Key Takeaways Discover beloved MMORPGs like Tera and Tabula Rasa that came to an end, leaving a void in the gaming community.

Despite possessing community-driven gameplay mechanics and expansive worlds, these discontinued MMORPGs still met their untimely end.

Remember the nostalgia of games like Marvel Heroes and Wildstar, reliving the excitement of battling villains and exploring new worlds.

Now and then, you probably remember those days when you’d spend good hours with friends trying to save the world or build up the characters of your favorite MMORPGs. Those MMORPGs gave you vast areas to explore, unique gameplay mechanics to master, and communities that felt like second homes. These games were once the talk of the town, but as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end.

Related 15 Best MMORPGs For Solo Players If you're looking for an MMORPG to play by yourself, these are the best titles for solo adventuring.

The reasons these MMORPGs ended are not far-fetched. For one, gamers are always looking for the next big thing, and sometimes that means leaving old favorites behind. Regardless of why these MMORPGs were discontinued, get ready for a roller coaster of emotions as we revisit the games that stole our hearts — and a good chunk of our free time!

10 Tera

Discontinuation Year: 2022

Tera is an unforgettable MMORPG, as every swing of your sword and every spell you cast feels like a real-time, action-packed adventure. Tera pulls you into the crazy struggle between the mighty Valkyon Federation and the monstrous Argons. Days go by in a flash playing this RPG experience, as each race and class brings a unique flavor to the battlefield, from the nimble Elins to the powerhouse Barakas.

While some may say Tera was one of the most satisfying MMORPGs out there, its developer Bluehole Studio seemed to disagree, so it was axed on June 30, 2022, after running for just over a decade.

9 Earth And Beyond

Discontinuation Year: 2004

Earth and Beyond was like a sci-fi lover’s dream come true. Westwood Studios wanted to create a universe where you could trade, fight, and carve out your own destiny among the stars. And they nailed it! The best part? You got your very own customizable spaceship to zip around the galaxy in! The best part? You got your very own customizable spaceship to zip around the galaxy in!

Despite its innovative ideas and stunning graphics (for the time), this space-themed MMORPG hit a black hole on September 22, 2004, just two years after its launch.

8 Tabula Rasa

Discontinuation Year: 2009

Every sci-fi movie fan will resonate with Tabula Rasa, as you find yourself part of the resistance fighting to save humanity from aliens who invaded the earth. As a game in which you had to actively dodge enemy attacks, take cover, and skillfully use your abilities to defeat the bad guys, Tabula Rasa wanted you in the thick of the fight!

But as with every game, Tabula Rasa struggled with several issues. For one, its combat was not exactly the easiest to learn. By February 2009—barely a year after its launch—NCsoft decided to draw the curtains due to declining player numbers and financial difficulties.

7 Vanguard: Saga Of Heroes

Discontinuation Year: 2014

Vanguard: Saga of Heroes puts you in a massive fantasy world with not one, not two, but three interconnected layers of gameplay. You had your classic adventuring and combat, for sure, but Vanguard also threw in diplomacy and crafting systems. And if you love immersion, there are plenty of it to enjoy, from sailing on custom-built ships to taming and riding mounts.

Vanguard showed that as far back as 2007, MMORPGs could be more than just combat grinds — they could be living, breathing worlds with depth and complexity. Sadly, the grand saga came to an end on July 31, 2014.

6 Dungeon Runners

Discontinuation Year: 2010

Dungeon Runners was an MMORPG that dared to laugh in the face of serious fantasy games. Imagine Diablo had a love child with Monty Python, and you are getting close to the wacky world of Dungeon Runners! It’s a game that doesn't take itself too seriously while still delivering engaging hack-and-slash gameplay.

One of the best things about Dungeon Runners was that it was free to play when that wasn't really a thing back in 2007. You could upgrade to a premium membership for some perks, but the core game was available to all. Unfortunately, it couldn’t stay afloat beyond January 1, 2010.

5 Free Realms

Discontinuation Year: 2014

If you wanted to live in a world where there’s something for everyone and no one feels left out, Free Realms was that world. You could be a ninja this minute and a pet trainer the next. Whether you wanted to race cars, cook up a storm, battle monsters, or just hang out and chat, there was something for you.

It was an MMORPG that appealed to kids and families, not just hardcore gamers like yourself. Sadly, our time in the Free Realms came to an end on March 31, 2014.

4 Auto Assault

Discontinuation Year: 2007

Imagine Mad Max taking place in the World of Warcraft setting, and you're getting close to the brilliantly bonkers concept of Auto Assault! With its real-time combat, every road skirmish felt intense with explosions and wreckage everywhere—-nothing quite like leaving a trail of chaos in your wake!

Sadly, this road trip came to a screeching halt on August 31, 2007, barely a year after it hit the road. Although it ended sooner than expected, Auto Assault left a lasting impression on the minds of many MMORPG fans.

3 Marvel Heroes

Discontinuation Year: 2017

MMORPG Systems Released June 4, 2013 Developer(s) Gazillion Entertainment , Secret Identity Studios Publisher(s) Gazillion Entertainment

For four years, I lived out my superhero fantasies in style, thanks to Marvel Heroes. I could step into the shoes of Spider-Man, Iron Man, and the Hulk and battle it out against Loki, Doctor Doom and other bad guys.

With a roster of over 50 Marvel heroes and villains, the game was a treasure trove for Marvel fans like myself. What made it stand out was its authenticity. You can even customize your heroes with unique abilities, loot, and gear, making every playthrough feel new and personal. Despite a strong start and a well-received relaunch as Marvel Heroes Omega, behind-the-scenes issues with Disney and Gazillion Entertainment led to its axing on November 27, 2017 .

2 Wildstar

Discontinuation Year: 2018

RPG MMO Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 82/100 Critics Recommend: 85% Released June 3, 2014 Developer(s) Carbine Studios Publisher(s) NCSoft

Wildstar feels like stepping into a vibrant, animated sci-fi movie. You are immediately drawn into Nexus, a planet brimming with mysteries and teeming with life. Whether you want to join the Exiles forces fighting for survival or be with the Dominion empire, the choice is yours.

Related 10 Best Character Creators In RPGs RPGs are known for having robust character creation tools, and here are the games that astound us with their amazing customization options.

If you are not exactly the biggest fan of MMORPGs with static combat, Wildstar was a great choice. It allows you to dodge, run, and strategically attack your enemies, making the game fast-paced and engaging. Sadly, all these qualities were not enough to keep Wildstar on the market for more than four years, shutting down in 2018.

1 Firefall

Discontinuation Year: 2017

Firefall is the kind of MMORPG where your mission is simply to save what's left of humanity, and push back against an alien invasion one bullet at a time. It’s like someone took the best parts of Borderlands, Tribes, and World of Warcraft, tossed them in a blender, and served up a sci-fi smoothie of awesomeness! Some even say Firefall is pretty much like Destiny .

While you were jet-packing around and battling aliens, you could also do some mining, which added a whole new layer to the shooty-shooty action. But regardless of how interesting you might think this MMOFPS (that's Massively Multiplayer Online First-Person Shooter for the uninitiated) is, it failed to find a loyal fanbase and was officially discontinued on July 7, 2017.