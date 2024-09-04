Fallout 76 is not just another survival game, so having the biggest guns or the toughest armor might not be enough to save you. Thankfully, you can mutate into a more powerful force to have a better chance at fending off enemies and fending for yourself. Mutations are genetic quirks that give you the ability to leap over buildings, punch through walls or simply make your enemies unable to see while standing right in front of them.

Related 10 Things We Wish We Knew Before Playing Fallout 76 Avoid becoming Deathclaw chow as you wander around Appalachia in Fallout 76 with these handy tips.

But just like in real life where everyone has their strengths and weaknesses, mutations in Fallout have their positive and negative sides. So, while you enjoy your new found superpower, bear in mind that you have to make compromises.

10 Adrenal Reaction

With the Adrenal Reaction mutation, the lower your health, the more damage your weapons dish out. It’s like a "last stand" moment in an action movie. With Adrenal Reaction, you might be on the brink of death, but that’s when you are at your most dangerous. It’s a great mutation for you if you thrive under pressure or run Bloodied builds.

Since you will be lowering your maximum health by 50 HP, you're more fragile with Adrenal Reaction. It’s like trading a little bit of your toughness for extra firepower. This means you will have to be more cautious about taking hits -- every bit of health becomes precious.

9 Healing Factor

You don’t have to start panicking when you're taking hits left and righ, thanks to Healing Factor. You're basically like Wolverine out there, shrugging off wounds as your body stitches itself back together in no time. Whether you are taking on a horde of Super Mutants or just surviving a nasty fall, your health bounces back way quicker than usual.

But then, there’s a flip side to all this awesome self-healing mutation. Your body gets picky about outside help. For instance, Chems, like Stimpaks or any other helpful drugs, won’t work as well -- they lose about 55% of their potency. So, when you need a quick boost from a Stimpak, it’s not going to hit as hard as you are used to.

8 Marsupial

Marsupial makes you feel like you’ve got springs in your legs. You'll be bounding over obstacles, leaping onto rooftops and reaching places that would normally require a lot of climbing or detours.

Apart from being able to reach places that were previously off-limits, Marsupial also lets you carry more load. So not only are you jumping higher, but you can also lug around more loot. But the trade-off in Intelligence means you won’t be as book-smart as before.

7 Carnivore/Herbivore

If you are the type who’d rather chase down a deer than forage for berries, Carnivore is your perfect match. With this mutation, every piece of meat you eat gives you double the benefits. More health, more sustenance and more bang for your bite. You can even chow down on all the raw or cooked meat you want without worrying about catching any nasty diseases.

Related 10 Most Effective Food Items To Make In 7 Days To Die Want to boost your fullness, health and stamina in 7 Days To Die? Here are some of the best meals to whip up.

Similarly, with Herbivore mutation, every salad, soup and stew is twice as nutritious. So there’s nothing holding you back from eating all the raw veggies you can find without any risk of disease.

6 Eagle Eyes

If you're all about precision and landing those perfect shots, Eagle Eyes is going to feel like it was made just for you. With the 25% boost to your critical damage, your V.A.T.S. shots are going to pack an extra punch, taking out enemies before you see you coming.

You also get a +4 rise in Perception, which not only improves your accuracy in V.A.T.S. but also helps you detect enemies from farther away. It’s a great way of spotting trouble before it spots you.

5 Speed Demon

If you’d like to be able to zip around the Wasteland faster than ever before, dodging attacks from your enemies and getting to where you need to go in a flash, Speed Demon will do the trick. And because Speed Demon gives you +20% faster reload speed, you'll be in action quicker when your weapon runs dry. No more awkward pauses in the heat of battle!

But the thing is, with great speed comes greater hunger and thirst. Your need for food and drink ramps up by 50%, so you'll be slurping a lot more often to keep up with the pace. It’s like your metabolism has been cranked up to eleven!

4 Electrically Charged

Electrically Charged mutation basically turns you into a walking live wire, making sure enemies think twice before getting too close. Whenever an enemy hits you in melee combat, there’s a chance they will get the shock of their lives -- literally.

With this mutation, you're kind of unpredictable in combat. But just be ready for the occasional self-zap -- it’s a small price to pay for shocking the life out of your enemies.

3 Talons

You don’t always need a weapon to fend off enemies when you’ve got two hands. With Talons, your unarmed attacks pack a more serious punch -- 25% more to be exact. Your fists are turned into razor-sharp weapons with Talons.

And let’s not forget that even after you have landed a hit, your enemies will continue to lose their health as they bleed out, giving you a brutal edge in prolonged fights. The only letdown with Talons is that your new claws will make you lose -4 points of Agility. This means your V.A.T.S. accuracy could take a hit.

2 Twisted Muscles

With Twisted Muscles, your melee attacks become more dangerous -- 25% more damage to be exact. It’s like you now have the strength of five warriors to crush your enemies.

But it’s not just melee damage that makes Twisted Muscles great, it’s the fact that you have more power now to cripple your enemies. This will make it difficult for them to fight back. But while you are a wrecking ball in close combat, you'll find it more difficult to pick off enemies with precise shots.

1 Bird Bones

If you want your bones to be as light as a feather, letting you fall more slowly -- like a graceful bird drifting down from a perch, Bird Bones is the right mutation for you. It allows you to jump from greater heights without worrying about splattering into a mess on the ground.

Bird Bones can come in handy when you are finding your way around tricky terrain or trying to make a quick escape. You're also more agile, quicker on your feet and better at dodging with Bird Bones.