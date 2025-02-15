It’s in the game. That’s the slogan of Electronic Arts. The triple-A publisher has had a checkered reputation among players, often compared to the Galactic Empire of Star Wars. It started as a trusted force for good, only to fall to the dark side as its history of inequitable treatment toward beloved franchises demonstrates. Fortunately, EA’s emperor can’t shoot force lightning. Yet.

Despite setbacks, the company stands as one of the biggest names in the industry. Love or hate them, EA is responsible for publishing some of the most critically acclaimed video games ever known. Since it’s no fun focusing on the negative, because there’s already enough of that in the world, let’s do something fun and focus on the good with these remarkable games from EA.

Though they’re listed as a publisher, a fair number of these games come from studios owned by EA, so this list will be a mix of developed and published entries.

10 Dragon Age: Inquisition

“The Dawn Will Come”

Dragon Age: Inquisition Action RPG Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 88/100 Critics Recommend: 92% Released November 18, 2014 Developer(s) BioWare Publisher(s) Electronic Arts OpenCritic Rating Mighty

The world is falling apart. Mages and Templars are at war, someone has torn open the veil in the sky, and demons are invading. With the ruling powers unable to act, it’ll take a new faction to restore order. It’s time for the Inquisition.

The third entry in the Dragon Age series is an incredible sequel and a phenomenal RPG. You assume the role of Inquisitor in an adventure spanning several kingdoms. There are hours of replayability from the customization alone. Design your weapons, armor, and even your own fortress, however you wish. Create your character featuring a range of races and classes to pick from. As for the combat, some fans had mixed feelings over it, leaning more toward action over tactics, but that doesn’t detract from the overall gameplay as the fights feel fast and fluid.

9 Burnout 3: Takedown

A Racer That Takes The Trophy

Burnout 3: Takedown Racing Systems Released September 7, 2004 Developer(s) Criterion Games Publisher(s) Electronic Arts

When it comes to racing, it’s always fun to speed around in iconic cars. Yet the Burnout series made a name for itself with one of its most iconic mechanics: The Crashing. Instead of knocking against another car and bouncing off them, you see and feel the impact. Among the numerous releases in this series, first place goes to Burnout 3: Takedown.

This was the Burnout that made crashing fun. You weren’t just racing to win — you were fighting to survive. Every track features environments the player can use to knock other racers off track and watch the car get torn to shreds. And if you cause a crash, the game not only rewards you with points but with an epic slow-motion replay as it zooms in on the damage and devastation. Plus, the accompanying soundtrack only heightened the action.

8 The Sims 3

Build Your Dream Life

The Sims 3 Simulation Systems Released June 2, 2009 Developer(s) Maxis Publisher(s) Electronic Arts

As one of EA’s biggest franchises, The Sims series has stolen hours of players’ time through its virtual life simulation. Build whatever you want — a character living in a single apartment, to an entire family in a mansion. Give them jobs, personalities, and possessions as you oversee their lives.

The series has gone on to spawn several sequels and an overabundance of expansions, but among all the games, Sims 3 feels deserving of being labeled the best. For starters, the graphics feel crisper, going for a realistic look compared to the more cartoony appearances of Sims 4. Then there’s the open-world that feels big and packed. Wherever you drop your characters off, it always has stuff going on, leading to all kinds of unique encounters. Most of all, there are loads of customization in the base game alone, even without the expansions.

7 Battlefield 1

WWI Has Never Looked Better