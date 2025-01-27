He’s a gaming icon, and you know him well. Now he’s finally back to kick some tail. His name is DK, or just plain Donkey Kong will do. Putting aside the DK Rap references, what can be said about the loveable gorilla in the red tie?

Related 10 Hidden Gems on Nintendo Switch Online Nintendo Switch Online has a good offering of games, but are there any good ones deeper beneath all of Nintendo's finest?

Since his big debut in 1981, the Donkey Kong name has become a landmark in video game history. This brawny character has been featured multiple times throughout Nintendo’s lineup of consoles and handheld releases. He’s been the villain, the hero, a kart racer, a tournament fighter, the list goes on. So, instead of listing his multiple occupations, let’s do something more fun and explore the fantastic library of Donkey Kong games.

8 Donkey Kong (1981)

You Can’t Beat the Classics

Arcade Systems Released July 31, 1981 Developer(s) Nintendo R&D1, Ikegami Tsushinki Publisher(s) Nintendo

This is one of the most iconic arcade games ever made and an important milestone in Nintendo’s long history. Before he was known as Mario, he was simply Jump Man. With his love interest Pauline in danger, it’s up to the player to dodge barrels and reach the top to save her. Not much of a story, but for an arcade game from the early 80s, it was about scoring the highest points.

Simple as it may look, the game is considered a challenge to this day, with players across the globe still vying for the highest score. It’s funny how, in his first appearance, Donkey Kong acted not as the playable hero, but as the villain. In fact, it’s become canon that this is Donkey Kong’s grandfather, now known as Cranky Kong. No wonder he’s so cranky all the time, the highlight of his life was being defeated by a little red plumber.

7 Mario vs. Donkey Kong (2024)

Some Things Never Change

Platformer Puzzle Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 77/100 Critics Recommend: 69% Released February 16, 2024 Developer(s) Nintendo Publisher(s) Nintendo OpenCritic Rating Strong

Even after all these years, Mario and Donkey Kong still have trouble getting along. When Donkey Kong breaks into his factory and makes off with his toys, Mario is forced to give chase in a game of cat and mouse. Mario vs. Donkey Kong is a Switch remake of the classic 2004 release for the Game Boy Advance. Those familiar with the traditional Super Mario-style gameplay should have no trouble with this relaxing puzzle platformer.

Related Review: Mario vs. Donkey Kong The reveal of a Mario Vs. Donkey Kong remake caught people by surprise and ended up thrilling those who wished to see a return to form.

Featuring some absolutely gorgeous cutscene animations, the overall game is about hopping platforms, avoiding dangers and hazards, and all while solving puzzles to progress. It sounds simple on paper, but with the amount of levels to explore, this game can get challenging, and hard to put down. The remake also features co-op, so you and a friend can play using both joy-con controllers.

6 Donkey Kong Jungle Beat

Ditch That Controller & Grab Some Bongos

Platformer Systems Released February 4, 2005 Developer(s) Nintendo EAD Tokyo Publisher(s) Nintendo

Video games have been played with a simple controller, a mouse and keyboard, and a touchscreen, but what about bongo drums? For those too young to remember, Nintendo released a bizarre accessory for the GameCube that resembled a pair of drums dubbed the DK Bongos. Though the controller was originally intended for a series of rhythm games called Donkey Konga, Nintendo found another use in the 2004 adventure: Jungle Beat.

The best way to describe it would be to envision a DK platformer that fused with Guitar Hero. As Donkey Kong moves right, you use the controller to make him perform tricks and attacks, earning more points with the score acting as your health bar. Though the game required loads of practice, once you got into the beat, it was a blast to play, making this one of the most physically exhausting DK games out there.

5 Donkey Kong Country

The Game That Turned DK Into an Icon

Platformer Systems Released November 24, 1994 Developer(s) Rare Publisher(s) Nintendo

When players think of Donkey Kong, they think of Donkey Kong Country. Released for the Super Nintendo in 1994, the game not only revived the series after ten years of inactivity but earned enough acclaim to be considered one of the best games on the SNES. It also introduced two important characters to the franchise, Donkey Kong’s best pal Diddy Kong, and his archnemesis, King K. Rool.

In classic side-scrolling action, you traverse over 40 levels battling bosses and collecting items, all to get back what that vile King K. Rool stole from you. Your banana horde! Look, not every game has to be about saving the world. Sometimes, simple works. Looking at the game today, it’s amazing how well the graphics hold up. It helps that the game was developed by Rare, who brilliantly found a way to compress 3D models into SNES sprites.

4 Donkey Kong Country Returns HD

More Adventure & More Bananas

Platformer Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 78/100 Critics Recommend: 70% Released January 16, 2025 Developer(s) Forever Entertainment Publisher(s) Nintendo OpenCritic Rating Strong

The Kong family’s supply of bananas has been stolen once again. Only this time by a whole new group of evildoers known as the Tiki Tak Tribe. With their home in danger, and their bananas at risk, Diddy and Donkey Kong set out on a new adventure.

Originally released for the Nintendo Wii, Donkey Kong Country Returns has been remastered for the Switch. With a fresh look and better framerate, this game continues the classic DK platforming, only on a larger scale. Combining 2D gameplay with 3D graphics, the levels feel bigger and look fantastic as you progress through over 40 levels filled with secrets, fun, and challenge.

3 Donkey Kong 64

The Birthplace of The DK Rap

Platformer Systems Released November 24, 1999 Developer(s) Rare Publisher(s) Nintendo Engine NEC VR4300

Though it’s remembered for the famous DK Rap intro, Donkey Kong 64 remains a fun classic from the Nintendo 64 era. Featuring over five playable Kongs to choose from, all with their own special abilities, you have Donkey, Diddy, Tiny, Lanky, and Chunky.

With King K. Rool and his forces out to destroy the DK Isles, it’s up to the Donkey Kong crew to send them packing. While the music and vast landscape make it feel like you’re playing a cartoon-y version of Ocarina of Time, the gameplay can be compared to Banjo-Kazooie as the player roams a colorful open world collecting items and defeating bad guys. Except here, you’re free to play with more than one character, and the game also features a multiplayer mode where up to four players can enjoy six minigames.

2 Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy's Kong Quest

Best Sequel on the SNES

Platformer Systems Released November 21, 1995 Developer(s) Rare Publisher(s) Nintendo

Following the positive reception the first Donkey Kong Country received, it was only natural that a sequel would follow. Donkey Kong has been captured by King K. Rool, and it’s up to Diddy and Dixie Kong to rescue him. Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy's Kong Quest takes everything the first game did and makes it greater.

Both characters play differently as they each have their own unique attributes, like Diddy being able to run faster, or Dixie being a better jumper. And you’ll need them to get through the 52 levels featuring more animal stages, more music, smooth animation, and graphics that look magnificent even by modern standards. After so much time has passed, Donkey Kong Country 2 still remains fun to pick up and play.

1 Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze

Kick Back with The Best Game & The Best Score