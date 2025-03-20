Anyone wanting to unwind in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 knows the best way to do that is to place dice. And the fact that you can win plenty of groschen makes it even sweeter, doesn’t it? But you have win, and to do that, you’ll need the best dice in your arsenal.

Unique ones have a better chance of getting you to your money goals compared to any normal dice set. If you bring these dice to the table, they should give you the edge you need in the game .

8 Lucky Die

Best for Quick Gameplay

How To Get

Loot: From Udo von Tauberbischofsheim at City Bathhouse (Into the Underworld quest) Purchase: Innkeeper Helga Schelm at Old Kutna



A Lucky Die is simply a necessity because it’s lucky. To be more specific, it has a high chance of landing on 1 or 6. And paired with a die set that heavily leans one way or the other, a Lucky Die allows you to end the game shortly after it begins.

Besides 1 scoring well enough on its own, both numbers can build up incredible patterns. Match it with the likes of a Favourable Die or Weighted Die and you can score big.

7 Strip Die

Best to Start a Pattern

How To Get

Purchase: Nomad Karol in Semine



When you’re building one of the best dice sets in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, adding the Strip Die doesn’t hurt. Although it’s intended to favor a rolling side value of 1, it does tend to lean toward 5. And we all know how useful either of those numbers can be.

With the Strip Die in your set, you'll increase the chances of building up to a good pattern. Or if you just don't want to risk a bust, it comes in handy there too.

6 Odd Die

Best for Specific Numbers

How To Get

Pickpocket: Dice Player in Troskowitz Purchase: Innkeeper Lawrence at Zhelejov Wagoner's Inn | Innkeeper in Bylany



As the name implies, Odd Die only rolls odd numbers. So when you play with it, you’ll probably land on 1 or 5. As long as you’re focused on strategy, you can build up some combos using the Odd Die. For instance, match it with other dice that also have a strong chance of rolling a 1 to score high.

You can even work with the chance the die has of hitting a 3. If you have more dice in your set that can roll a 3, pair them with the Odd Die and you can still walk away from this battle victorious .

5 Favourable Die

Best for High-Score Patterns

How To Get

Loot: Dice Player in Zdena in Bylany (The Devil's Pack quest) | Dice Player Spots in Zhelejov Inn Purchase: Innkeeper in the Secret Prayer Roo in Kuttenberg City



If you want to get lucky in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, the Favourable Die is helpful to use in a set. It mostly rolls a 1 or a 5 with the chance to land on 6. But with it heavily-leaning toward the odd numbers, it’s a great addition to the likes of Odd Die or Weighted Die.