Gaming is an extremely varied industry, with different types of games catering to different audiences, demographics, and categories of players. From hardcore single-player titles like Elden Ring and competitive FPS shooters like Counter-Strike 2 to casual entries like Stardew Valley and creativity-focused games like Minecraft, there is something for everyone.

Families are also covered thanks to these games that are the perfect picks for a game night, with each entry allowing local co-op for some lighthearted but chaotic fun.

8 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

A Modern Beat-Em-Up for All Ages

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge brings the nostalgic feel of classic arcade games to the living room. Designed for up to six players in local or online co-op, this game is perfect for families who want to team up and relive the action-packed adventures of Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael. The gameplay revolves around fast-paced brawls in varying locations against iconic villains like Bebop and Rocksteady.

The vibrant, cartoon-inspired visuals and simple controls make it ideal for players of all skill levels. Plus, it’s available on nearly every platform, making it easy to pick up and play on whichever system that’s most accessible to a family.

7 Rayman Legends

A Unique and Whimsical Platformer

For families looking for a charming and lighthearted platforming experience that doesn’t involve a bunch of turtles beating up goons, Rayman Legends is the perfect pick. Up to four players can join in on the fun, working together to explore imaginative levels filled with puzzles, enemies, and hidden collectibles. New mechanics are continuously introduced throughout the campaign, ensuring the game stays fresh and exciting throughout its lengthy campaign.

What makes this game stand out is its music levels, where actions like jumps sync perfectly with the beats in the addicting soundtrack that’s guaranteed to stay in the player's mind long after they’re done with the level, creating a rhythm-game twist that everyone can enjoy. Its cooperative nature along with the lack of complex controls make it perfect for kids and grandparents alike.

6 Overcooked 2

Chaotic Kitchen Simulator

A bit of chaos never hurts anyone. Families who are willing to lightheartedly tease and annoy each other will instantly fall in love with the turmoil that ensues in Overcooked 2. This game tasks players with preparing and serving dishes in a series of increasingly bizarre kitchens, from moving vehicles to haunted mansions. Up to four players can join locally or online, making it ideal for family game nights regardless of the member’s location.

The frantic gameplay necessitates communication and teamwork, as players must coordinate chopping ingredients, cooking, and serving meals under tight time constraints. Its cartoonish visuals and simple controls make it kid-friendly, but the fast pace ensures it’s engaging for older players too.

While not with my family, I played Overcooked 2 with two of my friends and yes, it is just as hectic as everybody says it is, and extremely fun too.

5 Disney Dreamlight Valley

A Cozy Disney Adventure

Everybody loves Disney, and their cozy life-sim game, Disney Dreamlight Valley is the perfect game for families who want to embark on a magical adventure together from their couch. The game brings the entire family closer to each other, and to the various Disney characters in the game, such as Mickey Mouse, Elsa, and Moana. The game even lets players customize their own character, rebuild the valley, and complete quests for their favorite Disney heroes.

Even though the game is mostly single-player, its enchanting atmosphere and non-violent gameplay make it perfect for younger children who can sit together with their parents for a memorable night full of adventures.

4 Jackbox Games

Instant Party Fun

The Jackbox Games series is a must-have for family game night. These party games are played using a console, PC, or even on a smart TV, which will act like the main screen, while other players join in using their smartphones or tablets as controllers. Some of the best games in this series of games titled Party Packs include Quiplash and Fibbage.

What makes Jackbox special is its accessibility; even tech-shy family members can jump in with ease. Many games allow for large groups, often supporting up to eight active players, with even more joining as audience members. Since new packs are regularly released, there’s always something fresh to try.

3 Nintendo Switch Sports

An Obvious Pick