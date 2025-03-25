The allure of dungeon crawlers has remained strong for decades, whether through grueling roguelikes, hack-and-slash loot-fests, or hybrids that mix dungeon-crawling with unexpected gameplay elements.

Some games focus on the raw thrill of procedurally-generated levels and permadeath, while others take a more structured approach with deep RPG mechanics and sprawling worlds. But at their core, these games capture the essence of venturing into the unknown and diving into treacherous depths, battling unrelenting foes and emerging stronger, or not at all.

7 Children of Morta

A Family that Fights Together

Some dungeon crawlers revolve around lone adventurers or random roguelike heroes, but Children of Morta takes a different approach by focusing on family. Players step into the shoes of the Bergsons, a lineage of warriors tasked with pushing back an encroaching corruption that threatens their homeland.

Each family member serves as a unique playable character, with distinct combat styles ranging from swift dagger attacks to powerful spellcasting. Unlike traditional roguelikes where death resets progress entirely, this game carries over experience and upgrades, allowing for gradual improvement even in failure. The pixel art is intricate, but what truly elevates the experience is its emotional narrative -- a rarity in a genre typically focused on gameplay over storytelling.

The dungeon layouts are procedurally-generated, ensuring no two runs are exactly alike, while a mix of hack-and-slash combat and strategic upgrades keeps the gameplay loop engaging. Despite the roguelike structure, Children of Morta retains a melancholic undertone -- where time passes, family members grow and the corruption only deepens.

6 Moonlighter

Dungeons by Night, Profits by Day