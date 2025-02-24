Bethesda is a master at creating RPGs, whether it’s set in an ancient, fantastical world with Dragons and Draugrs, or a post-apocalyptic nuclear wasteland with mutated lifeforms. Ironically, the Fallout title that’s considered as the best game in the franchise isn’t actually developed by Bethesda themselves, but the studio has still worked on a few standout entries in the series that have received critical acclaim over the years.

These are all the games in the Fallout franchise, with all the mainline titles as well as the weird spin-offs, ranked from worst to the best.

9 Fallout: Brotherhood of Steel

A Brotherhood Betrayed

Fallout: Brotherhood of Steel Action RPG Systems Released January 13, 2004 Developer(s) Interplay Publisher(s) Interplay

The Fallout franchise has had its fair share of missteps, but few stumble as hard as Fallout: Brotherhood of Steel. Released in 2004 as a console-exclusive action RPG, it aimed to bring the Wasteland experience to the PlayStation 2 and Xbox. Instead, it delivered a clunky, uninspired brawler that barely resembled the series' identity.

Replacing the signature open-ended gameplay with linear corridors and dull combat, the game strips away what made Fallout unique. The story follows a Brotherhood of Steel initiate hunting down a missing paladin, but it’s hard to care when the game leans on juvenile humor and awkward dialogue. Even the Brotherhood, one of Fallout’s most compelling factions, is reduced to a shallow, barely recognizable version of itself. Fans consider this entry the black sheep of the franchise, and Bethesda clearly agrees as it’s the only entry that has never been referenced in later games.

8 Fallout 76

From the Ashes of Disaster

Even the biggest disasters can find redemption, but Fallout 76 had to crawl through a decade’s worth of nuclear waste to do so. Launched in 2018 as an always-online multiplayer experiment, it suffered from game-breaking bugs, a world devoid of NPCs, and a lack of engaging content. Instead of the rich, choice-driven storytelling that defined the series, players were left with an empty West Virginia filled with holotapes and not much else.

The backlash was immediate, with Fallout 76 quickly becoming one of the most infamous releases in modern gaming. However, Bethesda slowly turned things around, adding NPCs, quests, and the Wastelanders expansion, which brought back the human element. Though it’s still divisive, the game has evolved into a competent survival RPG, carving out a niche among multiplayer fans. But when ranking the Fallout franchise, it remains one of the weakest entries in terms of narrative and design.

7 Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel

Tactics, But at What Cost?

Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel Tactical RPG Systems Released March 15, 2001 Developer(s) Micro Forté Publisher(s) Bethesda Softworks

Fallout's turn-based combat was never known for its speed, but Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel took a different approach. Released in 2001, this squad-based strategy game removed most of the series' role-playing elements in favor of tactical battles. Players control a squad of Brotherhood of Steel recruits, engaging in XCOM-style combat across the Midwest.

While it offered deep tactical gameplay and even introduced real-time combat as an option, it lacked the branching choices and player agency that defined the mainline games. Its setting also exists in a strange gray area, and Bethesda has never officially declared it canon, leaving it in limbo. As a tactics game, it holds up decently, but as a Fallout game, it feels like a side project rather than a full-fledged entry.

6 Fallout Shelter

A Vault in Your Pocket