through a magical storybook. The game’s hex-based exploration is a unique twist, giving players the freedom to uncover treasure, fight enemies, and build their deck as they journey through the pages of a mysterious tome.

What sets Roguebook apart is its emphasis on synergy between two heroes, each with their own cards and abilities. Learning to combine their powers is both rewarding and intuitive, making it a fantastic choice for beginners who want to explore creative strategies without being bogged down by overly complex mechanics. The vibrant, painterly visuals only add to the game’s charm, making each playthrough feel like a work of art.

6 Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales

Gwent, But Make It Epic

Fans of The Witcher 3 will feel right at home with Thronebreaker, a deckbuilding RPG that expands on the beloved Gwent minigame. This spin-off combines rich storytelling with tactical card battles, putting players in the role of Queen Meve as she fights to reclaim her war-torn kingdom.

What makes Thronebreaker so beginner-friendly is its narrative-driven approach. The story will keep players hooked, while the card battles are gradually introduced with tutorials and straightforward mechanics. The choices players make outside of battles impact the story and their deck, adding an extra layer of strategy. It’s an excellent way for newcomers to ease into deckbuilding without sacrificing immersion or excitement.

5 Hearthstone

Blizzard’s Gateway To Card Games