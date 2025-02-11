If you're playing Marvel Rivals (outside of Doom Match and Conquest), you're most likely either defending or attacking the objective on the map. For the defending team, your main goal isn't to get kills: it's to keep the other team away from the objective.

Related 10 Best Characters in Marvel Rivals, Ranked Marvel Rivals boasts a large roster of characters to pick from, but some of them are far stronger picks than their peers.

Playing in the defending team gives players the unique upper hand of not having to constantly move (if done well), so things like traps, turrets, and other still-standing objects and tools are much more effective.

10 Namor

Octopals to the rescue

Stopping the other team from advancing on your territory gets a lot easier when you have more teammates on your side. Namor's ability to summon small octopus turrets (which is buffed by teaming up with Luna Snow) is a great choice for DPS when running defense.

Namor's ultimate doubles as a great tool for getting enemies off of the control point, using a brutal area-of-effect attack that leaves players vulnerable to finisher damage.

9 Punisher

Hunker down and power up

If you're defending, then you have the advantage of not needing to gain any ground against the other team, making Punisher's infrastructure-based abilities stand out as a solid strategy for defense.

Getting back to the front line is a lot easier with his zipline, but the best tool is by far the turret, which absolutely shreds enemies in tight groups and narrow passages.

8 Doctor Strange

Let's take a shortcut

The path from the defending team's spawn room to the payload objective can be a long one, making deaths that much harder to compensate for on your team. Doctor Strange's portal ability makes this a much easier task (and gives a great vantage point for far away attacks).

Strange's shield and area of effect spells are also great tools to use in close quarters combat while defending the objective. Be sure to maximize the number of enemies around you before casting them.

Related Marvel Rivals: Every Healer, Ranked Your team won't get far without a good healer!

7 Rocket Raccoon

Enjoy the amplifier!

Rocket has a ton of ideal stationary tools and emplacements at his disposal, making him an ideal candidate for healing and support in defense scenarios. He can revive fallen characters with his shield generator, as well as give massive buffs with his ultimate ability.

Best of all, Rocket thrives when he is teaming up with Punisher and Winter Soldier, giving them an infinite ammo sources that vastly increases their rate of fire and negates the need to reload while in use. This combo shreds through groups of enemies like paper.

6 Winter Soldier

Armed and Dangerous

Winter Soldier may be a go-to character for one-on-one scenarios, but he also thrives in defensive crowd control thanks to his special moves and explosive ammo, which splashes damage onto other enemies that are adjacent to the target.

Spamming the explosive pistol while under the buff of Rocket's ultimate ability, as well as picking off the non-tank characters with his own AoE-based ultimate, makes him a clutch defender when played correctly (keeping your distance).

5 Moon Knight

Power of the Ankhs

Playing defense means you'll see the other team in close quarters with each other alot, so Moon Knight's inherent crowd control abilities make him a perfect choice for DPS defending.

Be sure to maximize the use of your Ankhs (try to hide them from the sight of the other team, or be ready to spam attacks as you throw it), as they multiply the amount of hits dealt vastly. Your ult is also a great tool for getting enemies off of the objective).

4 Groot

I am groot.

Nothing says "defense" like a straight-up wall. Groot's wall emplacements may be more obviously useful when attacking, but they can also be used effectively when defending by using them to split up healers from their targets.

Groot's ultimate can gather nearby enemies into a single point, freezing them in place. His walls can also be used to block off enemies trying to return to the objective.

Related Marvel Rivals: 9 Tips and Tricks We Wish We Knew Sooner The nature of the game is fast paced, with a lot of different abilities to master. It can seem overwhelming to new players.

3 Loki

Misdirection and trickery

Six hands are better than one, making Loki a prime choice of healer for defending. With multiple stationary clones that can heal, attack, and cast spells alongside him, setting up defenses and going wild as the god of trickery is a perfectly fair strategy for defense.

One thing about Loki, though: if he isn't working out, he really isn't working out. Don't be afraid to swap to another healer if the other team is countering your moves effectively.

2 Hawkeye

Headshot!

Long range damage is highly useful when defending, and Hawkeye may very well be the current king of ranged DPS in Marvel Rivals. Landing a headshot with Hawkeye can nearly one-shot enemies, making him a must-play character in any scenario.

His ultimate makes defense even easier, allowing you to deal massive damage to enemies that are fleeing from the objective.

1 Peni Parker

Trap your foes in your viscious webs

The best defense is a good defense, and Peni Parker has a lot of defenses to play with. Whether it be her proximity mines, or her movement-inhibiting webs, Peni Parker is as powerful to play as she is infuriating to play against.

We recommend focusing in on maximizing your ultimnate ability here, which spreads mines and traps all around you as you move through the level at a sprint. Don't forget to drop some support for your teammates!