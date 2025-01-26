With Nintendo dropping the reveal trailer for the successor to the ever-popular Switch, fans can’t wait to get more information about the system. Until the day comes when they’re finally able to get their hands on the new handheld, the only thing they can do is wait, and what could be better than killing time by playing games that were exclusive to the Switch?

The following Switch exclusives span nearly every genre, from platforming to JRPG to even horror, and encapsulate the essence of the Switch and all that it represented in its lifetime.

10 Splatoon 3

Painting The Town (And Your Opponents)

Third-Person Shooter Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 83/100 Critics Recommend: 93% Released September 9, 2022 Developer(s) Nintendo Publisher(s) Nintendo OpenCritic Rating Strong

Nintendo’s chaotic and colorful ink-shooter, Splatoon 3, takes everything great about its predecessors and cranks it up a notch. With an expanded single-player campaign and an array of fresh weapons, maps, and modes, the game keeps players splatting for hours. Splatoon 3’s standout feature is its multiplayer, offering fast-paced turf wars and ranked battles that are both accessible to newcomers and deep enough for veterans.

What makes this game a perfect distraction while waiting for the Switch 2 is its sheer replayability. The customization options, regular updates, and rotating events like Splatfests mean there’s always something new to try.

9 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Infinitely Replayable

With a roster of over 80 fighters and a vast number of stages, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is a celebration of gaming history. There is no shortage of things to do in the game, whether it involves duking out with friends in chaotic four-player matches or mastering every move in single-player Classic Mode.

The game’s World of Light campaign offers an epic solo experience, while the sheer variety of fighters, from Mario and Link to Sephiroth and Steve, ensures there’s a playstyle for everyone. Even players who have played Smash before will find a plethora of things to do and can challenge themselves to further their skills.

8 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Escape to a Digital Paradise

Simulation Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 90/100 Critics Recommend: 99% Released March 20, 2020 Developer(s) Nintendo EPD Publisher(s) Nintendo

Sometimes, all players need is a game to slow things down, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the perfect candidate for this. This charming life sim arrived at the perfect time during the pandemic, giving players a tranquil island to escape to.

What keeps players coming back is the game’s seasonal events and the near-limitless ways to personalize their island. New Horizons is a perfect companion for fans eagerly waiting for Nintendo’s next big thing.

7 Luigi’s Mansion 3

Spooky, Silly, And Surprisingly Clever

Adventure Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 85/100 Critics Recommend: 91% Released October 31, 2019 Developer(s) Next Level Games Publisher(s) Nintendo OpenCritic Rating Mighty

It’s hard not to root for Luigi, the eternal underdog of the Mario universe, especially when he’s armed with a vacuum and is battling ghosts. Luigi’s Mansion 3 takes players on a delightfully spooky adventure through the haunted Last Resort Hotel, with each floor offering a unique theme and puzzles to solve.

The game’s couch co-op mode is a great way to pass the time with friends, and the clever level design ensures there are plenty of humor and surprises to uncover.

6 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

The King Of Kart Racers

Racing OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 92/100 Critics Recommend: 99% Released April 27, 2017 Developer(s) Nintendo Publisher(s) Nintendo OpenCritic Rating Mighty

Nintendo’s signature kart racer has been around for years, but Mario Kart 8 Deluxe continues to dominate with its smooth gameplay and extensive roster of characters and tracks. The Deluxe version includes all the DLC from the original Wii U release, plus a revamped Battle Mode that’s perfect for multiplayer mayhem.

Whether players are racing online, perfecting their time trials, or just throwing shells at their friends, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe offers endless fun. Its pick-up-and-play nature makes it an evergreen title for Switch owners and the perfect way to kill time while the countdown to the Switch 2 continues.

5 Pikmin 4

A Strategic Garden Adventure

Puzzle Adventure Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 88/100 Critics Recommend: 97% Released July 21, 2023 Developer(s) Nintendo Publisher(s) Nintendo OpenCritic Rating Mighty

The long-awaited Pikmin 4 introduces a few new twists to the beloved strategy franchise, including the addition of Oatchi, your loyal canine companion. With stunning visuals and improved controls, the game offers a more accessible experience without sacrificing the depth fans have come to love.

Exploring lush environments, solving puzzles, and commanding an adorable Pikmin army is as satisfying as ever in this newest release in the series. Players who missed this gem or want to relive its captivating charm have no excuse to skip it now.

4 Xenoblade Chronicles 3

A Vast World Of Drama And Combat