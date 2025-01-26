Dinosaurs and video games — two things that are already awesome on their own. But when Capcom brought them together in the late 1990s, gamers got something truly special: Dino Crisis. This iconic franchise took the survival horror vibes we loved from Resident Evil, swapped out the zombies for bloodthirsty dinos, and cranked up the intensity. The result was a series that’s just as memorable for its nail-biting tension as it is for the chaos of running from a T-Rex in a tight hallway.

Over the years, the Dino Crisis series evolved (and sometimes devolved) into something entirely unique. From the terrifying jungles and research labs of the original to the bizarre leap into space, each game left its mark. Whether you’re here to relive the glory days of survival horror or just curious about where the series went after its iconic start, here’s a list of all Dino Crisis games, from the bone-crunchingly awesome to the outright bizarre.

4 Dino Stalker (2002)

World War II Meets Jurassic Park

Dino Stalker is a quirky spin-off from the Dino Crisis series that combines World War II, time travel, and dinosaurs. As Mike Wired, you are a WWII fighter pilot who’s just trying to do his job when —bam! — you’re sucked into a glowing light. Next thing you know, you’re no longer flying over battlefields; you’re face-to-face with dinosaurs in a strange, mysterious world. Raptors, T-Rexes and other prehistoric creatures are now your problem. Oh, and there’s some sci-fi weirdness going on, because of course there is.

In Dino Stalker, you’ll explore jungles, ancient ruins, and even take to the skies in thrilling sequences. The game rewards sharp shooting, quick reflexes, and a steady aim. Think of it as part shooter, part action-adventure with a hefty dose of prehistoric chaos.

3 Dino Crisis 3 (2003)

Space-Faring, Dino-Blasting Chaos

The third installment of Dino Crisis took the series out of the jungle and launched it into the far reaches of the galaxy. You will find yourself in the shoes of Patrick Tyler, one of the unlucky soldiers who finds out an abandoned ship isn’t really abandoned — it’s crawling with genetically mutated dinosaurs. They’ve got claws, teeth, and apparently space travel capabilities.

Dino Crisis 3 is all about fast-paced action, with jetpacks to zoom through the zero-gravity ship and laser guns to blast anything that crosses your path. Do whatever you can to stay alive, figure out what happened to your spaceship, and take down some terrifying dino-mutants.

2 Dino Crisis (1999)

Infiltrate a Mysterious Research Facility Filled with Dinosaurs to Track Down Dr. Kirk

You can think of Dino Crisis (1999) as Resident Evil, but instead of shambling zombies , you’re running from razor-toothed, super-smart dinosaurs. As part of an elite task force called Secret Operation Raid Team (S.O.R.T.), you — Regina — will find yourself sneaking into a shady research facility to find rogue scientist Dr. Edward Kirk, and bring him back to face justice.

If you’re familiar with Resident Evil, you’ll feel right at home — well, sort of. Dino Crisis keeps the classic survival horror vibes: creepy corridors, tricky puzzles , and ammo so scarce you’ll feel like hoarding even a single bullet. But unlike its zombie-filled cousin, Dino Crisis ditches static, pre-rendered backgrounds for full-on, real-time 3D environments. And it makes a HUGE difference. Everything feels alive, especially when dinosaurs burst through doors or chase you into new rooms.

1 Dino Crisis 2 (2000)

Ditches Its Survival Horror Roots for More High-Octane Action

If you played the first Dino Crisis and thought, “This is great, but what if it had more explosions and less stress over how many bullets I have?” then Dino Crisis 2 is for you. The game ditches its survival horror roots and dives headfirst into high-octane action.

Regina returns to in Dino Crisis 2. But this time, she’s paired up with Dylan Morton, as they investigate a scientific experiment gone very wrong. A research facility — and the entire town around it — has been sucked into the past, smack in the middle of dino territory. Raptors, T-Rexes, and even underwater dinos are out to ruin your day in Dino Crisis 2.