Back in the early 2000s, extreme sports games, such as the likes of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, Matt Hoffman's Pro BMX, and Kelly Slater’s Pro Surfer, seemed to be all the hype. Players who own copies of these games and the console that can run them can hop in whenever they want. But in recent times, the genre has been drying up save for a few gems here and there.

Here are my picks for extreme sports games released on modern systems that can do things on a much grander scale than the classics that inspired them.

7 Rush

Wingsuit Experience With VR Compatibility

Rush is a game for players who dream about soaring through the skies at breathtaking speeds. This wingsuit simulator faithfully captures the adrenaline rush of jumping from unimaginable heights and the visual beauty of gliding above mountain peaks and in the clouds, including everything from heart-pounding moments to death-defying stunts. Set across a variety of jaw-dropping environments, like snow-capped mountains and rocky canyons, this game is as close to wingsuit skydiving as players can get from the comfort of their homes, especially when using VR.

While primarily focused on single-player challenges, Rush also features a multiplayer mode where players can compete with friends or other players to see who has a better mastery of the skies.

6 MXGP 2020

Dirt Bikes and Motocross

MXGP 2020 is a celebration of all things motocross, featuring the official riders, bikes, and tracks from the MXGP and MX2 championships. The game focuses heavily on realism, with intricate physics and detailed terrain deformation that force players to adapt their racing style to the dynamic track conditions.

The game also introduces a track editor, giving players the freedom to create their own extreme racing circuits. Plus, there is also a PVP multiplayer mode where players can race against randoms or even their friends.

5 Descenders

Downhill Biking With a Roguelike Twist

Released February 9, 2018 Developer(s) RageSquid Publisher(s) No More Robots

Descenders takes downhill mountain biking to the next level with procedurally generated tracks and a risk-reward gameplay loop. The game challenges players to navigate treacherous terrain, pulling off stunts and racing against the clock. Each run is unique, with increasingly dangerous paths requiring precision and quick reflexes.

The standout feature of Descenders is its roguelike mechanics. Players get different mutators in every run, which can alter the riding style, and the goal is to survive and reach the end without wiping out. The game also features a fully-licensed drum and bass label by Liquicity that perfectly matches the adrenaline-pumping action.

4 Session: Skate Sim

A Purist Skateboarding Sim

Released September 17, 2019 Developer(s) creā-ture Studios Publisher(s) creā-ture Studios

Coming in hot with a unique dual-stick control scheme that mimics the actual movements of a skateboard, Session: Skate Sim exists for those who love the sport with a passion. Pulling off flips, grinds, and ollies in this game comes with a level of depth rarely seen in skateboarding games. It’s a slower-paced, skill-focused experience that rewards patience and creativity.

What sets Session apart is its emphasis on realism. Players can explore urban environments filled with handrails, stairs, and ramps, recreating the feel of street skating. The game also lets players capture their best tricks using an in-depth replay editor, making it the perfect entry for those who love showing off their skills.

3 Shredders

Snowboarding Brought To Modern Systems

Shredders is a love letter to fans of snowboarding, offering players a chance to shred powdery slopes and perform jaw-dropping tricks in a beautifully rendered winter wonderland. The game’s realistic physics make every jump, spin, and grind feel rewarding, while the expansive open-world environment provides endless opportunities for exploration and creativity.

The narrative mode adds a bit of progression to the game, featuring a storyline where the player rises from an amateur rider to a pro. With support for online multiplayer, there’s also the option to hit the slopes with friends, competing or collaborating together to pull off the most impressive stunts, right from the comfort of their home.

2 Steep

Extreme Sports in the Alps

Released December 2, 2016 Developer(s) Ubisoft Publisher(s) Ubisoft

Set on the snowy peaks of the Alps and beyond, Steep lets players dive into a diverse range of extreme sports, including skiing, snowboarding, paragliding, and wingsuit flying. The game’s open-world design allows players to carve their own path down the mountains, taking on challenges or simply enjoying the breathtaking scenery.

One of Steep’s defining features is its seamless online integration, so tackling events solo or competing with friends, are both equally accessible. The game also includes real-world events like the Winter X Games, adding a competitive edge to its laid-back vibe.

1 Riders Republic

An Open-World Playground For Various Sports

Released October 28, 2021 Developer(s) Ubisoft Annecy Publisher(s) Ubisoft

Riders Republic is the culmination of nearly every good sports game out there. This massive multiplayer playground combines biking, snowboarding, skiing, and wingsuit flying into a single package. Set in a sprawling open world inspired by real-life American national parks, the game offers endless opportunities for exploration and competition.

The multiplayer aspect is a highlight, with hundreds of players sharing the world at the same time. Its quirky events, like mass-start races where chaos reigns supreme, are unimaginably fun and dangerously addicting, making it the best extreme sports game for both the old-time fans of the genre and new ones.